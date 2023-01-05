How To Be an Outspoken Artist in Malawi

Lerato Honde believes her creative identity is routed in a “third space”, a post-colonial hybrid culture. She addresses representation and self-acceptance through her art, with the aim of empowering marginalized groups.

Also on Afrimaxx:

Image: DW

How Pilani Bubu modernizes African folk songs

Singer-songwriter Pilani Bubu pours her real-life experiences into her songs, taking listeners on a musical journey. We meet the artist who likes to call her music “jazzy folk soul.”

How Malian chef Mory Sacko is mixing up French Cuisine

Mory Sacko is just 29 years old and is already a star of African fusion cuisine in France. He brings Japanese, African and French cuisine onto one plate, delighting gourmets in Paris and Saint-Tropez.

How flip-flops in Kenya can help to make a better world

These huge statues make a difference. Made out of old flip-flops, they are raising awareness for marine and wildlife conservation efforts and give artisans employment, education, skills training and meals.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 06.01.2023 – 17:30 UTC

SAT 07.01.2023 – 20:30 UTC

SUN 08.01.2023 – 16:30 UTC



Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5