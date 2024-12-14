How Tokio Hotel went from teen band to global icon

They're back on tour. 20 years after their big break, Tokio Hotel are back on world tour. In Mexico, many people are eagerly awaiting the band. Arts Unveiled has joined up with fans to find out why Tokio Hotel is so much more than music to them.

Image: Tinkeres/imago images

In 2005, the hit song "Durch den Monsun" catapulted the eastern German teen band Tokio Hotel to worldwide fame.

Image: Peter Frauchiger/Future Image/IMAGO

With singer Bill Kaulitz's androgynous looks, the band defied traditional gender roles and became an idol and inspiration for young outcasts.

Image: DW

Now they are back on the road, with several concerts in Latin America.

Image: DW

Arts Unveiled accompanied the passionate fan Braulio through Mexico, immersing itself in the world of screaming teens and kids' rooms filled with fan paraphernalia.

Image: Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON/IMAGO

Why is the band still so popular? Why are they so controversial? And why do their fans also see them as role models?