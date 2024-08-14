  1. Skip to content
How to exercise in hot weather

Heike Scherbel
August 14, 2024

Exercise is good for the cardiovascular system, but in the heat it's getting a pretty tough work-out anyway. But if you avoid the midday heat, ease off, drink plenty of liquids and use a few cool tricks, you won't have to skip your training routine.

