 How the Nobel Prize affects book sales | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

How the Nobel Prize affects book sales

Each year, publishers and authors eagerly await the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature. A win obviously boosts circulation — but the effect is not always as spectacular as one might expect.

Olga Tokarczuk und Peter Handke Nobel-Vorlesung (picture-alliance/TT NYHETSBYRÅN)

Receiving the Nobel Prize in Literature obviously increases circulation figures: "There is no external force that affects an author and an author's books as strongly as the Nobel Prize. This is the most intense thing that can happen to an author," says Lucien Leitess, publishing director and head of programming at the Swiss publishing house Unionsverlag.

His company has four Nobel Prize winners in its roster, as well as Caribbean author Maryse Conde, born in 1937 in Guadeloupe, who won the so-called Alternative Nobel Prize in 2018.

Unionsverlag specializes in international literature and represents authors from all over the world, and the company has direct experience with what can happen to sales figures when an author receives the prestigious award.

The publisher mentions the case of Egyptian author Naguib Mahfouz, who was unexpectedly named the winner in 1988: "Nobody knew him, or even how to spell his name right. We had sold 300 copies in three years — and then 30,000 in three minutes."

Of course it's not only about the prize itself, but about how the author's work is received by readers. "The effect of the Nobel Prize is in a way, just a start. Whether it will be successful in the long haul depends on how much an author conquers the hearts of readers."
Read more: Frankfurt Book Fair: Dreams, revolutions and a Nobel laureate

Frankfurt book fair 2013. A book by Alice Munro by S. Fischer Verlag (Getty Images/AFP/D. Roland)

The winner in 2013 was Alice Munro, and her win meant big sales for her publisher, Fischer Verlag.

Critical media

Media coverage also plays a major role in the reception of the literary work, as the example of Chinese author Mo Yan. The decision to award him the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012 was criticized by many observers, who felt that Mo Yan was not committed to freedom of expression in China strongly enough and that he seemed to avoid confronting the Chinese government. His involvement in a book commemorating an anti-democratic speech by Mao Zedong was also criticized. "We had several of his books in stock as paperbacks. But all in all, perhaps 80,000 books were sold," Leitess said. It is a relatively low figure for sales of a Nobel Prize winner's book.

Success with Handke and Tokarczuk

Suhrkamp is the publishing house that boasts the most Nobel Prize winners in Germany. It is currently having a moment in the sun. This year's Nobel Prize winner was Peter Handke, who is the 16th Nobel laureate represented by the publisher. In the seven weeks following the announcement of the Nobel Prize, Suhrkamp sold 150,000 copies of Handke's books, according to press spokesperson Tanja Postpischil.

Nobel Prize in Literature winner Olga Tokarczuk at the Frankfurt Book Fair (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

German publishing house Kampa-Verlag lucked out when Polish author Olga Tokarczuk won the Nobel Prize: It had just begun to print her books

With the Nobel Prize behind them, older titles by award-winners often sell well. Zurich-based publisher Kampa-Verlag is a case in point. It is the fifth publisher to print the books of Polish author Olga Tokarczuk. "It was always clear that she was a very important and great author, but she was also always difficult to sell in German-speaking countries," says publisher Daniel Kampa, who founded his publishing house in autumn 2018 and acquired the rights to Tokarczuk's previously published German works. Her 1,200-page opus magnum, The Books of Jacob, was published in German 10 days before she was awarded a Nobel Prize. Before the announcement, Kampa had sold about 1,200 copies. After that, the 3,000 copies of the available print run were sold out in no time.

Read more: What Brexit uncertainty means for Scottish publishers

Less of an effect with unknown authors?

The extent to which the Nobel Prize has an impact on a publisher also depends on how well-known the winner is. In the past decade, Hanser-Verlag was able to celebrate the Nobel Prize for their client, Swedish poet Tomas Tranströmer (2011) — and three years later, a Nobel for Patrick Modiano. "Tranströmer was a big surprise," says Jasmin Aldinger, a spokesperson for the company. "But I don't think he sold an incredibly large number of books. There is always a difference between poets and novelists. And with Modiano, the Nobel Prize effect was limited because he wrote so much."

The Nobel Prize breakthrough

The last Nobel Prize winner at Fischer Verlag was Canadian author Alice Munro in 2013. Editorial director Hans Jürgen Balmes was able to observe the Nobel Prize effect clearly with her, as well as in 2003 with South African writer John Maxwell Coetzee. "It was really big with both, because we had the entire backlist in print," he said. "With Coetzee, we sold 300,000 books in the months following the announcement. With Alice Munro, it was perhaps a little more," he says.

Frankfurt book fair 2013. A book by Alice Munro by S. Fischer Verlag (Getty Images/AFP/D. Roland)

The winner in 2013 was Alice Munro, and her win meant big sales for her publisher, Fischer Verlag.

Fischer had been prepared when Munro received the Nobel Prize. "We actually wanted to publish a new book by her the following spring," said Balmes. "But we had prepared everything so that if the miracle actually happened, we could already print it in December."

As the saying goes, all good things come to an end and often the Nobel Prize effect does not last long; it's not that everything a prize-winning author writes afterward will be a hit. "Munro's high has lasted two to three years. After that, the numbers returned to normal" says Balmes. "The sales numbers we reached with the new novel by Kenzaburo Oe, the 1993 Nobel Prize winner, are minimal — a fraction of what they used to be."

  • Peter Handke (AFP/A. Jocard)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2019: Peter Handke

    The Austrian author born in 1942 became famous with experimental plays such as "Offending the Audience" in 1966. He also co-wrote with Wim Wenders films including "Wings of Desire." The decision to award Handke the Nobel Prize was criticized since he is also known for his controversial positions on the Yugoslav Wars. In 2014, he had also called the prize to be abolished, dubbing it a "circus."

  • Olga Tokarczuk (Imago Images/BE&W/B. Donat)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2018: Olga Tokarczuk

    The Polish writer was actually awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in 2019, since it had been postponed for a year following scandals affecting the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the laureates for the award. A two-time winner of Poland's top literary prize, the Nike Award, Tokarczuk was also honored in 2010 with the Man Booker International Prize for her novel "Flights."

  • Autor Kazuo Ishiguro (imago/ZUMA Press)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2017: Kazuo Ishiguro

    Japan-born British novelist, screenwriter and short story writer Kazuo Ishiguro won the 2017 award. His most renowned novel, "The Remains of the Day" (1989), was adapted into a movie starring Anthony Hopkins. His works deal with memory, time and self-delusion.

  • Bob Dylan Nobel Prize Literature (Reuters/K.Price)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2016: Bob Dylan

    An atypical but world famous laureate: US songwriter Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. The Swedish Academy selected him "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

  • Belarusian author and journalist Svetlana Alexievich

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2015: Svetlana Alexievich

    Calling her work "a monument to suffering and courage in our time," the Swedish Academy honored the Belarusian author and investigative journalist in 2015 — making her only the 14th woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature since 1901. Alexievich is best known for her emotive firsthand accounts of war and suffering, including "War's Unwomanly Face" (1985) and "Voices from Chernobyl" (2005).

  • French Autor Patrick Modiano

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2014: Patrick Modiano

    The French writer's stories describe a universe of haunted cities, absentee parents, criminality and lost youths. They are all set in Paris with the shadow of the Second World War looming heavily in the background. The Swedish Academy described the novelist, whose work has often focused on the Nazi occupation of France, as "a Marcel Proust of our time."

  • Canadian author Alice Munro holds one of her books Photo: PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2013: Alice Munro

    Canadian writer Alice Munro is no stranger to accolades, having received the Man Booker International Prize and the Canadian Governor General Literary Award three times over. The Swedish Academy, which awards the annual Nobel Prize in Literature, called her a "master of the contemporary short story."

  • Chinese Literature Nobel laureate Mo Yan EPA/FREDRIK SANDBERG picture-alliance/dpa

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2012: Mo Yan

    Guan Moye, better known under his pen name Mo Yan, was praised by the Swedish Academy as a writer "who with hallucinatory realism merges folk tales, history and the contemporary." The decision was criticized by Chinese dissidents like artist Ai Weiwei, who claimed Yan was too close to the Chinese Communist Party and did not support fellow intellectuals who faced political repression.

  • Tomas Tranströmer at the Nobel Prize ceremony in 2011. (Photo: FREDRIK SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2011: Tomas Transtromer

    The Academy chose Tomas Gosta Transtromer as the winner in 2011 "because, through his condensed, translucent images, he gives us fresh access to reality." In the 1960s, the Swedish poet worked as a psychologist at a center for juvenile offenders. His poetry has been translated into over 60 languages.

  • Mario Vargas Llosa. (Photo: Thomas Lohnes/dapd)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2010: Mario Vargas Llosa

    The Peruvian novelist received the Nobel Prize "for his cartography of structures of power and his trenchant images of the individual's resistance, revolt, and defeat." In Latin America, he is famous for uttering the phrase "Mexico is the perfect dictatorship" on TV in 1990 and for punching his once-friend and fellow Nobel laureate, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in the face in 1976.

  • Herta Müller. (Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2009: Herta Müller

    The German-Romanian author was awarded the Nobel Prize as a writer "who, with the concentration of poetry and the frankness of prose, depicts the landscape of the dispossessed." She is noted for her work criticizing the repressive communist regime of Nicolae Ceausescu in Romania, which she experienced herself. Müller writes in German and moved to West Berlin in 1987.

  • Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio. (Photo: AP Photo/Jessica Gow/file)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio

    The Swedish Academy called J.M.G. Le Clezio an "author of new departures, poetic adventure and sensual ecstasy, explorer of a humanity beyond and below the reigning civilization." Le Clezio was born in Nice, France, in 1940 to a French mother and a Mauritian father. He holds dual citizenship and calls Mauritius his "little fatherland."

  • Doris Lessing (Photo: AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2007: Doris Lessing

    British author Doris May Lessing has written novels, plays and short stories, to name just a few of her mediums. The 93-year-old received the Nobel Prize for being a writer "who with skepticism, fire and visionary power has subjected a divided civilization to scrutiny." She campaigned against nuclear weapons and the Apartheid regime in South Africa.

  • Orhan Pamuk. (Photo: Tolga Bozoglu dpa)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2006: Orhan Pamuk

    Ferit Orhan Pamuk, "who in the quest for the melancholic soul of his native city has discovered new symbols for the clash and interlacing of cultures," was the first Turkish author to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. With more than 11 million books sold, he is Turkey's bestselling writer. Pamuk was born in Istanbul and currently teaches at Columbia University in New York City.

  • Harold Pinter. (Photo: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2005: Harold Pinter

    Harold Pinter, "who in his plays uncovers the precipice under everyday prattle and forces entry into oppression's closed rooms," was awarded the Nobel Prize three years before his death from liver cancer. He died on Christmas Eve in 2008. The British playwright directed and acted in many radio and film productions of his own work. In total, he received more than 50 awards.

  • Elfriede Jelinek. (Photo: AP Photo/Rudi Blaha)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2004: Elfriede Jelinek

    The Nobel Prize was awarded to Elfriede Jelinek "for her musical flow of voices and counter-voices in novels" and for her plays that reveal society's clichés. A central theme in Jelinek's work is female sexuality. Her novel "The Piano Teacher" was the basis for the 2001 movie of the same name featuring Isabelle Huppert in the lead role.

  • John M.Coetzee Nobel Prize winner in 2003 (Getty Images)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2003: John Maxwell Coetzee

    J. M. Coetzee, "who in innumerable guises portrays the surprising involvement of the outsider," was also awarded the Booker Prize twice before obtaining the Nobel Prize. The Cape Town-born author became an Australian citizen in 2006. One of his best-known novels, "Disgrace" (1999), is set in post-apartheid South Africa.

  • Imre Kertesz receives the Nobel Prize in Literature in Stockholm (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Lundahl)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2002: Imre Kertesz

    The Jewish Hungarian Auschwitz survivor became Nobel laureate "for writing that upholds the fragile experience of the individual against the barbaric arbitrariness of history." Kertesz, who died in March 2016, described the atrocities of concentration camps in his books. He worked over 13 years on his semi-autobiographical novel "Fatelessness," which was first published in 1975.

  • Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Giagnori)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2001: Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul

    V.S. Naipaul received the Nobel Prize in 2001 for his strong storytelling and "for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories." Born in Trinidad and Tobago, the British writer has often explored the freedom of the individual in a declining society in his novels.

  • Gao Xingjian Nobel Prize laureate 2000 (picture-alliance/Effigie/Leemage)

    Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

    2000: Gao Xingjian

    The first Nobel Prize laureate of the new millennium was a Chinese author, playwright and painter based in Paris since 1987. Gao Xingjian was selected for his "oeuvre of universal validity, bitter insights and linguistic ingenuity, which has opened new paths for the Chinese novel and drama."

    Author: Sabine Peschel (Julian Tompkin / eg)


DW recommends

Maryse Conde wins alternative award to Nobel literature prize

The New Academy selected the writer from Guadeloupe as the winner of its New Prize in Literature. The global literary award was created in reaction to this year's absent Nobel Prize, hit by a #MeToo-related scandal. (12.10.2018)  

From imprisoned dissident to president: Vaclav Havel remembered at Frankfurt Book Fair

At the beginning of 1989, Czech dissident Vaclav Havel was in prison. By the end of that year, he became president of his country. The Peace Prize winner's values and ideas are more relevant than ever. (17.10.2019)  

Reclusive author Patrick Modiano wins the Nobel Prize for Literature

Little known beyond France, the publicity-shunning writer is being compared by the Swedish Academy to Marcel Proust. (09.10.2014)  

Mo Yan - the great Chinese storyteller

Chinese author Mo Yan will receive the Nobel Prize for Literature on Monday, December 10. His works have been inspired by stories from his home village and are not only praised but criticized as well. (07.12.2012)  

Alice Munro, master of the short story, turns 85

The acclaimed Canadian author of "Dear Life" turns 85 on July 10. Alice Munro was the first to win the Nobel Prize as a pure short story writer - and she did so by continually exploring the same simple themes. (08.07.2016)  

What Brexit uncertainty means for Scottish publishers

With the details of Brexit still unclear, many businesses are wondering how to proceed. At the Frankfurt Book Fair, DW asked Publishing Scotland representatives how Brexit developments are affecting their industry. (18.10.2019)  

Frankfurt Book Fair: Dreams, revolutions and a Nobel laureate

The Frankfurt Book Fair offers five days filled with books, cultural events and discussions. Here's more about a literary train, the dreams we carry, a vigil for human rights — and 93 awards. (16.10.2019)  

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

The Nobel Prize in Literature remains one of the highest accolades for writers. From sarcastic Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek to Turkey's first winner Orhan Pamuk, here's a look back at the laureates since 2000. (10.12.2019)  

Related content

Schweden Stockholm Nobelpreis Literatur 2018 Autorin Olga Tokarczuk

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000 10.12.2019

The Nobel Prize in Literature remains one of the highest accolades for writers. From sarcastic Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek to Turkey's first winner Orhan Pamuk, here's a look back at the laureates since 2000.

Schweden Stockholm Nobelpreis Literatur 2019 Autor Peter Handke

Kosovo to boycott Nobel awards over Peter Handke 07.12.2019

Nobel Prize winner Peter Handke is a "friend and supporter" of the policies of late Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic, Kosovo's foreign minister said. The Kosovo envoy will boycott the awards ceremony in Stockholm.

Österreich Peter Handke

Nobel laureate Peter Handke's critics and supporters 05.12.2019

Genocide denier or poet of the Balkans? Ahead of the award ceremony for the Nobel Prize in Literature 2019, here's an overview of how the debate surrounding the controversial Austrian author unfolded.

Advertisement

Film

Deutschland Ausstellung l DFF Deutsches Filminstitut Filmmuseum - Maximilian Schell (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

How Maximilian Schell became a world star

The Austrian-born Swiss actor won an Oscar for his role in the 1961 US film "Judgment at Nuremberg." An exhibition in Frankfurt now explores the legacy of Maximilian Schell. A look back at an outstanding career.  

Books

Schweden Stockholm Nobelpreis Literatur 2018 Autorin Olga Tokarczuk (Imago Images/BE&W/B. Donat)

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

The Nobel Prize in Literature remains one of the highest accolades for writers. From sarcastic Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek to Turkey's first winner Orhan Pamuk, here's a look back at the laureates since 2000.  

Music

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

K-pop: More than a social media trend

With its perfectly stylized bands, South Korean pop is conquering the world. Though its largely an internet phenomenon, German fans are also finding real-life hobbies related to their passion.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Milo Rau: Activist and Stage Director

For Milo Rau theater is about far more than spectacle. The Swiss director wants to stir people, move them, and inspire change. He’s staged plays in crisis zones such as Mosul, the Congo and Rwanda. We speak to Rau about these real-life tragedies.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  