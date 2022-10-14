Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Testicular cancer can be completely cured if detected at an early stage. In Good Shape demonstrates how to do a testicular self-examination.
Four cases of testicular cancer have recently been diagnosed in the Bundesliga. Is that a coincidence? Or is the disease linked to competitive sport? For experts, the answer is clear.
Women outlive men by an average of four to five years. That's because men tend to have less healthy habits and are less likely to go to the doctor than women.
