How to exercise in hot weather

Heike Scherbel08/14/2024August 14, 2024Exercise is good for the cardiovascular system, but in the heat it's getting a pretty tough work-out anyway. But if you avoid the midday heat, ease off, drink plenty of liquids and use a few cool tricks, you won't have to skip your training routine.