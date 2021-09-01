 How to generate your own solar energy | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 01.09.2021

Environment

How to generate your own solar energy

You can find small, self-made solar power panels all over the world. They can be found on walls and balconies, roofs and terraces. Here's a summary of what systems are out there and how to build them.

A man standing under solar panel

Not only is solar power becoming cheaper, it's also become a viable option in a variety of settings

1. Plugged into the grid: Mini systems for your home

More and more people meet their energy needs by purchasing mini solar panel systems, known as plug-in solar devices. The small photovoltaic systems come with one or two modules and a power capacity of up to 600 watts each. That's enough to meet up to 30% of the energy needs of one household, providing electricity for the fridge, washing machine, dishwasher or computer.

What is unique about small panel systems is that they can be plugged into any normal household outlet, which is how they feed the solar power into the grid. Installation is easy and the devices have been declared safe. Another benefit is that you don't need an electrician to install them on your balcony, your roof or in your garden.

A couple looks over a balcony where solar panels have been installed

This 200-watt system helps the climate and lowers electricity costs

"There are already several hundreds of thousands of these types of systems in use in Germany and its neighboring countries. The devices are basically very safe, so far they're not known to have caused any damage," says Thomas Seltmann, photovoltaic expert at the Consumer Association for the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

And there is a lot of interest. "We are at the beginning of a boom of plug-in solar devices," says Seltmann.

A man and a woman install a solar panel atop a home in Tanzania

An island solar system far away from the grid in Rwanda. This home system can power several lights, TV and radio

2. Island solar systems

In 2010, around 2 billion people didn't have access to electricity because many regions of the world didn't have an electric grid. Today, that number has dropped by 1.3 billion. The reason: It's easy to generate electricity anywhere these days thanks to what are known as island solar systems.  Equipped with a solar module and a battery, it's an easy and very affordable solution.

These small solar home systems have a tiny 4-watt module with a battery and an efficient LED lamp generating enough power do homework at night.

A slightly bigger island solar system that comes with a 50- watt module could also power an additional TV and several lights. And one that comes with a 250-watt module could even power a fridge.

Powering something bigger, like an electric car, would require a 2,000-watt system, or roughly 10 square meter modules. With that power a car could drive up to 16,000 kilometers (9,941 miles).

Kanda | ein Camper vor seinem Zelt

A foldable module that fits into your backpack can power your cell phone and night lamp

3. Solar power to go

Solar motion detectors, solar lamps and solar plant watering systems are becoming increasingly popular in people's homes, while campers have discovered mobile mini solar panel systems.

These systems are made out of a solar module that can be easily folded up as well as an inverter with a battery. These mobile power systems come in all different shapes and sizes that are made for different needs, from tiny plants the size of a wallet that let you charge your cell phone, to very powerful systems with a capacity of 160 watts that let you charge your bike batteries, as well as power your laptop and fridge inside of a camper van. Many people buy them from specialized online retailers.

After your trip, you can still use them at home. The solar module can be easily placed on a window sill, where it could charge a phone or even serve as a backup power source for the fridge if the power goes out.

A man and a woman leaning on a solar panel system

Consumer advocates and politicians promote plug-in devices, a win-win for the tenants and the climate

4. How expensive are mini solar power modules?

The price of mini solar panel systems depends on the performance of the module and battery. Other cost-decisive factors are quality, optics and functionality.

Prices for good quality, small solar home systems with a small battery and an economical lamp start at around €30 ($35), while island solar systems that can power a TV and fridge cost several hundred euros. Mobile solar power plants for a camping trip that come with special panels that can be folded and fit into your backpack cost a bit more, but have the same performance.

Plug-in solar devices generally don't have a battery and can be directly integrated into the grid. They cost between €350-€900 in Europe. According to the Consumer Association, plug-in devices in Germany pay for themselves after roughly six to nine years.

In low-sunlight countries like Germany, electricity produced by solar power costs between 7 and 10 cents per kilo watt hour (kWh), in areas that have more sunlight, such as southern Europe, Africa, Latin America, California and many parts of Asia, it's less than 5 cents. Electricity from the grid is two to five times more expensive.

Deutschland I Balkonmodul, Solarstrom selber machen I SoLocal

Plug-in solar device for the balcony wall: in some cities, associations even help with assembly

5. Do mini solar power plants help protect the climate?

Mini solar panel power systems lower electricity costs and help protect the climate. In fact, according to the German Association for Solar Energy, an additional 1,000 - 2,000 megawatts of electricity could be generated by mini solar power modules in Germany alone. That's how much electricity a coal power plant produces, which is much more harmful for the environment.

Experts say they also have another advantage for the climate.

