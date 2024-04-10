How to solve solar energy's end-of-life crisis

Kai Steinecke

Right now, millions of old solar panels are headed for landfills. This is not just really bad news for the environment as there are heavy metals like cadmium or lead in some of them, it's also a huge waste of raw materials. Within the EU, solar panels already have to be recycled. But companies are still chasing the tech that makes it viable to reuse the recovered materials in new solar panels.