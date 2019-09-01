How the world press viewed the far-right surge in eastern German elections

The success of the AfD was a "double slap in the face" to Angela Merkel, but not the "earthquake everyone feared." DW rounds up the international reactions to the state elections in Saxony and Brandenburg.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the second biggest party in two eastern state elections Sunday.
However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) still managed to come out on top in Saxony and Brandenburg respectively.
The world's press followed the events closely, and had varying takes on the far-right surge.
Europe responds
The results were a "shock ... but not the earthquake that everyone feared," as Italy's Corriere della sera put it.
Poland's left-leaning Gazeta Wyborzcza took a similar line, opining that "the populist attack was deflected ... but the AfD still recorded a record result in Saxony and Brandenburg. However, they did not manage to beat the governing CDU and SPD."
The UK Guardian's headline read, "Far-right AfD makes big gains but fails to topple mainstream parties."
French daily Le Monde called the AfD's rise a "strong breakthrough," saying that the party has "never scored as high," while the Dutch De Telegraaf said the results were "a double slap in the face for the unstable German coalition."
Volkskrant, another Dutch daily, said that while the right-wing populists were not the largest party in either state, the AfD can now "call itself the 'People's Party' in the [former] East."
Spain was more optimistic with La Vanguardia writing that the CDU and SPD "succeeded to slow down the ultra-rights" in the east while El Pais said that the governing parties can still "take a stand in the eastern rise of the ultra-right."
Denmark's Politiken said that while Merkel's CDU and the SPD suffered a blow in the east, they managed to "bypass the great catastrophe."
Reactions in the US
The Washington Post noted the "huge gains" made by the AfD were still insufficient "to overtake the established parties."
Politico said that although the AfD did not win in either states, the party "posted its best-ever result in both, sending a strong message to the Merkel's centrist coalition in Berlin."
