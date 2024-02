Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann | Nik Jassmin Hew

06/23/2021 June 23, 2021

Malaysian food show host Nazrudin Rahman thinks a lot about what his family eats. He sets off on a journey to learn more about an almost invisible problem: tiny plastic particles in his lunch and dinner. He discovers that the problem is closely connected to waste disposal and doesn’t just involve food. He’d better kick out some of the products in his bathroom as well.