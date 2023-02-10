How to donate to earthquake aid efforts in Turkey and Syria

International humanitarian aid has started to arrive for victims of the earthquake disaster in Syria and Turkey — but it is dependent on donations. An overview of the main aid organizations.

The United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, relief agencies and disaster managers — many aid organizations are currently assisting in the earthquake zone in Turkey and Syria. Their work is financed by donations, as well as contributions from governments.

Aid is coming from all over the world: from Germany and other European countries, from Australia, the United States, South Korea, and Qatar, to name but a few — and also, of course, from the immediate region. In this situation, organizations that are specialized in disaster relief and have a large network of cooperation partners are the best placed to provide effective assistance.

Here are some of the international aid organizations currently helping on the ground.

World Food Programme

The World Food Programme of the United Nations (WFP) is the world's largest humanitarian organization. It operates in more than 120 countries, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020.

https://www.wfp.org

OCHA

The OCHA, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, coordinates all the UN's emergency assistance.

https://www.unocha.org

UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund is also active in Turkey and Syria. It is focusing on providing clean drinking water and helping children and parents find their relatives.

https://www.unicef.org

International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement

This organization is the world's biggest humanitarian network. It consists of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and 192 individual National Societies.

https://www.icrc.org

Doctors Without Borders

Founded in France in 1971, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is a worldwide network active in more than 70 countries. Its workers are treating injured people in northern Syria and supporting healthcare facilities in the region.

https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org

Direct Relief

The American disaster relief organization operates all over the world. It is sending medical supplies to the earthquake region.

https://www.directrelief.org

Save the Children

The British-based children's aid organization works with members around the world, including cooperation partners in Syria and Turkey.

https://www.savethechildren.net

A team from International Search and Rescue recovers a victim of the February 6 earthquake in Kirikhan, Turkey Image: Piroschka van de Wouw/REUTERS

International Search and Rescue

ISAR is a German organization that focuses on searching for and rescuing earthquake victims. It deploys search-and-rescue dogs and specialist recovery teams with state-of-the-art equipment.

https://isar-germany.de

Welthungerhilfe

Germany's Welthungerhilfe organization, which focuses on eradicating hunger, has an international network of partners, including in Syria and Turkey. It is distributing aid in north-west Syria, including food, tents, blankets, clothes, and toiletries.

https://www.welthungerhilfe.org

Medico International

Medico International has for many years supported organizations in Syria and Turkey that are now working on the ground in the disaster zone. Staff from the women's center in Idlib are working in refugee camps in the province, and aid workers from the Kurdish Red Crescent in Rojava are treating the wounded in Kobane and Aleppo.

https://www.medico.de/en

This article will be updated on a rolling basis.