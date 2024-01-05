How to Beat Your Internet Cravings
Studies show that too much time surfing online can lead to serious real-life problems. When does being online become addictive? And what can we do about it?
Also on Shift:
Big Boss is watching you – on chat, mail, webcam
Does your employer use software to monitor your performance? More and more companies worldwide do. These programs can track screen activity, chats and mails. This comes with many ethical and legal implications.
Will space labs help cure cancer soon?
Could we soon get better drugs and better computers thanks to research and production in space? Some companies bet big on the idea of working in zero gravity. Here is how you can benefit!
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 06.01.2024 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 06.01.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 06.01.2024 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 06.01.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 06.01.2024 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 06.01.2024 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 07.01.2024 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 07.01.2024 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 07.01.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 07.01.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 08.01.2024 – 06:15 UTC
MON 08.01.2024 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 09.01.2024 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 09.01.2024 – 21:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5