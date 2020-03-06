 How the coronavirus impacts the book industry | Books | DW | 23.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

How the coronavirus impacts the book industry

Almost half of all books are sold in stores in Germany. Sales have been impacted greatly as shops have been closed for weeks. But even as some stores reopen, a quick bounce-back is not expected.

Buchhandlung Die Buchkönigin in Berlin Neukölln (DW/B. Baumann )

Since April 20, bookstores in Germany have been open again. They were forced to close for an entire month, except for the federal states of Berlin and Saxony-Anhalt. There, they were regarded as indispensable shops and anyone who so chose was permitted to leave their bookstore open under certain hygiene regulations.

The financial damage impacting the book industry in just the four weeks of lockdown amounts to half a billion euros ($543,000,000), the German Publishers & Booksellers Association estimates.

Dependent on support from the state

Dirk Rehm, of the small independent Reprodukt publishing house, assumes that even with the reopening of the bookstores, sales will not improve quickly. "There still will not be a lot of public traffic since so many people are worried about their health and because people are spending less money," Rehm said.

His publishing house, which brings out comics and graphic novels by international authors, has so far recorded 40% less turnover, but hopes to continue working with the support of federal government funds and reduced working hours for its seven employees. Repodukt has been in existence for almost 30 years.

Bookstores essential for the trade

Small publishers are being particularly hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. The cancellation of the Leipzig Book Fair, as well as those of literature festivals and reading tours, and now the lockdown this past month, have made their books virtually invisible. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, they were not necessarily reviewed in newspapers anyway, so for publishers like Reprodukt, bookstore presence and sales are essential.

But bookstores are also enormously important for the industry as a whole — even in the internet age. Almost half of all books are still normally bought there.

bookstore (picture-alliance/K. Kleist-Heinrich)

Bookstores are normally a great place to browse around for new ideas

Amazon decision making book business tough

E-commerce company Amazon represents a central distribution channel for publishers. However, the decision by the company mid-March to prioritize delivery of goods such as food, household items and cosmetics during the coronavirus crisis is having a serious impact on them. It is rather paradoxical, given that the US internet giant grew its powerful business through book sales and delivery.

Publishers are now stuck with their new publications and some customers are having to wait a long time for their orders.

Nina Wehner, who runs a small neighborhood bookstore in Berlin's district of Neukölln, is benefiting from this turn of events. Some customers, now annoyed with Amazon, are coming to her. For weeks now, her shop Die Buchkönigin (The Book Queen) has been taking orders by phone and online, which can usually be picked up and paid for right at the shop door the next day. Although she would have been allowed to keep the shop open in Berlin this past month, this solution seemed the most sensible to her from a health point of view.

Buchhandlung Die Buchkönigin in Berlin Neukölln (DW/B. Baumann )

Nina Wehner, 'The Book Queen'

'Huge amount of solidarity'

And now, even after this week's nationwide easing of restrictions, the bookseller wants to stick to this practice and wait and see how the number of infected people develops with the opening of stores. She will then decide whether to let people back into her shop or not. "It would be nice to reopen and, more than anything, sell books again that are often overlooked but which are close to my heart," Wehner explained. She also misses the encounters with customers, chatting with them and exchanging information, but this is part of her contribution in trying to help quell the spread of the virus.

At the moment, Die Buchkönigin is being supported by two female students who deliver books by bicycle on a voluntary basis. Wehner unexpectedly received the offer via Facebook and it brought tears to her eyes. "There's a huge amount of solidarity," she says. Her turnover has remained almost the same, she said.

Opening stores only the beginning

Even if bookstores are now allowed to reopen nationwide under certain conditions, the crisis is far from over. Public traffic in the shops will probably remain restrained. Amazon has not yet announced that it will deviate from its prioritization strategy, and major events, which are also so important for the literary world, are prohibited in Germany until August 31. For Alexander Skipis, managing director of the German Publishers & Booksellers Association, it is therefore clear that the government must continue to expand its support for the industry.

But there is a ray of hope on the horizon: the Frankfurt Book Fair is still scheduled to take place in October as planned. "What exactly the 72nd Book Fair will look like then, we cannot yet guess at this stage," said spokeswoman Kathrin Grün. "In any case, it will be a very special fair, that's already clear."

  • View of hills and mansions in Fiesole near Florence, Italy. (Foto: picture-alliance/imageBROKER/O. Stadler).

    Epidemics in literature

    Giovanni Boccaccio: 'The Decameron' (1349-1353)

    Seven women and three men flee the plague to a country house near Florence. As cruel as the descriptions are at the beginning, the 100 novellas in the collection are surprisingly entertaining. To pass the time, each of the fugitives determines a topic per day and everyone has to tell a corresponding story. Subtle or crude, tragic or comical — a whole world unfolds.

  • people in apricot-colored costumes hovering on a stage (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hiekel).

    Epidemics in literature

    Thomas More: 'Utopia' (1516)

    On a faraway island, a sailor discovers an ideal society: There is equality among the locals, it is democratic, ownership is communal. It was the opposite of life in England at the time. And: there were no epidemics, unlike England that had suffered from the plague more than once. The above photo shows Dresden Semper Opera dancers as "Utopians" in a musical theater project based on More's novel.

