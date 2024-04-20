How Ukraine salvages damaged weapons amid US aid deadlock

ConflictsUkraineHow Ukraine salvages damaged weapons amid US aid deadlockTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineNick Connolly04/20/2024April 20, 2024As US support for Kyiv has slowed to a trickle, Ukrainians have been forced to improvise to keep their frontline troops supplied. DW's Nick Connolly met the engineers who are "cannibalizing" scrap artillery at a Ukrainian military facility. https://p.dw.com/p/4f0bcAdvertisement