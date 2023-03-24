  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Boulevard with a path borderd by a long line of pink-blooing trees, people walking in the background.
Cherry blossom season in Berlin in 2020Image: picture-alliance/Rainer Keuenhof
CultureGermany

How the Japanese cherry blossom ritual came to Germany

1 hour ago

Germans are gearing up for cherry tree blossom season. The exotic pink or white-blooming trees made their way to Germany on various routes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P5T3

In Japan, blooming cherry trees (sakura) are more than just a spring ritual. The cherry blossom symbolizes the bond between man and nature.

People celebrate the pink abundance with picnics under cherry trees and trips to places with the best view of the blooming flora — after first consulting special forecast maps with information about peak blossom times.

This integral part of Japanese culture is based on the philosophy of "mono no aware" — an appreciation of impermanence.

The blooms last for about ten days, a period also eagerly awaited in Germany.

A lake with people in small boats, mountains and a branch with hite cherry blossoms in the foreground
Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Kyoto, JapanImage: Michihiro Kawamura/AP Photo/picture alliance

Asian culture in Germany

"Among the branches of the cherry trees in bloom, no one is a stranger here," reads a small bronze plaque on a memorial stone in former East Berlin. 

On the outskirts of the city, at the site of so-called "death strip" that ran paralell to the Berlin Wall to discourage escape attempts, Japanese citizens initiated and collected donations to plant a thousand cherry trees. The project celebrated the unification of East and West Germany in the early 1990s. 

This long avenue of Japanese cherry trees has been known as Japaneck (Japanese Corner) since 1996.

Supported by the TV Asahi Network, the trees were planted by the Japanese Sakura Organizing Committee, with the memorial stone marking the significance of a touching gesture.

Here, too, the Japanese ritual of the cherry blossom festival signals the arrival of spring as people gather at Japaneck for a picnic under the blossoming cherry tree branches. Locals gather with Japanese and international visitors alike to enjoy the iconic spring celebration together.

People strolling along a path bordered by pink-blooming trees.
Japaneck is a popular destination for Berliners in spring in particular Image: Rainer Keuenhof/picture alliance

Why travel to Japan for the cherry blossom festival?

The trees with the iconic pink and white blossoms can be found not only in Berlin, but across Germany. 

At the most popular destinations, blossom barometers also indicate the best time for a visit. 

These cherry trees made varied journeys to different parts of Germany.

The trees found their way to then German capital Bonn in the 1980s when a municipal town planner decided on the ornamental cherry trees over another tree species that was unavailable.

Bonn now boasts a famous cherry blossom avenue that attracts hordes of both locals and international tourists.

Cherry trees in bloom border a street, cars parked and many people milling around.
Because of its cherry blossoms, this street in Bonn was named one of the world's top travel destinations by the "Lonely Planet "Image: picture-alliance/dpa/K. Kurek

Cherry trees in memory of Hiroshima

Hannover, which is Hiroshima’s twin city, also enjoys annual cherry blossoms. Here, the focus is on remembrance.

The Hiroshima Memorial Grove has 50 Japanese cherry trees and was inaugurated in December, 1987.

By 1989, another 60 trees were added to commemorate the 110,000 people killed by the atomic bomb in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

Each of the 110 cherry trees represents 1,000 victims.

This article was originally writtten in German. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pink cherry blossoms against backdrop of a blue sky in the former West German capital

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions

The world-famous cherry blossom in Germany's former capital, Bonn, is coinciding with Easter this year. But visitor numbers will be much lower than usual, as the coronavirus pandemic means restricted access.
CultureApril 4, 20218 images
Bonn Kirschblüten 2020

Nature offers springtime optimism: Bonn's cherry blossoms bloom

Nature offers springtime optimism: Bonn's cherry blossoms bloom

An in-person visit to this tourist attraction is unadvisable this year, but in pictures, Bonn’s cherry blossoms can spread their springtime cheer from afar.
CultureMarch 17, 20207 images
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen from the Special Operations Forces (OPFOR) 214 Brigade load their tank with ammunition, at an undisclosed location along the frontline north of Bakhmut, Ukraine on March 16, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv prepares for counterassault

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young rape survivor seen from the back

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon

Conflicts3 hours ago03:32 min
More from Africa

Asia

This photograph taken on May 11, 2022 shows Shivaram, a villager walking through the cracked bottom of a dried-out pond on a hot summer day at Bandai village in Pali district

India braces itself for intense heat waves

India braces itself for intense heat waves

Nature and Environment49 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

An artwork showing a young woman wearing a robe and a white scarf over her head nursing a child

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

'Madonna of Kyiv' celebrated in Berlin exhibition

CultureMarch 23, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Logs and wood pellets piled up

EU weighs up future of wood-burning as renewable energy

EU weighs up future of wood-burning as renewable energy

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics22 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage