Culture

How the German-Turkish labor agreement influenced the arts

Germany has become the second home for many Turkish immigrants who came to the country following the 1961 labor agreement. Over the last six decades, many have used their creativity to express their life experiences.

Three Turkish men in the window of a bus, one waving his hat, in 1966 (black and white photo)

Many films and books have told the stories of the Turkish people who came to Germany to work

Germany was in the middle of the economic boom, the "Wirtschaftswunder," when Berlin signed the labor recruitment agreement on October 30, 1961, with Turkey, after previous deals with Italy, Spain and Greece.

At the time, foreign workers were desperately needed. Until the agreement ended in 1973, more than 800,000 so-called guest workers came to Germany and were taught the ropes, working in mines and factories. For many, Germany became a second home. They stayed on, set up their lives and started families.

At the same time, many processed their impressions and experiences in a foreign country through art. They created songs, pictures, books and films — sometimes depicting a link to the old home, sometimes rebellion and sometimes holding a mirror up to the society where they came from.

Singer Yüksel Özkasap became a big star among the Turkish community in Germany. More or less unknown to the German public, the "nightingale of Cologne" sang about her lost homeland in Turkish. 

Özkasap broke many records with her music sales and was honored with many prizes.

'Drink beer, and then you're welcome here'

As the years passed, immigrants also began to engage with their lives in their foreign home in the German language, like the raspy voiced singer Cem Karaca, who appeared on the TV talk show Bio's Bahnhof in October 1985. Karaca did not come to Germany as a guest worker, but with a group of political refugees fleeing Turkey's military coup in 1980.

In his song, "Deutscher Freund" ("German Friend"), he sang about the Turkish immigrant swapping his humanity with factory work on the assembly line. In his sarcastic ballad, "Willkommen" ("Welcome"), he commented on the debate around integration. He sang about how a Turk is welcome in Germany if he drinks beer, commenting that as he begins to forget Allah he is integrated a little more into German society.

A family with five kids stands in front of houses.

Many Turkish families started new lives in cities such as Duisburg, including this family in 1979

A foreign identity

Numerous authors like Emine Sevgi Özdamar, Aras Ören and Renan Demirkan, and films such as 40 qm Deutschland (40 square meters of Germany) by Tevfik Baser discussed the themes of foreignness, identity and loss of language.

The guest worker and poet Semra Ertan, who wrote the lines, "My country sold us to Germany/like stepchildren, like unusable humans," tragically died in May 1982 when she set herself on fire at an anti-racist protest in Hamburg.

After the racist attacks of Mölln and Solingen in the 1990s, the children of the guest workers began to raise their voices. The Berlin hip-hop group Cartel became the first Turkish rap band, and also gained fame in Turkey. They touched a nerve with the youth in Germany and Turkey with its song, "Cartel."

Musician Erci E was there at the time. "It was a different Germany than today. We did not have politicians with a migrant background, no hosts on television news or sportspersons who obviously contributed something to Germany, but were actually not at all from Germany," he said.

"We were like a quiet mass, which was here only as a guest and was supposed to go back soon."

He said the fact that immigrants did not have any representation — and the potential for more attacks — affected people's psyches. "In hindsight, you understand why our music was good for people because we shouted out for them, we said, 'It can't go on like this, we are here, we're not going to let this happen to us.' That was a relief, a release, and self-confidence."

Hark Bohm and Fatih Akin face each other on stage holding awards.

Fatih Akin (right) was awarded for his 2017 movie 'In the Fade,' which depicts an attack on immigrants by neo-Nazis

Jilet Ayse: A fictional artist defends herself

Even three decades after the arson attacks, racism and anti-foreigner sentiment are still a topic for artists of Turkish ethnicity. Comedian Idil Baydar has won several prizes for her fictional figure of the migrant brat, Jilet Ayse, who never minced words, but she was also targeted by death threats from right-wing extremists.

"Jilet Ayse is actually the first and the only character who focuses on the Germans and shoots back at all the insults that she has had to endure with her migrant identity," said Baydar. "She says, no, I will not explain to you why we don't eat pork. You will explain why you have nothing better to do than to make migrants into criminals, violent offenders, misogynists and polluters, and above all, educationally backward." 

Idil Baydar sits in front of a bright blue background.

Comedian Idil Baydar has been recognized for her social commentary

The character, Baydar said, makes it clear how it feels to be insulted. "That is exactly why freedom of art is so important, so that we have this space to come to terms with certain things," she said.

Changing theater landscape

A new generation of theater artists, specifically at the Ballhaus Naunynstrasse and the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin, are also taking on the migration backgrounds of their families. Among them is playwright Hakan Savas Mican.

