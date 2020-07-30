 How the Salzburg Festival came to Salzburg 100 years ago | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 30.07.2020

Culture

How the Salzburg Festival came to Salzburg 100 years ago

During World War I, a poet, a composer and a director had a common dream — and out of it came what was to become the world's most prestigious festival.

  • Old photo of a theatrical performance on the steps of a cathedral (Archiv der Salzburger Festspiele/Foto Ellinger)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    'Everyman' — not the initial choice

    The play originally scheduled for the first Salzburg Festival was unfinished as the event drew near, and for lack of wood, a post-WWI problem, no stage could be built. But another play and another setting gave birth to what would become a tradition: The local bishop consented to a open-air performance of Hugo von Hofmannstal's "Everyman" on the steps of Salzburg Cathedral on August 22, 1920.

  • Opened book with yellowed pages and handwritten notes in various colors (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    A gripping work

    Director Max Reinhardt's personal copy of "Everyman" shows his long-term involvement with the play: He made handwritten notes in black ink for the premiere in Berlin in 1911, in blue ink for the 1920 performance in Salzburg and in lavender for a later presentation in New York. In simple, gripping words, the story is about a rich and powerful man who is suddenly confronted with his own mortality.

  • Miniature yellow model of a building with the roof folded up (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    Model Festspielhaus from 1925

    A onetime riding school complex long served as a provisional "Festspielhaus," or festival theater. Now it's called the "little Festspielhaus" or "House of Mozart." Today's main venue opened in 1960, and its construction demonstrated how Salzburg is literally at the edge of the Alps: To make space for the vast stage, 55,000 cubic meters (1,940,000 cubic feet) of granite had to be blasted away.

  • Max Reinhardt with Johannes Reich and Hans Niederführ (Archiv der Salzburger Festspiele/Ellinger)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    Max Reinhardt

    Along with Hugo von Hofmannsthal and Richard Strauss, Rheinhardt, the famous stage director (seen here at a rehearsal of Goethe's "Faust" in 1933), was a founding father of the Salzburg Festival. Reinhardt's residence at Leopoldskron Palace near Salzburg was a meeting place for the international elite. As anti-Semitic hostility rose, Reinhardt emigrated to the US and died there in 1943.

  • Telegramm signed arturo toscanini (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    Arturo Toscanini turns his back on Salzburg

    When Austria was absorbed into Nazi Germany in March 1938, the famous Italian conductor canceled his contract. Authorities tried to persuade him to reconsider, but the message in this telegram is unambiguous: "I am quite astonished that the finality of my answer in the first cable was not understood." Art was soon put in the service of propaganda in Salzburg, as in the rest of Germany.

  • Brochure reading Salzburg Festival 1945 (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    No postwar breather

    Right at the end of World War II, American occupying forces made plans to reopen the festival on August 12, 1945. That season was attended mainly by army members and their families. Artists were in short supply: Due to former Nazi connections, the conductors Wilhelm Furtwängler, Clemens Krauss, Karl Böhm and Herbert von Karajan were not allowed to exercise their professions for a couple of years.

  • Cigarette box and an unfiltered cigarette with Memphis Salzburg stamped at the top (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    Special edition gold coins and cigarettes

    By the late 1940s, operations had returned to normal: Power outings were now rare, so theater and opera performances could go on. Moneyed attendees could purchase a Salzburg gold coin as a memento, but nearly "everyman" could afford a pack of Salzburg cigarettes. On the playbill were Mozart matinees, Mozart and Strauss operas and in 1949, the world premiere of an opera by Carl Orff.

  • Stage set of a large hall in regal gold and red colors (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    The Karajan era

    Herbert von Karajan became the artistic director in 1957. In many spectacular opera productions over the next three decades, the staging was often created by Karajan's favorite set designer, Günther Schneider-Siemssen. He designed the above set for a 1965 production of Mussorgsky's opera "Boris Godunov." Working with subtle light projections, his approach was called "painting with light."

