How to have animal encounters while traveling
Each week we feature a different form of travel, and this week we're focusing on animal encounters. Whether whale watching, hiking with llamas, or just being a silent observer, there are many options.
Bring the dog
Without a doubt, traveling is a hassle for animals and often involves paperwork and extra costs for owners. Yet rules about bringing man's best friend along are fairly uncomplicated in the EU, and many countries also have dog-friendly accommodations. In Germany, there are even dog-only beaches by the sea, designated specifically for pups to be able to romp around with other dogs, or chill out.
Horseriding in the woods
Trail riding routes exist in many European countries, such as Germany, France and Britain. For many horse-lovers, a multi-day ride into nature is the pinnacle of joy — provided both horse and rider are trained, of course. Nights are spent on properties designated for horses and their riders, or under the open sky. Pack light, since luggage is stored in saddle bags or on a pack horse.
Hiking with llamas
They are robust and at home in the high-altitude of the Andes mountains in South America. Yet increasingly, llamas are accompanying hikers in Europe. Led by trekkers on a leash, they trot along as companions, even in the the Austrian Alps (pictured). But petting the animals is not allowed — if the llama's space is respected, the calmness of the animals is transmitted to its human companions.
Keeping animal welfare in mind
When you encounter animals as a tourist, you should always have animal welfare in mind. One example of animal suffering in the tourism industry are donkeys used on the Greek island of Santorini. They transport tourists in scorching heat up steep paths. Animal welfare groups have been calling for an end to this business for years — without success.
Observing grey seals in Germany
Germany's North Sea island of Helgoland is home to the largest grey seal colony in Europe. In fact, it's the best place to get close to these predators. In December, babies are born on the island's sandbanks. With their white, fluffy fur, the newborns are irresistible. Tourists are allowed to watch them from a distance of 30 meters (98 ft).
Bird watching galore
To many vacationers, getting up at the crack of dawn or going to an observation post at sunset to wait patiently might sound like a drag, but not to bird enthusiasts! Amateur ornithologists are happy spend their holidays this way. There are many opportunities for observing migrating birds in Europe, from cranes in Germany, to puffins in Iceland.
Whale watching tours
Whales can be seen off the coast of Ireland, off the Azores of Portugal or in the waters around Iceland. But wherever you go, the best time to spot these large creatures is in the summer. A top priority is not to disturb the marine mammals. Many operators therefore use particularly quiet boats, or in Iceland, for example, traditional oak boats that run on biodiesel made from recycled cooking oil.
Bear watching holidays
Turn your cell phone off, keep your mouth shut, don't move and wait — these are the rules of thumb when on a bear watching trip. Slovenia is home to more brown bears than any other country in Europe — roughly 1,500 — so your chances to spot one will be higher than anywhere else. Accompanied by a ranger or guide, you can wait in forests of Kocevsko to observe the animals in their natural habitat.
Dog sledding adventures
Whatever you do, don't forget to pack your long underwear when traversing the icy winter landscape of Finland or Norway with a dog sledding team. Learn about the tradition by helping to prepare the huskies with the dog sled driver, harness them and then glide silently through the snow. If you're extra lucky, you might even see the dancing lights of the aurora borealis at night.
Zoos and aquariums
Zoos and aquariums are among the top visitor attractions in many European cities. Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo has been named the best zoo in Europe more than once, for example. In Valencia, the L'Oceanografic, Europe's largest aquarium, is a popular tourist stop for all ages. Underwater towers display all the major ecosystems, and visitors can walk between underwater worlds through a tunnel.