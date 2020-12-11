 How the nutcracker achieved worldwide fame | Meet the Germans | DW | 11.12.2020

Meet the Germans

How the nutcracker achieved worldwide fame

Here's how the traditional nutcracker, created in Germany 150 years ago, became an iconic wooden Christmas decoration that's popular around the world.

  • Nutcracker dolls (Imago/robertharding)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    A global phenomenon

    Germany is a leading manufacturer of traditional nutcrackers. Today, the decorative Christmas figures are collected by people all over the world. While they have been around for ages, the wooden dolls only became popular in the US in the 1950s. The nutcracker acquired its iconic status through a globalized transmission of popular culture.

  • ballet dancers perform (Imago/United Archives International)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    A famous ballet

    The German author E.T.A. Hoffmann wrote the story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" in 1816. French writer Alexandre Dumas came up with his own adaptation of the story in 1844, which was then turned into a ballet by the Russian composer Tchaikovsky in 1892. Now a Christmas classic, the work contributed to the nutcracker's fame worldwide.

  • Grimm's fairytales book (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Grimm's symbolism

    Jacob Grimm, the oldest of the famous Brothers Grimm, also wrote about nutcrackers in his treatise on Germanic mythology, "Deutsche Mythologie," from 1835. He described how wooden nutcrackers were carved as protective figures of strength and power. The grim-mouthed nutcrackers symbolized good luck. By baring their teeth, they were to protect homes by warding off evil spirits.

  • Cover of König Nußknacker und der arme Reinhold by H. Hoffmann,1920 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Another early German version

    Heinrich Hoffmann, best known as the creator of the children's book "Der Struwwelpeter" (Shaggy Peter), also wrote his own version of E.T.A Hoffmann's story. Published in Germany in 1851, his illustrated tale was titled "King Nutcracker or The Dream of Poor Reinhold," and told the story of a poor child who dreams of the "Fairy Town of Toys" and meets the "Nutcracker King with royal jaws."

  • Wilhelm Friedrich Füchtner with his nutcracker dolls (Original Füchtner )

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    The father of a global icon

    Inspired by Heinrich Hoffman's version of the story, an Ore Mountain carver named Friedrich Wilhelm Füchtner created the iconic traditional nutcracker model by 1870 that later went into serial production — which is why he became known as the "father of the nutcracker." The family business in Seiffen is now in being run by the eighth generation of Füchtners.

  • A black-and-white photo of a woman working on huge nutcrackers (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Thieme)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    From a mining region

    There are many traditional nutcracker producers in the Ore Mountain region, which makes up the natural borderland between Germany and the Czech Republic. Initially attracting miners, the forested area with long, dark winters also inspired villagers to develop other carved wood decorations: Christmas pyramids, candle holders called Schwibbogen and smoking figures known as Räuchermännchen.

  • Three models of nutcrackers: Swiss knight (l) from circa 1650; a recent model depicting an American soldier; one of the first typical Ore Mountain region models from 1870. (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Thieme)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Generations of soldiers

    Mass production of the nutcracker doll in the region started in the late 19th century, but wooden figures used to crack nuts were created in Europe centuries before that. The Swiss knight on the left side dates back to circa 1650; right next to it is a more recent model depicting an American soldier, while on the right is one of the first typical Ore Mountain region figurines from 1870.

  • Ancient nutcrackers (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Creative wood carvers

    By the 1700s, Austrian, Italian and Swiss carvers were making animal and human-shaped nutcrackers. No one knows who came up with the idea. According to legend, a rich farmer who was too lazy to crack his own nuts promised to reward his entire village if anyone came up with a solution. A carver created a colorful puppet that could crack nuts with its jaws. The Napoleon figure (center) is from 1822.

  • Nutcrackers depicting politicians Bill Clinton, Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schröder. (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Cracking up

    Traditional nutcrackers typically took on the attributes of figures of authority, such as kings, soldiers, forest guards or policemen. During the Christmas season, the poor could celebrate their hard year of work by having them crack nuts at their command — a satisfactory act of political subversion. These newer models depict politicians Bill Clinton, Helmut Kohl and Gerhard Schröder.

  • A traditional nutcracker with Darth Vader (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Wabitsch)

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Traditional and modern souvenirs

    The largest German producer of traditional nutcrackers is Steinbach. After WWII, the family business quickly grew by developing contacts with US soldiers based in the Hanover area who brought back nutcrackers to their families as original German souvenirs. The company develops new collectible models every year, and Darth Vader is among the 350 figures they have on offer.

