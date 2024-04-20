  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
India electionsIranIsrael-Hamas war
ConflictsUkraine

How Ukraine salvages damaged weapons amid US aid deadlock

Nick Connolly
April 20, 2024

As US support for Kyiv has slowed to a trickle, Ukrainians have been forced to improvise to keep their frontline troops supplied. DW's Nick Connolly met the engineers who are "cannibalizing" scrap artillery at a Ukrainian military facility.

https://p.dw.com/p/4f0bc
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

Kharkiv has come under repeated attacks in two years of war, but many residents have chosen to stay.

Life endures in Kharkiv despite constant Russian fire

Despite repeated attacks over nearly two years of war, many Kharkiv residents have chosen to stay.
ConflictsFebruary 9, 202404:10 min
A soldier handles a drone jamming weapon

How Ukraine's signal-jamming guns stop Russian drones

Nearly two years into the war in Ukraine, kamikaze drones have become commonplace on both sides.
ConflictsJanuary 25, 202403:00 min
A soldier of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army uses his mobile phone near the front line

Ukrainian soldiers face second winter on front lines

DW's Nick Connolly visited Ukrainian artillery units near Bakhmut, who are into their second winter on the front lines.
ConflictsJanuary 12, 202402:24 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) shake hands at a press conference in Berlin (File photo)

EU leaders divided over scale of Ukraine support

Rifts have become public since France's president went out on a limb with an idea he floated earlier this month.
ConflictsMarch 20, 202402:17 min
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to open a conference in support of Ukraine with European leaders and government representatives at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

Macron: Deployment of ground troops to Ukraine is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that support for Kyiv was essential for European security and stability.
ConflictsFebruary 27, 202402:21 min
Ringen für einen Sieg der Ukraine in Paris

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

Despite the war, Ukraine's Iryna Kolyadenko is training hard for a medal at the Olympics in Paris.
ConflictsFebruary 22, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A view of Israeli army Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi (center R) speaking to military officers at Nevatim airbase, A fighter jet is seen in the background.

Fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East

Governments around the world are calling for restraint as Israel weighs its response to last weekend's attacks by Iran.
ConflictsApril 17, 202402:18 min
Olaf Scholz

German government condemns Iranian attack on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Iranian attack on Israel 'brutal' and 'unprecedented.'
ConflictsApril 15, 202401:52 min
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran

Iran attack 'unprecedented,' Israel response to be muted: analyst

Iran's first ever direct attack on Israel — after decades of hostility — employed more than 300 missiles and drones.
ConflictsApril 14, 202404:23 min
Show more