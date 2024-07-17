How to get an 'undercut' in Germany and avoid ringworm

Anecdotal evidence suggests ringworm infections are spreading in Germany due poor hygiene standards at barbershops. What you need to know.

Itching, rashes, patches and baldness. These are just some symptoms of ringworm, a fungal infection that appears to be spreading among young people in Germany.

While reports are largely anecdotal, some dermatologist say they are seeing a growing number of cases of ringworm in their clinics, especially among male patients.

And the reason could be two fashionable hair cuts: the "low fade" and the "undercut" — both involve shaving hair very close to the scalp.

You may have seen these styles worn by sportspeople, including players in the German EURO 2024 team.

What is ringworm?

Ringworm is fungal infection that affects the skin. It looks like skin peeling, a reddening, you may even have hair loss, or an inflammation.

The fungus Trichophyton tonsurans, a highly contagious pathogen that thrives in warm, moist environments, causes this condition.

It can survive on objects that have been used by someone with ringworm.

"This type of fungus is particularly resistant and can be found anywhere on the body where keratin is present. That is, on the nails, hair or scalp. It can remain on the infected scales or spores for weeks," said Yael Adler, a dermatologist in Berlin.

Why is ringworm being linked to haircuts in Germany?

Some experts point to a proliferation of barbershops across Germany, where such cuts are given, as the cause of the infections. But DW has found no hard proof to confirm that or any that would provide detail on what the link would be.

There is, however, a concern that barbershops may not be complying with common hygiene standards, and that that is allowing the fungus to grow on their equipment.

To do a low fade or undercut, hair clippers, razors and scissors are passed very close to the scalp. As such, the tools should be disinfected after every customer.

"During hair shaving, micro-injuries can be caused on the scalp, which makes it easier for infectious particles to [stick] because the skin barrier is [damaged]," said Adler.

Disinfecting clippers won't necessarily kill every pathogen, but it can reduce the risk, she said.

An infection does not have to present immediately. And that means that people may spread ringworm without knowing it — as with head lice.

Is it the cut or the barber?

Elke Siewert, who heads the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Hairdressers' Guild, said there was a case to suggest that any infections could be due to a lack of hygiene practices at some establishments.

"All hairdressing salons must comply with the hygiene standards specified by the professional association, including disinfection of equipment and constant changing of towels and cloaks. This serves not only to protect the customers, but also the employees," Siewert said.

But it's still not clear whether there is an actual rise in ringworm cases, or where it would be coming from.

"In my practice, I haven't noticed any particular increase," said Adler. "But that may be due to the fact that I don't practice in the part of the city [Berlin], where there are many such barbershops. I know of colleagues who have noticed a rise [in ringworm cases], but then the fungus has always been around."

How is ringworm treated?

Ringworm can be easily treated with special shampoos to stop its spreading from the head to other parts of the body.

It is also good to wash and disinfect any personal items such as towels, combs or hats, that may have come into contact with the infection.

"The fungus can be treated especially well when it has not yet settled deep into the pores [of the skin]. For example with a cream, a foam or a solution," said Adler.

But if an infection is more established, you can take medication — ask your family doctor or general practitioner for advice.

What should you do if you want a low fade or undercut?

Start by having a good look at the place before you sit down: See whether the place looks hygienic to you, and if you're in any doubt: "You can always ask them about their hygiene standards," said Siewert.

Siewert suggested that salons that require appointments pose a lower risk compared to those that allow walk-in customers — possibly because that allows for time to clean and disinfect equipment. But that's no guarantee.

Adler said you can also bring your own haircutting equipment if you're worried about an infection.

And if you know you have an infection already, she advises you consult a doctor or specialist dermatologist before getting your hair cut to avoid infecting others.

