Benita van Eyssen

12/27/2023 December 27, 2023

Fake naira banknotes are in circulation in Nigeria and the Central Bank of Nigeria has warned the public to stay vigilant. But little is done about it by authorities and its mostly up to locals to work out if the money they're exchanging is fake or real. As a result, trust in Nigerian currency is being undermined. DW's Flip Side takes a look.