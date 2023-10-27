  1. Skip to content
ConflictsPalestinian Territories

How the Israel-Hamas war affects West Bank farmers

Jessica Saltz
October 27, 2023

Olive branches have long been regarded as a symbol of peace. But now they are a source of conflict in the occupied West Bank, as Palestinian olive farmers accuse Israeli settlers of blocking access to their olive groves or even damaging the trees.

