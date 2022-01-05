 How the work of radical photographer Tina Modotti stood the test of time | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.01.2022

Culture

How the work of radical photographer Tina Modotti stood the test of time

Modotti's modern shots remain style-defining, with Madonna being a collector. Yet, she traded in her camera in 1931 to serve the Communist Party of Moscow.

  • A black-and-white detail shot of a bunch of roses by photographer Tina Modotti.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Famous roses

    This photograph of a bunch of roses is probably the most famous picture by Italian photographer Tina Modotti. A detail shot in black and white, the picture's cropping seems random. An image of timeless beauty, the photo which is probably from 1924, clearly reflects Modotti's revolutionary style of photography. She died 80 years ago, on January 6, 1942, aged only 45.

  • Modotti photograph of scaffolding on the facade of Mexico City Stadium, showing the arched windows of the building in construction.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Like a backdrop

    Unusual angles, clean lines, no people. The photograph of the scaffolding at the Mexico City stadium was as modern in its simplicity as it was radical in the photography of the 1920s. Born in Udine, Italy in 1896, Modotti came from a poor family and had emigrated to the United States when she was 17, where she worked as a seamstress and actress.

  • Tina Modotti's construction workers at the Mexico City stadium, a man carrying a big block on his back while the other one supports him. Probably from 1927.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Not just people-free photos

    Modotti photographed these construction workers at the Mexico City stadium, probably in 1927. The lives of ordinary, disadvantaged people were also a central motif in Modotti's work. She first traveled to Mexico in 1922 — together with her lover, the famous US photographer Edward Weston (1886-1958), who taught her the basics of modernist photography.

  • Portrait of the young Tina Modotti, circa 1921, taken by Weston's friend, photographer Johan Hagemeyer.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Talented beauty

    In 1923, Modotti and Weston moved to Mexico together and worked in their shared studio. The couple became part of the cultural and social movement that changed the country since the Mexican Revolution in 1910. The young Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera counted among their friends. Modotti became a photographer for Rivera's murals and posed for him herself.

  • Photo by Tina Modotti: Edward Weston with his Seneca View Camera, probably Mexico 1924.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Edward Weston: teacher, partner, friend

    Influential US photographer Edward Weston left his family to live with Modotti for a few years. He returned to the United States in 1926. According to biographer Margaret Hooks, Modotti's most productive period began thereafter, as she went on to create some of her most famous images. Modotti remained friends with Weston until she devoted herself entirely to political work in Moscow.

  • Famous Modotti image: A Mexican worker reading the newspaper El Machete.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Mexican worker with 'El Machete' newspaper

    The reading worker is one of Modotti's most famous shots, probably taken during this prolific period. According to her biographer Hooks, the photos for "El Machete" were an integral part of Modotti's work. She also photographed Mexican folk art for coffee table books and documentaries. In addition to their simple beauty, the images of Mexican workers usually have a political component.

  • Political Modotti image: Hammer, sickle and sombrero.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Hammer, sickle and sombrero

    These three symbols represented the life and movement of Mexican farm workers in the 1920s. Modotti combined modern aesthetics and political content in this famous photograph. Hailing from a poor family herself, Modotti was already concerned as a young woman with issues of social injustice and with the lives of disadvantaged people.

  • Modotti portrait of Maria Marin de Orozco, sister-in-law of Diego Rivera.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    A sought-after photographer

    The versatile photographer earned her money with her portraits for the rich Mexican upper class. It was fashionable to pose in front of her camera and have her pose for them. Here for instance is a portrait that Modotti shot of Maria Marin de Orozco, sister-in-law of Diego Rivera.

  • Reception for members of the Mexican Communist Party at the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City, of which photographer Modotti was a member.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Modotti the communist

    In 1927, Modotti joined the Mexican Communist Party, that had close relations with the Soviet Union (USSR). This picture was taken by Modotti at a reception for the Mexican party members at the Soviet embassy in Mexico City. After Modotti was expelled from Mexico in 1930, she worked only politically for the Communist Party of Moscow.

  • Photo by Tina Modotti: a breastfeeding Mexican woman with baby.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Women and children as subjects

    Modotti repeatedly photographed the intimate subject of the baby at the breast, which was an unusual one for the 1920s and 1930s. In 1928, the artist began having a relationship with exiled Cuban revolutionary Julio Antonio Mella. He was however shot dead the next year, while walking beside her on the street.

