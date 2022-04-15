 How to stretch your shoulders? | In Good Shape - The Health Show | DW | 15.04.2022

In Good Shape

How to stretch your shoulders?

Fitness instructor Aurelia Damann shows us how to stretch our shoulders correctly.

Watch video 01:11