  • A woman painting a nutcracker (Original Füchtner )

    A brief history of the nutcracker doll

    Beware of cheap imitations

    Nearly 130 production steps are needed to create a traditional handmade Ore Mountain nutcracker. Each one has up to 60 parts which are made of locally sourced spruce and beech wood. The beard and hair is usually rabbit fur. The carved nutcrackers are then painted. Original pieces from the Ore Mountains typically cost at least €70 ($80). Some cost way more depending on quality, size and brand.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


Ever heard of a Räuchermann — or in its diminutive form, the Räuchermännchen? The "smoking man" is a wooden figurine that serves as an incense burner. It's just one of the many traditional Christmas decorations from the Erzgebirge, or Ore Mountains, a Saxony border region renowned for folk art in the form of wooden angels, Christmas pyramids and candle arches known as Schwibbogen.

But the fact that no one ever came up with a proper English translation for the little smoking man suggests it isn't yet one of the region's famous international exports —  unlike its direct cousin, another wooden figure traditionally made in the Ore Mountains: the nutcracker.

Räuchermännchen

Not nearly as famous as the nutcracker: the traditional Räuchermännchen

A German-French-Russian-American story

The nutcracker gained international recognition thanks to its various cultural representations, and the fact that authors from different countries borrowed from the original tale. International copyright agreements didn't exist when an initial version of the little toy figure's story was written by German Romantic author E. T. A. Hoffmann in 1816, titled The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

It was adapted by French writer Alexandre Dumas in 1844. The plot of Histoire d'un casse-noisette (simply called the The Nutcraker in English) was nearly identical — but the French version wasn't nearly as dark as the German one.

In any case, Dumas' adaptation served as the basis for the 1892 Russian ballet choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, with music composed by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky.

The first complete performance of the ballet only reached England in 1934, and it was staged for the first time in the US during the Christmas of 1944 by the San Francisco Ballet company.

It was such a hit there that it has been staged during the holiday season ever since. With hundreds of productions every year, the ballet is now a firmly entrenched Christmas ritual for thousands of families in the US — and throughout the world.  

two women dressed in elaborate dresses flanked by soldiers and galleries of onlookers

The tale has been renewed several times over the years, including Disney's 2018 take, 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms'

From Saxony to the world

Friedrich Wilhelm Füchtner, the Ore Mountain carver who came up with the first "mass produced" model of a nutcracker in 1870, obviously didn't know that the character would one day become the star of an international ballet classic. He actually had another version of the story in mind when he created his figurine, one written by the creator of Der Struwwelpeter ("Shaggy Peter"), Heinrich Hoffmann, in 1851.

Struwwelpeter book cover

Hoffman's 'Der Struwwelpeter' ("Shaggy Peter") from 1845 is seen as a precursor to comic books

The German figurine found its way into homes around the world much later. One woodcarving company from the Ore Mountains, Steinbach, had to relocate to Hanover after World War II, where many American soldiers were stationed nearby. The soldiers started to bring back nutcracker dolls for their families as typical souvenirs from Germany.

Read more: The Ore Mountains sparkle at Christmas

Another reason to visit the Ore Mountains

The collectible figures continue to attract visitors to the eastern German region renowned for its wooden folk art.

Along with the area's different workshops, the Nussknackermuseum in Neuhausen, the "first nutcracker museum in Europe," is another recommended stop. It not only retains the record for the largest nutcracker collection in the world; it also hosts different events throughout the year beyond its exhibition, such as an annual nutcracker collectors' convention.

Asked why the nutcracker became so closely associated with Christmas, the museum's owner Uwe Löschner provided a down-to-earth explanation that's typical of the pragmatism of the people of the region: "During Christmas time, poor people used their nuts when they would bake their traditional Stollen (fruit bread) and cookies; and nutcrackers were used to crack those nuts," he told DW.

Nevertheless, the figure is more than a just a good-looking tool. Its symbolism continues to be shared across generations and countries thanks to the fairy tale that contributed to its international fame — a universal story of hope and of triumph of good over evil. 

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans as well as original content on Instagram.

Watch video 03:37

10 traditional ingredients for a very German Christmas

