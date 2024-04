01/08/2023 January 8, 2023

A high-powered job as a lawyer, a plentiful life - Anchal Chaudhary seems to have it all, but her biological clock is ticking. The single 35-year-old woman from Delhi is worried about the one thing she cannot control: time. Will she ever be a mother? Infertility specialist Dr. Reubina Singh lets her know that she has choices.