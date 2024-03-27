How the Key Bridge collapse hurts the global economy

BusinessGlobal issuesHow the Key Bridge collapse hurts the global economyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGlobal issuesLars Halter03/27/2024March 27, 2024With the collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge, a major artery along the US East Coast has been cut. Not only will traffic have to be re-routed for years, there are no ships coming in and out of the harbor for now and probably a long time to come.https://p.dw.com/p/4eCbtAdvertisement