"What interests me is to observe certain themes, not from a migrant or ethnic point of view, but to analyze economic relations, class relations," he said.

Watch video 02:48

German-Turkish labor agreement 60 years on

More and more people and their stories are reaching the stage, he said — stories that until now had not been part of the dominant white narrative, in cinema or onstage. These are not only people with a migrant background, but everyone who has been alienated by the system until now, he said.

Sixty years after the labor agreement, around 3 million people of Turkish heritage live as a visible part of German society. Quite a number of artists, from the director Fatih Akin, who has won several international awards, to the writers Feridun Zaimoglu and Fatma Aydemir, are now an essential part of the German cultural landscape.

This article has been translated from German

  • Photographer Ergun Çağatay photographs himself in a mirror with a reflex camera. Photos from the exhibition We are from here: German-Turkish Life in 1990.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Self-portrait

    In 1990, Istanbul-based photographer Ergun Cagatay took thousands of photographs of people of Turkish origin in Hamburg, Cologne, Werl, Berlin and Duisburg. These will be on display from June 21 to October 31 at the Ruhr Museum as part of a special exhibition, "We are from here: Turkish-German Life in 1990." Here he's seen in a self-portrait in pit clothes at the Walsum Mine, Duisburg.

  • Two miners in a passenger car at Walsum colliery, Duisburg.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Seeking their fortune

    Two miners shortly before the end of their shift in an old-style passenger car at Walsum Mine, Duisburg. Due to a rapid economic upturn in the '50s, Germany faced a shortage of trained workers, especially in agriculture and mining. Following the 1961 recruitment agreement between Bonn and Ankara, more than 1 million "guest workers" from Turkey came to Germany until recruitment was stopped in 1973.

  • Woman upholstering a car seat.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Germany's economic miracle

    Shown here is the upholstery production at the Ford automobile plant in Cologne-Niehl. "Workers have been called, and people are coming," commented Swiss writer Max Frisch back then. Today, the Turkish community, with some immigrants' families now in their fourth generation, forms the largest ethnic minority group in Germany, with 2.5 million people.

  • Demonstrators with banners.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Demanding more rights

    During his three-month photo expedition through Germany, Cagatay experienced a country in transition. Between the fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification, Germany was in the process of becoming a multicultural society. Here a demonstrator is seen at a rally against the draft of the new Aliens Act, in Hamburg on March 31, 1990.

  • A family of eight sitting on a sofa.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    At home

    The photos provide an insight into the diversity of Turkish-German life. Seen here is the eight-member family of Hasan Hüseyin Gül in Hamburg. The exhibition is the most comprehensive coverage on Turkish immigration of the first and second generation of "guest workers."

  • Three people standing in a grocery store and smiling into the camera.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Taste of home

    Today, foodstuff like olives and sheep's cheese can be easily found in Germany. Previously, the guest workers loaded their cars with food from home during their trips back. Slowly, they set up their culinary infrastructure here in Germany, to the delight of all gourmets. Here we see the owners of the Mevsim fruit and vegetable store in Weidengasse, Cologne-Eigelstein.

  • Two children with balloons in front of a parking lot.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    'Like a forest in brotherhood'

    Children with balloons at the Sudermanplatz in Cologne's Agnes neighborhood. On the wall in the background is a mural of a tree with an excerpt of a poem by Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet: "To live! Like a tree alone and free. Like a forest in brotherhood. This yearning is ours." Hikmet himself lived in exile in Russia, where he died in 1963.

  • Pupils in an Arabic reading class.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Quran lessons

    At the Quran school of the Fatih mosque in Werl, children learn Arabic characters to be able to read the Quran. It was the first newly built mosque with a minaret in Germany that was opened at that time. People no longer had to go to the backyard to pray.

  • Bridal couple getting banknotes pinned on them.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    'May you grow old with one pillow'

    Photographer Cagatay mingles with guests at a wedding at Oranienplatz in Berlin-Kreuzberg. In the Burcu event hall, guests pin money on the newlyweds, often with the wish "may you grow old with one pillow"; newlyweds traditionally share a single long pillow on the marital bed.

  • A boy in festive clothes at his circumcision party, with another boy and a woman next to him.

    'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

    Mashallah!

    Traditions are maintained in the new homeland too. Here at a circumcision party in Berlin Kreuzberg, "Mashallah" in written on the boy's sash. It means "praise be" or "what God has willed." This exhibition is sponsored by the German Foreign Office, among others. In addition to Essen, Hamburg and Berlin, it is also being held in cooperation with the Goethe Institute in Izmir, Istanbul and Ankara.

    Author: Ceyda Nurtsch


