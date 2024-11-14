  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
HealthIreland

How to Tell A Secret - Raising Awareness of HIV in Ireland

November 14, 2024

An HIV-positive diagnosis is something people still hide, today.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ly9e
How to Tell A Secret - Raising Awareness of HIV in Ireland
Image: Zlata Filipovic

In this film, people in Ireland living with HIV share their experiences - some for the first time on camera - with emotional candor, using a variety of means.

How to Tell A Secret - Raising Awareness of HIV in Ireland
Robbie LawloImage: Zlata Filipovic

Robbie Lawlor was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 21 and was one of the youngest people to come out on Irish television.

How to Tell A Secret - Raising Awareness of HIV in Ireland
Enda McGrattan, aka VedaImage: Zlata Filipovic

Enda McGrattan, aka Veda, promised to keep his HIV infection a secret for a decade, but finally came out by releasing a song. And a group of Irish women and migrants who cannot show their faces have nonetheless found creative ways to make their voices heard... 

Based on a theater performance, the film was made by directing duo Anna Rodgers and Shaun Dunne. They used documentary film, performance and cross-genre storytelling techniques to make the protagonists’ stories tangible.

How to Tell A Secret - Raising Awareness of HIV in Ireland
Thom McGinty, aka "The Diceman”Image: Zlata Filipovic

Using archive material and re-enactment, the queer Irish icon Thom McGinty, aka "The Diceman”, who was one of the first in Ireland to speak openly about their AIDS illness, is also honored.

Exploring social stigma and the art of storytelling, this film highlights the experiences of people living with HIV in Ireland today.
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

Part 1

FRI 29.11.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 29.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 30.11.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 01.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 02.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 04.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC
 

Part 2

FRI 06.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 06.12.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 07.12.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 08.12.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 09.12.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 09.12.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 09.12.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 11.12.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5