  • Newspaper critique with the headline: The First Concerts (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    A star is born

    After Herbert von Karajan met the 13-year-old violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, he called her a "phenomenon" and invited her to perform in Salzburg. Karajan also promoted the singer Agnes Baltsa, the conductors Mariss Jansons, Seiji Ozawa and Riccardo Muti, and others who rose to world fame after appearing at the Salzburg Festival. Shown here: A critique of Mutter's premiere at the festival.

  • Costume sketches (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    Costumes by Lagerfeld

    Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld also made a contribution, designing the costumes for a 1991 production of Hugo von Hofmannsthal's play "Der Schwierige" ("The Difficult Gentleman"), directed by Jürgen Flimm and with scenery by Erich Wonder. It was a delight for the eyes but some criticized the Salzburger Festival as a "state-subsidized fashion show."

  • Material stretched in the air to resemble bat's wings (Salzburg Museum/Luigi Caputo)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    New artistic pathways

    The radically new interpretation of Johann Strauss' operetta "Die Fledermaus" by director Hans Neuenfels was a hallmark of the era of Gerard Mortiers (1991-2001), who had been named festival director after Karajan's death. He spoke out against both the Salzburg arts establishment and the far-right populist FPÖ party, then a coalition member in the Austrian government.

  • Two men, one lying on his side, the other holding his hand over his head as though putting him under a spell (Salzburger Festspiele/Forster)

    100 years of the Salzburg Festival

    Countless artistic moments

    After Mortier came Peter Ruzicka, who in 2006 put all 22 Mozart operas on the playbill. His successors were Jürgen Flimm, Alexander Pereira and the current festival director, Markus Hinterhäuser. The Salzburg festival is forever renewing itself, but one thing stays the same: performances of "Everyman" (here in the production first seen in 2013) — the piece with which it all began 100 years ago.

    Author: Rick Fulker


Can culture create identity, unite the peoples, fill humanistic ideals with content? Can it strengthen the European idea? Those are the questions people from the culture scene and politicians alike ponder in our turbulent era, at a time when what has long been taken for granted seems to be waning and people speak of a loss of values. As illustrated by the Salzburg Festival, the answer is an emphatic "yes."

World War, loss of values, contemplation

The situation was not all that different in 1917, about a century ago — but for the fact that Europe was at war at the time. In the midst of that calamity, three men dreamed of a cosmopolitan Europe and a festival that would bring peace.

Their names were Hugo von Hofmannsthal, Richard Strauss and Max Reinhardt. Hofmannsthal was a much-celebrated poet, writer and librettist who had a great influence on his generation. Strauss was the most famous composer of his time and Reinhardt the foremost director and impresario.

The vision was shared by opera director Franz Schalk and stage designer Alfred Roller, who also participated in establishing what was to be known as the Salzburg Festival.

Hugo von Hofmannsthal (1874-1929) (picture-alliance/Heritage-Images/Fine Art Images)

Hugo von Hofmannsthal had a Jewish ancestor but saw himself as a conservative Catholic

The five men picked up on an idea that had been around at least since 1876, the founding year of the Bayreuth Festival, namely to organize a festival in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's home town. Just like the festival in Bayreuth, it would take place far from any cultural metropolis. "The big city is a place of diversion, but a festive performance requires concentration: both by those who participate and by the audience," as Hugo von Hofmannthal put it.

So the Salzburg Festival had something in common with the one in northern Bavaria, but there were also major differences. In Bayreuth, the focus was on Richard Wagner and his ten works suitable for the festival — period. Salzburg would focus on several composers, and even more: The festival would showcase the entire world of culture. It was also meant to tie in with an age-old tradition: In the Middle Ages, Salzburg was the place of mystery plays, festive church festivals and processions. The first opera performed north of the Alps was said to have been staged in Salzburg in the 17th century.

Richard Strauss

Richard Strauss was popular abroad,too

Utopia in times of war

It was a foolhardy thought that seemed unrealistic not only because of the raging war: There was no adequate venue. "What gives the Salzburgers and Austrians the courage to do so at the present moment?" Hofmannthal asked, according to a festival advertisement. His answer: "The fact that all people are now demanding spiritual nourishment." 