  • church tower peeks out of a lake (Foto: picture-alliance/DUMONT Bildarchiv/U. Bernhart).

    Epidemics in literature

    Francis Bacon: 'New Atlantis' (1627)

    Bacon envisioned a utopian island by the name of Bensalem, home to the people of the lost city of Atlantis. They are very involved in research and science, and inventions including the submarine, wind turbines and hearing aids are anticipated on "New Atlantis." Foreign seafarers were initially quarantined to protect islands from possible diseases.

  • Drawing of people sitting and lying on the ground inside a cathedral (Foto: picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Ann Ronan Picture Library).

    Epidemics in literature

    Daniel Defoe: 'A Journal of the Plague Year' (1722)

    Daniel Defoe, five years old and whisked away to the countryside to keep him safe during the Great Plague in London, relied on eyewitness accounts and meticulous research for his description of the devastating events. Defoe tells the tale of a city in a state of emergency, faced with hysteria, superstition, unemployment, looting and fraud.

  • aerial view of the city of Oran (Foto: Getty Images/P.Baz).

    Epidemics in literature

    Albert Camus: 'The Plague' (1947)

    In Camus' "The Plague," a doctor by the name of Bernard Rieux describes how first rats die of the plague, followed by thousands of citizens in the Algerian port city of Oran. Everyone takes a different approach to the fight against the Black Death, but in the end, it kills the innocent and the ruthless alike.

  • test glasses, dropping glasses. (Foto: picture-alliance/dpa/K. Ohlenschläger).

    Epidemics in literature

    Stephen King: 'The Stand' (1978)

    A mutant virus breaks out of a military research laboratory and kills almost the entire US population. Only few are immune, left to assert themselves in a depopulated world with a collapsed infrastructure. Two groups — basically the "good" and the "evil" — emerge, both headed by charismatic leaders.

  • Film still Blindness, Mark Ruffalo puts hand on chest of Julianne Moore (Foto: Imago Images/Cinema Publishers Collection).

    Epidemics in literature

    Jose Saramago: 'Blindness' (1995)

    The inhabitants of a nameless city go blind all of a sudden. To prevent the spread of a potential disease, they are housed in an empty psychiatric ward, and attended to by a doctor and his wife, played by Mark Ruffalo and Julianne Moore in the 2008 film of the same name (picture). The situation quickly escalates, but in the greatest chaos, some people regain their eyesight.

  • a drop of a clear liquid into a child's open mouth (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Khan)

    Epidemics in literature

    Philip Roth: 'Nemesis' (2010)

    The novel is set in Newark, New Jersey in the summer of 1944 during a severe outbreak of polio. It recreates the terror, fear, poor information and feeling of powerlessness among the population faced by a paralytic disease that mainly affected children, crippling one child after the next. A vaccine wasn't available until 1955.

    Author: Nadine Wojcik (db)


DW recommends

100 Must-Reads  

A life without reading or writing?

Nothing could be cozier than snuggling up with a book on a rainy day, right? But more than 12% of adults in Germany can't enjoy that luxury. Many also struggle with writing a postcard or text message. (07.10.2019)  

Related content

Leipziger Buchmesse 2019 | Vorbereitungen Logo

How the cancellation of the Leipzig Book Fair affects publishers 06.03.2020

The major spring meeting of the book industry in Leipzig is not taking place, and an alternative date is not in sight. It's a heavy blow for publishers, authors and the public — and not just a financial loss.

Frankfurter Buchmesse 2019 | Gastland Norwegen

Frankfurt Book Fair: Dreams, revolutions and a Nobel laureate 16.10.2019

The Frankfurt Book Fair offers five days filled with books, cultural events and discussions. Here's more about a literary train, the dreams we carry, a vigil for human rights — and 93 awards.

Bilder von der Václav Havel Ausstellung in der Frankfurter Buchmesse

From imprisoned dissident to president: Vaclav Havel remembered at Frankfurt Book Fair 17.10.2019

At the beginning of 1989, Czech dissident Vaclav Havel was in prison. By the end of that year, he became president of his country. The Peace Prize winner's values and ideas are more relevant than ever.

Advertisement

Film

Edgar Reitz, deutscher Regisseur (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

Lifetime achievement award for 'Heimat' director Edgar Reitz

The German Film Awards, just like the Oscars, also bestow an honorary award. This year, the honor goes to director Edgar Reitz, renowned for his "Heimat" film series — a timeless masterpiece.  

Books

Buchhandlung Die Buchkönigin in Berlin Neukölln (DW/B. Baumann )

How the coronavirus impacts the book industry

Almost half of all books are sold in stores in Germany. Sales have been impacted greatly as shops have been closed for weeks. But even as some stores reopen, a quick bounce-back is not expected.  

Music

Violine Konzert Geige Klassik (picture alliance/dpa/J.Kalaene)

How music festivals master the coronavirus crisis

There are over 200 classical music festivals in Germany. Many of them have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But new ideas are also popping up to honor Bach and Beethoven.  

Arts

Kunststätte Bossard (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Chmella)

A museum for a Hitler supporter?

A new museum is to be built in the Lüneburger Heide region in northern Germany, linked to the Bossard art center. Its founder was an anti-Semite and Hitler supporter. Critics fear it will attract right-wing extremists.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  