"Many people so far don't really have any inkling of how much electricity they use and don't have any experience with solar energy and battery storage," says Krisztina Andre, who works at Bündnis Bürgerenergie, a German association that promotes renewable energy.

According to Andre, people who have their own solar power modules learn more about their own energy use, how to save energy costs and do something good for the environment at the same time.

"It's also fun to get to know the technology and produce your own electricity," says David Breuer from Yuma, an online shop that sells plug-in solar devices.

Andre is convinced that another boost for home solar modules could come from the rise of e-cars, as their batteries can be used as storage.

"Electric cars have large batteries and their electricity could easily be used somewhere else intelligently: for meeting your own energy needs at home as well as the neighborhood through the public grid."

  • Near the village of Rema in Ethiopia, photovoltaic panels are mounted by a water tank to provide drinking water for the village

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Drinking water from the sun

    The village of Rema in Ethiopia operates a solar pump with a connected water tank. The well is far away from the village, and the water used to have to be piped to the village with a diesel pump. But this was often broken or there was not enough fuel. Since 2016, a solar pump has been supplying water to the 6,000 inhabitants, many of whom also need the water for their fields.

  • Solar kiosk in Olkiramatian, near Lake Magadi in Kenya

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Recharging cellphones without a power grid

    Most people in rural regions in East Africa have no access to the power grid. Increasingly, popular solar kiosks like this one in Olkiramatian, Kenya can provide electricity. For a small fee, the solar power from the roof is used to charge cellphones, for example. In this way, people can stay in touch, make money transfers by phone or check the market prices for their vegetables.

  • A horse stands in front of a farmer's house in Miraflores in Nicaragua as electricians sets up solar panels on the roof.

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Power for campesinos

    Here in Miraflor, in northern Nicaragua, people make their living from coffee cultivation and traditional agriculture. Until 2013, this area had no electricity at all. Then local electricians installed solar panels on the homes of over 600 families. Local farmers or "campesinos" now have enough electricity for light, refrigerators and TV.

  • Housing development in Freiburg, Germany with low-energy consumption and photovoltaic panels

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar panel communities

    This housing development in Freiburg, southern Germany, generates more energy than the residents here consume. Built 20 years ago, it has become a model for urban development. With good insulation, cleverly-utilized ventilation, solar roofs and heat pumps, more and more old houses are now being converted into energy-plus houses. This saves money and helps protect the climate.

  • Adults and children with a microgrid solar panel on a flat roof in Bangladesh

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Reaching rural areas with micro-grids

    The startup SOLshare gives people in rural Bangladesh access to cheap and clean electricity through self-sufficient micro-grids, and creates an additional source of income for them. Households with solar systems are connected to others who do not yet have access to the grid. Solar power can also replace diesel and kerosene during power outages.

  • Children's hospital in Haiti with solar panels covering the roof

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar power fighting COVID

    This hospital in Tabarre, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, is powered by this rooftop solar installation. At 710 kilowatts, it is the largest in the country. Coronavirus patients are cared for here, and all medical equipment runs on solar power. Thanks to the system, around €50,000 ($59,000) is saved on diesel power every year.

  • George Ndubi stands in front of the solar panels

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Mini-grid for an entire village

    The Kenyan village of Talek has 1,500 inhabitants and has had solar power since 2015. The photovoltaic system with an output of 50 kilowatts is located on a small field, and the batteries are housed in the small building next to it. George Ndubi looks after the private solar power plant with mini-grid, which can supply up to 300 customers with electricity.

  • A man and his child in front of the solar panels in the desert

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Solar oasis

    Water is scarce in the Egyptian desert. This makes the solar power plant in the El-Wahat el-Bahariya Oasis all the more important. It powers the water pump, without which farming would be impossible here. As with everywhere else in the desert, the farmers have to keep clearing sand from the solar panels.

  • International school in Copenhagen at sunset at the water with solar panels along the front of it

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    Climate neutral by 2025

    The Danish capital, Copenhagen, wants to be climate neutral by 2025, which is why more and more areas in the city are being used to produce renewable energy. The solar panels on the front of this school, for example, generate electricity. In addition, car traffic in the city is being restricted, e-mobility is being promoted, wind farms are going up and more and more houses are being renovated.

  • Group photo in the city of Saerbeck with visitors from the US in front of a solar panel park

    Solar energy around the world: From mini-grids to solar cities

    International exchange of ideas

    The small town of Saerbeck in western Germany generates more electricity with solar, wind and biomass power than its 7,200 citizens consume. The energy park is now a model for other small communities around the world. Here, a delegation from the US visits for ideas to implement back home.

    Author: Gero Rueter