The townsfolk of Salzburg were sceptical. They feared an influx of tourists would further decimate already scarce food supplies. Max Reinhardt, who had bought an old castle in the region in 1917 and was Jewish, faced growing anti-Semitism from the local population.

Max Reinhardt (Bundesarchiv,Bild 102-10387/CC-BY-SA 3.0)

Max Reinhardt was successful in Salzburg long before the town became home to the festival

The First World War ended in 1918 and saw the once proud Austro-Hungarian Empire reduced to a fraction of its former size. Practical considerations added to the visionaries' humanistic ideals — they wanted to boost tourism and preserve what was left of the old splendor of the lost Danube monarchy. What better way than to put those plans to work with this lovely city in the heart of Europe as a backdrop? As Max Reinhardt said, "The entire city is a stage."

"Everyman" for the festival, but a festival for every man?

Following the old tradition of mystery plays in Salzburg, a contemporary play was staged on August 22, 1920: Hugo von Hofmannsthal's "Everyman," directed by Max Reinhardt. Using simple language, the play based on a religious idea was supposed to move people without lecturing. In 1921, the second year of the festival, Salzburg Mozarteum director Bernhardt Paumgartner organized concerts with local musicians. Festival co-founder Richard Strauss was not thrilled; he wanted to see the most renowned artists at the Salzburg Festival — and that's what he got.

Street and buildings in Salzburg (DW/R. Fulker)

The entire city is a stage

With this approach, the festival hit the ground running. Beginning in 1922, the program also had opera performances, works by Mozart and Strauss — in the latter case particularly works that Strauss had created with the librettist Hugo von Hofmannsthal. The three pillars theater, concert and opera provide the framework for the festival program to this very day. The Felsenreitschule Theater was used as a venue from 1926, and in the following year, construction of a new Festspielhaus was completed.

The Salzburg ideal

"Everyman" has been performed at the Salzburg Festival every year, with the exception of the eight years between 1938 and 1945. After Nazi Germany had annexed Austria, the work was declared unsuitable because there had been a Jew among Hugo von Hofmannsthal's forefathers. Max Reinhardt escaped the Nazis and went abroad. He died in 1943 in exile in the United States.

So far, 17 actors have played the title role in "Everyman," performing the play about the death of a rich man to the backdrop of magnificent Salzburg Cathedral. In a normal season, the opening is followed by about 200 concerts, plays and operas, including several new productions.

Angela Merkel in a bright blue and red kimono (picture-alliance/dpa/APA/F. Neumayr)

Chancellor Angela Merkel is a repeat visitor at the Salzburg Festival, here in 2017

Does the festival fulfil the cosmopolitan and unifying ideals of its founders? One thing is certain: The 270,000 visitors in 2019 came from 78 countries, 40 of them outside Europe.  

And the influx of international guests has not caused local food supplies to run out. In fact, revenues from ticket sales amounted to €31.2 million ($36.7 million) in 2019, but the festival's overall impact on the local and regional economy is many times greater.

Salzburg in the era of the coronavirus

That the Salzburg Festival is taking place at all in its centennial year — amidst the coronavirus pandemic, most others were canceled — underscores the exceptional status of what is often described as the world's most renowned festival of the serious arts. Adapting to the situation, a scaled-back program from August 1-30 features fewer events at fewer venues, no concert intermissions and other measures to meet or exceed mandated hygiene requirements.

A procession of masked characters with a crowd of onlookers on the city street (picture alliance/APA/picturedesk.com)

This time the crowds won't be quite as crowded as in this picture of the ritual "Everyman" procession from an earlier season

What remains is the high artistic standard: from the traditional concerts by the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics to a new opera production, a restaging of Jedermann, star soloists like soprano Anna Netrebko and pianist Igor Levit, and much more.

Perhaps the socially distanced audiences will be less focused on the festival as a high-society event this time and more on the performances. It's also entirely possible that in this exceptional season, the Salzburg Festival will recall its founding principles: that art may give depth and meaning to people's lives, particularly during a crisis. 

