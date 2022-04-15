How to stretch your shoulders?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shows us how to stretch our shoulders correctly.
Our minds and bodies are constantly interacting. Many illnesses, for instance, are sparked or made worse by stress. Illness in turn impacts our emotions. We look at how our minds and bodies influence health and healing.
As he releases his new album "Surrounded by Time," the 80-year-old crooner shows no signs of slowing down. He still aims to perform "Sex Bomb" when he's 90.
