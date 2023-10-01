  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
10 images
TravelEurope
Anne Termèche
17 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/4FQEs
Anne Termèche
Anne Termèche Author, editor, video-journalist
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

: A man with a bicycle can be seen crossing the transportation train tracks in front of the ruins of a salt mine in Soledar

Ukraine updates: Soledar's fate unclear amid heavy fighting

Conflicts17 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in February 2022

Can Berlin and Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Can Berlin and Paris reset 'strained' EU-Ethiopia ties?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman in a red smock and a man with a white hat

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Why interfaith marriage in India is getting dangerous

Religion15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

View of Prague Castle and the Mala Strana from the Charles Bridge in snowy weather

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Czech presidential race wide open after court ruling

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

PoliticsJanuary 10, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

BusinessJanuary 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Moonlight illuminates the skyline of dark Baracoa

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Cuba: Living with constant blackouts

Business17 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage