 How the mask has played a starring role throughout movie history | Film | DW | 06.05.2020

Film

How the mask has played a starring role throughout movie history

From the cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter to Zorro and other Marvel superheroes saving the world, masks have been a central accessory for many characters in movies.

  • Film Still 'The Mask of Zorro' (Imago/Prod.DB)

    Iconic masks in film

    A century of Zorro

    The character initially appeared in US pulp literature in 1919, and "The Mark of Zorro," the first film starring the masked vigilante, was released exactly a century ago. As in many other superhero stories, the mask serves to disguise Zorro's true identity. Shown here is Antonio Banderas in a 1998 adaptation, titled "The Mask of Zorro."

  • Tyrone Power as Zorro (picture-alliance/Keystone)

    Iconic masks in film

    A legendary Zorro: Tyrone Power

    In the long history of Zorro adaptations, Tyrone Power's portrayal of the swashbuckling vigilante remains one of the most famous ones. In "The Mark of Zorro" (1940), he too wore the famous black mask that only covers the upper half of the face and still allows the hero's eyes to shine.

  • Film still: Kameradschaft (picture-alliance/Glasshouse Images)

    Iconic masks in film

    Rescue mission: 'Kameradschaft'

    In the history of cinema, most masks have appeared in entertainment movies, but there are some exceptions. An early example is the 1931 film "Kameradschaft" (Comradeship) by Austrian director Georg Wilhelm Pabst. The drama is inspired by a historic mining accident that happened in 1906 along the border between France and Germany; in the film, the events are set right after the First World War.

  • Film still 'The Elephant Man'(picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Iconic masks in film

    Triumph of humanism: 'The Elephant Man'

    US cinema has seldom produced such a moving, humanistic film. "The Elephant Man" by director David Lynch, who was still at the very beginning of his career in 1980, tells the real story of a severely deformed man, John Merrick, who avoids bullying by hiding his handicap with a mask: a linen cloth covering his entire head, with only a hole to see and breathe.

  • Filmstill Batman & Robin - Batman und Robin nebeneinander in Filmszene (picture-alliance/dpa/Warner Bros.)

    Iconic masks in film

    The superhero myth: 'Batman' and co.

    In many modern comic books, superheroes are masked too, allowing them to do their good deeds anonymously. Like Zorro, Batman — one of DC Comics' most popular characters — only covers the upper half of his face. Shown here is George Clooney in the role, alongside Chris O'Donnell as Robin, in a film from 1997.

  • Film still 'Catwoman' (picture-alliance Everett Collection)

    Iconic masks in film

    The woman behind the mask: 'Catwoman'

    Batman's most enduring love interest, Catwoman has also long been one of his rivals, and she hides her true identity behind a mask as well. Halle Berry portrayed the anti-heroine in the sexy catsuit in 2004. Critics panned the film, but it was nevertheless a box office hit.

  • Film still 'The Man in the Iron Mask' (imago)

    Iconic masks in film

    Cloak and dagger: 'The Man in the Iron Mask'

    A great classic of the swashbuckler genre was written by Alexandre Dumas in 1844: "The Three Musketeers" was adapted into numerous movies. Similarly, his sequel novel, "The Vicomte de Bragelonne," has inspired many cloak and dagger films, including the 1998 "The Man in the Iron Mask," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, shown here looking pensively at his mask.

  • actor Gerard Butler, star of 'The Phantom of the Opera', alongside film director Joel Schumacher. (picture-alliance/kpa) - der Regisseur im freundlichem Plausch mit seinem maskierten Hautdarsteller

    Iconic masks in film

    Masking deformities: 'The Phantom of the Opera'

    Also written by a French author, the novel "Le Fantôme de l'Opéra" has been turned into several plays and movies since its publication in 1909. As in "The Elephant Man," the Phantom of the Opera wears a mask to hide his disfigured face. Shown above is actor Gerard Butler, who starred in the title role of the 2004 film adaptation, alongside film director Joel Schumacher.

  • Film still 'The Silence of the Lambs' (picture-alliance/dpa) - Hauptdarsteller mit Maske, die ihn beim Beißen hemmt

    Iconic masks in film

    Muzzling a cannibal: 'The Silence of the Lambs'

    Hannibal Lecter is a cannibalistic serial killer appearing in novels by Thomas Harris. Anthony Hopkins offered a truly terrifying interpretation of the character in "The Silence of the Lambs," the film version directed by Jonathan Demme in 1988. Lecter's mask serves to protect prison guards and visitors from being attacked; it became an iconic symbol of the movie.

  • Film still Scream II (picture-alliance/Collection Christophel/Dimensions Film/Konrad Pictures)

    Iconic masks in film

    Horror masks in 'Scream' and co.

    Most often, masks appearing in horror movies are worn by mysterious serial killers who cover their faces as they haunt the neighborhood. Featuring a masked murderer called Ghostface, Wes Craven's black comedy slasher "Scream" from 1996 satirized the clichés of the genre and spawned a series of sequels.

  • Photo of masks that appeared in Eyes Wide Shut (imago images/Landmark Media)

    Iconic masks in film

    An erotic accessory: 'Eyes Wide Shut'

    The mask plays a completely different role in Stanley Kubrick's last film, "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999). In one of the central scenes of the film, the protagonists hide behind Venetian masks (shown above: a photo from an exhibition on Stanley Kubrick) in a mysterious orgy. A symbol of eroticism, the masks allow participants to join the sex ritual anonymously and let their fantasies run wild.

  • Film still 'Victoria' (picture-alliance/dpa/Senator Film)

    Iconic masks in film

    The gangster mask: 'Victoria'

    A mask is also a classic accessory in gangster films, allowing criminals to act without exposing their identity. Very often, burglars have opted for a three-hole ski mask, also known as the balaclava, to cover their face. This type of mask appeared in the German film "Victoria" (2015) by director Sebastian Schipper, a crime thriller shot in a single continuous take.

  • Film still 'V for Vendetta' (picture-alliance/Warner Brothers/Everett Collection)

    Iconic masks in film

    Combining genres: 'V for Vendetta'

    Guy Fawkes was a Catholic fanatic who attempted to blow up the English parliament in 1605. A stylized depiction of this historical figure became known as the Guy Fawkes mask. After it was featured in the dystopian political action film "V for Vendetta" in 2005, it became an icon of popular culture and started appearing in protests worldwide.

  • Film still 'The Mask' (picture-alliance/United Archives/Kpa Publicity)

    Iconic masks in film

    Magical powers: 'The Mask'

    In "The Mask," a superhero comedy from 1994, a mysterious mask gives magical powers to a shy bank employee played by Jim Carrey. Allowing him to cartoonishly alter his appearance, the mask turns the insecure man into a superhero. In this case, the mask leads to a crazy film trip.

  • Film still the Joker (Imago Images/Prod.DB/Warner Bros.,BRON Studios) - Protagonist mit aufgemalter Clownsmaske

    Iconic masks in film

    Make-up as a mask: 'Joker'

    Finally, the "Joker," which won Venice's Golden Lion and two Oscars, was an outstanding success in 2019. As the title character, actor Joaquin Phoenix isn't directly wearing a mask; he rather alters his identity through make-up. But following the release of the film, clown masks inspired by his Joker, seen as an anti-establishment symbol, also started appearing in protests.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)


Hiding identities, misleading the viewer for good or evil motives: the mask has a long history in movies. And films crews and actors must wear masks on sets during the coronavirus crisis, it may only be the beginning for the facial covering. Is the mask about to take the spotlight?

During the silent movie era, masked heroes were commonplace and popular with audiences, whether in horror, crime films and even comedies. As "talkie" films came to the screen, some also featured facial coverings to great success. The 1929 movie The Iron Mask, starring Douglas Fairbanks, featured a swashbuckling mask-wearing hero. Another version based on the same story of a French prisoner by author Alexandre Dumas hit cinemas in 1939.

Read MoreDrive-in cinemas are booming in Germany amid COVID-19 restrictions

A means of deception

Masks can be used as camouflage or to deceive others — even for the good guys. The hero is often portrayed as someone who, out of modesty, or because he has a blemish on his face, reaches for a mask before committing heroic deeds.

Perhaps one of the most successful early uses of the sort was in the 1920 film The Mark of Zorro, when sword-wielding vigilante protected the people of California in the olden days.

In the era of Marvel and DC Comics movie success, many superheroes have one thing in common: they wear masks while saving the world. Interestingly, few female characters, aside from Catwoman, are depicted wearing masks.

Film still, Anthony Hopkins wearing a black Zorro mask(Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

Anthony Hopkins starred as Zorro in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro

Then there's the dastardly villain who uses a mask to protect his identity. After all, a bank robbery without a mask is hardly conceivable.

The mask in horror films

Horror movies are particularly known for their mask-wearing antagonist. One of the highest-grossing films in this genre was Wes Craven's Scream, featuring a serial killer wearing a cheap ghost mask while on his rampage. Few can forget the antagonist of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Leatherface, who wears a mask made of human skins — perhaps one of the most frightening mask uses in film history.

In some cinematic scenarios, a mask protects a villain from getting close to the good guys. Hannibal Lecter, the murderous cannibal, for example, wears a mask to keep from biting those around him.

film still Halloween, figure holding a knife, bluish light (Imago )

Halloween is a classic horror movie

Masks are also sometimes used to hide abnormalities, such asin The Elephant Man by David Lynch, which tells the story of a severely deformed man in late 19th-century London, or in The Phantom of the Opera, where the disfigured Phantom also uses a mask to conceal his face.

These days, the masks we wear serve as protection against the environment around us during the COVID-19 outbreak, or against air pollution. The same is true in some films, where masks are worn as a survival tool. In the 1931 Austrian film Comradeship, masks protect people during a mining accident rescue mission. Another film which hits quite close to home these days is Steven Soderbergh's Contagion, which describes a fictional pandemic that took place almost a decade ago. Naturally, masks play an important role in the film, just as they do in the world around us now.