  • Mexican woman with an olla, a kind of pot.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Mexican woman at work

    Mella's murder trial was used by the judiciary to discredit Modotti — with her political activities and private life being branded as immoral. Modotti traveled to Tehuantepec, a narrow strip of land between Central and North America, and photographed mainly women and children going about their daily lives.

  • Photo by Tina Modotti: Overweight couple holding hands as they look at animals in a cage at the Berlin Zoological Garden.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Return to Europe

    In 1930, Modotti was expelled from her adopted country Mexico for political reasons. Barred as a communist from entering the US, she sailed to Europe instead. She could not return to her native Italy, that had become increasingly fascist. Thus, she stayed in Berlin for a few months. This is a photo she took at the Berlin Zoo.

  • Tina Modotti photo of a Mexican woman with a flag as a cover image of the German A-I-Z - Arbeiter-Illustrierte-Zeitung.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Turning away from photography

    In 1930, Modotti followed the Italian Communist Vittorio Vidali to Moscow. There he worked for the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. From then on, Modotti too worked only for the party of the dictator Stalin. She ended her career as a photographer. Earlier photographs, such as the woman with flag, continued to be printed, as on the cover of the German A-I-Z (Arbeiter-Illustrierte-Zeitung).

  • Empty interiors such as the monastery of Tepotzotlan (around 1924). Photo by Tina Modotti.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Traveling on behalf of Moscow

    From Moscow, Modotti and her lover Vidali were sent to Paris, and later to Spain. Here, using false names, the two supported the Republican Brigades against fascist dictator Franco in the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939). Later, Modotti traveled back to Mexico under an assumed name. She no longer took photos like this picture of the convent of Tepotzotlan, dated around 1924.

  • Calla lilies photographed by Tina Modotti.

    Elegant beauty: Tina Modotti and her radical photographs

    Early death, distinctive photos

    From 1939 to 1942, Modotti lived in seclusion in Mexico, with little money or contact with old friends, and under an alias as she was in the country illegally. On January 6, 1942, she died of heart failure in a cab at the age of 45. Her friend Pablo Neruda wrote a poem about the loss. Her distinctive shots, like the one here of calla lilies, were exhibited as early as March 1942 in Mexico City.

    Author: Klaudia Prevezanos


Tina Modotti's black-and-white photos might very well hang in singer Madonna's living room. The US superstar is one of the most prominent collectors of Modotti's work from the 1920s. Madonna, in fact, sold a Mercedes to fund the first retrospective of Modotti's work at the Museum of Modern Art in 1995.

After all, the two women have in common Italian origins and family histories of immigration to the United States. For both, their talent and ambition rendered them social climbers.

Pablo Neruda, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera 

Modotti's photographs of roses, interiors, or a baby at the breast from the 1920s had a considerable influence on photography.

Although they are now almost 100 years old, they remain timeless in their simplicity and elegance.

Modotti was born 125 years ago in August 1896 and is remembered for being a modern woman who determined her own path in life.

She was highly involved in political events of her age, and photographed protests by Mexican farmers in the 1920s, before joining the Mexican Communist Party in 1927. At the same time, Modotti was an in-demand portrait photographer of the country's wealthy upper class.

In 1930, she was expelled from Mexico, her adopted country, for political reasons.

A photo of people from above shows the top of large straw hats and a newspaper.

Modotti documented life in Mexico, as seen here with men reading a newspaper



She mixed and mingled with Mexico's artistic elite. The young Frida Kahloand her partner Diego Rivera — both also artistically and politically active in Mexico — belonged to Modotti's circle of friends.

When she abruptly died at age 45, 80 years ago, her Chilean friend Pablo Neruda, writer, anti-fascist and winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, wrote a poem about this loss.

Sexual independence instead of marriage

"In her relationships, her sexuality and her career, she made difficult choices — sexual independence instead of marriage, political commitment instead of personal security, revolution instead of art," Margaret Hooks writes in her biography "Tina Modotti: Photographer and Revolutionary."

Starting in 1930, Modotti worked from Moscow for the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, led by the dictator Josef Stalin. She even ended her career as a photographer to work full time for the party.

Later, the party sent her to Spain, together with her lover, the Italian Communist party agent Vittorio Vidali.

There, both were active under false names, supporting the Republican Brigades against the fascist dictator Franco in the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

A photo from 1929 featuring Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo and others at a May Day parade.

Modotti was friends with Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, among other Mexican elites

An exhibition after her death

She is said to have stopped using her camera in the years leading up to her sudden death on January 6, 1942 in Mexico. 

But her artistic work remained popular, and a first exhibition was held in Mexico City shortly after her burial in March 1942. "Tina, the militant fighter, had not long been in her grave when Tina Modotti, the photographer, was revived," writes Hooks in her Modotti biography.

And although she was denied entry to the USA in the 1930s as a communist, her elegant and graceful photographs can still be seen in numerous museums and exhibitions in the USA, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The social climber 

Modotti was born in Udine, Italy on August 17, 1896. Her father, a mechanic, immigrated to the USA in 1906. Modotti, whose full name was Assunta Adelaide Luigia Modotti Mondini, started working a factory at age 12 to support her family.

In 1913, when she was barely 17 years old, Tina traveled to the USA and worked as a seamstress in San Francisco. She worked as an actress in the city's Italian community, even appearing in several silent films.

In 1918, she moved to Los Angeles with her husband, Canadian poet Roubaix de L'Abrie Richey. It was there that she met the influential American photographer Edward Weston in 1921. She posed for his photos and eventually the pair became lovers.

A photo of a Mexican puppeteer's hands holding puppeteer strings.

Modotti had a number of professions before becoming a photographer

Modotti and Mexico

Modotti traveled to Mexico with Weston for the first time the following year, where numerous intellectuals and supporters had been staying since 1910 in the wake of the Mexican Revolution and ensuing social upheaval. Her husband, however, died suddenly of smallpox.

This first visit to Mexico in 1922 was decisive for Modotti's path in life and her work.

Modotti returned to Mexico several times and during her visits, Weston taught her the basics of modernist photography

It was here that Modotti started to photograph Diego Rivera's murals.

In 1926, she and Weston separated, and he returned to his family in the United States.

A woman with long black hair laying on the ground holding a plant growing from the ground.

Modotti was depicted in a 1925 painting titled 'Mother Earth' by Diego Rivera

After Weston's departure, Modotti's most productive period as a photographer began, according to Margaret Hooks. In addition to photographing Mexican folk art, Modotti worked as a photo journalist for the Mexican magazine "El Machete." These shots became some of her best-known photographs.

Modern photos with a political message

But the country's wealthy and prominent upper class were also among her clients: Modotti made a living by taking their portraits. She also took a number of photos for pleasure: lilies, women and their children, abstract lines of wooden scaffolding and telegraph poles.

In Mexico, she had a relationship with exiled Cuban revolutionaryJulio Antonio Mella starting in 1928. In 1929, he was shot dead as he walked next to her in the street. The trial surrounding the murder served to discredit Modotti's reputation, claiming her lifestyle and political activities were immoral. 

This horrified Mexican elites who had until that point had been happy to hire her for portraits. 

In 1930, she was expelled from Mexico and went to Europe.

An image of snake grass in black and white.

Madonna is one of the most prominent collectors of Modotti's work.

Political work instead of photography

She spent several months in Germany in 1930 where her works were exhibited, but she did not gain a foothold in the increasingly fascist country.

Out of money, she eventually accepted the invitation of the Italian Communist Vittorio Vidali to come to Moscow and dedicate herself to working for the Communist Party, first in Paris, then in Spain.

A man loads a large bunch of bananas into a truck.

Modotti liked to photograph the lives and work of ordinary people in Mexico

After the victory of Spanish dictator Franco, Modotti returned to Mexico in 1939. In Mexico City, the now 45-year-old lived in seclusion, with a meager income and little contact with former friends.

On January 6, 1942, as she was returning from a dinner, she died unexpectedly in a taxi. A doctor later determined that heart failure was the cause.

Thanks to support by prominent fans like Madonna — and the fact that her works were simply ahead of their time, Modotti's legacy lives on. 

 

This article was originally written in German.

