How the Cold War shaped the Berlinale

Instead of taking place as usual in February this year, the Berlinale's public event was pushed to June. Even though the decision was due to the pandemic, it is in ways a return to tradition: Before being moved to the winter months in the 1970s, the film festival was a summer affair.

Showcasing the glamour of the free world

The very first Berlin International Festival kicked off 70 years ago, on June 6, 1951, with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca at the Titania-Palast cinema. Even though the film was from 1940, it was a celebratory premiere for the Germans, who enthusiastically welcomed the film's lead star, Joan Fontaine.

At the time, the city destroyed during World War II was still in rubble, and divided Berlin was at the front line of the Cold War.

West Berlin's physical isolation from the rest of the Federal Republic of Germany was most evident during the Soviets' blockade of the enclave city; from June 1948 to May 1949, the Western Allies compensated by sending supplies to West Berliners by plane in what was known as the Luftbrücke, or air bridge.

Lining up for the Berlinale's inaugural night in June 1951

In this context, the new film festival not only aimed to bring in a bit of glitz to the West German city, but to serve as a "showcase of the free world" in a city located within the borders of East Germany.

The founding director's 'concealed' Nazi past

Among the people who initiated the project was the US military administration's film officer, Oscar Martay (1922-1995), and jurist and film historian Alfred Bauer (1911-1986) — who went on to serve as the director of the festival for a large part of the Cold War years, from 1951 to 1976.

As German weekly Die Zeit uncovered in 2020, Bauer had actually been a high-ranking film official under the Nazis who worked to legitimize the regime.

An ensuing study found that Bauer had managed to convince interrogators during the post-war denazification process that he had nevertheless always been a staunch democrat and Nazi opponent. He claimed that he only kept working in the Nazi bureaucracy "to prevent worse things from happening to German cinema."

According to the study, Bauer had joined various National Socialist organizations as early as 1933. In any case, he apparently aligned just as quickly with the Cold War propaganda pushed by the Western Allies.

An embargo on Soviet films

That included boycotting all films from so-called Eastern bloc states, a principle determined from the start by the film festival's advisory board. The stance continued throughout the 1960s, despite unofficial rapprochement attempts — which were however dismissed by the Eastern European countries.

A photo history of the Berlinale Stars in a divided city The Cold War was part of the picture at the Berlinale. Stars coming to the city, such as Italian diva Claudia Cardinale, would often pose in front of the Berlin Wall. A bizarre juxtaposition emerges from these shots, with the grinning glamour of Hollywood set against the backdrop of a divide that caused suffering for many people, not only in Berlin, but on both sides of the Iron Curtain.

A photo history of the Berlinale Selfies, stars and fans on the red carpet Berlin's film festival has upped the glitz and glamor in recent years, as attested by the timeline of fascinating images on show at the exhibition, "Between the Films — A Photo History of the Berlinale." Here in 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio thrilled fans on the red carpet by stopping to take a few snapshots. In today's smartphone era, the camera he's holding already feels old school.

A photo history of the Berlinale Berlin invites the world In 1955, the Berlinale was held for the fifth time. Great sums were investing in publicity and marketing. Ten years after the end of World War II, the German Federal Republic wanted to show it was culturally anchored in the West. Posters promoting the festival were also widely present in communist East Berlin. World stars such as Peter Ustinov (pictured) contributed to the hype of the event.

A photo history of the Berlinale Smiling despite the Cold War In 1961, the Berlinale was still held at the end of June. While the instability of world politics was most directly felt in Berlin, Willy Brandt, then the city's mayor and later West German chancellor, was still beaming as he shook hands with Hollywood icon Jayne Mansfield (accompanied by her husband, Mickey Hargitay). Five months later, the construction of the Berlin Wall would start.

A photo history of the Berlinale Freezing in the summer? The Berlinale was also held in 1962, despite the recently constructed Berlin Wall newly dividing the city. Photographer Heinz Köster took this shot of Hollywood star James Stewart in front of the Telefunken-Haus on Ernst-Reuter Square, a skyscraper completed in 1960. Berlin can still be chilly in the summer — at least that's the impression given by the way the actor is shivering.

A photo history of the Berlinale A fresh wind In the wake of the revolutionary movements of 1968, the Berlin film festival would also be transformed by a leftward shift that celebrated daring, auteur filmmaking. Ten years later, film critic Wolf Donner (pictured center), who took on the direction of the Berlinale in 1976, moved the film festival from June to February, giving it an edge over Cannes, which is held in May.

A photo history of the Berlinale Preempting a new era In 1988, the atmosphere of political change could again be felt in Berlin as Mikhail Gorbachev's glasnost and perestroika policies took hold, with Aleksandr Askoldov’s "The Commissar" screening after a long ban in the Soviet Union. Also that year, filmmaker Agnes Varda premiered two films starring Jane Birkin (pictured), the drama "Kung Fu Master" and the docudrama "Jane B. par Agnès V."

A photo history of the Berlinale Back in reunified Berlin After filming "One Two Three" in West Berlin in 1961 while the Wall was being built, director Billy Wilder returned to the German capital and its film festival over three decades later. He is shown here with Horst Buchholz, the lead actor of his Cold War film, the two standing in the slush in front of the Brandenburg Gate in February, 1993.

A photo history of the Berlinale A new millennium on the red carpet Dieter Kosslick became the festival director in 2001, giving a new impetus to the venerated celebration of film. A promoter of German cinema, he also boosted the level of glamour on the red carpet and brought more color to the festival. He personally accompanied guest stars to their film premieres, and often wore his trademark black hat — as he is pictured here alongside Judi Dench in 2007.

A photo history of the Berlinale The festival's photographers The "Between the Films – A Photo History of the Berlinale" exhibition — on show at the German Cinematheque in Berlin from September 28, 2018 through May 5, 2019 — is also a tribute to the work of the festival's press photographers. Erika Rabau, shown here taking a well-earned nap at the 1995 festival, was the Berlinale's official photographer from 1972 until shorty before her death in 2016. Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)



The first year a Soviet film was screened as part of the festival's official program was in 1974. A year later, many other socialist states also took part in the Berlinale, including, for the first time, films produced by the East German state film company, DEFA.

"The story of the socialist states' absence from the Berlinale," wrote Wolfgang Jacobsen in 50 Years of Berlinale, "is a substantial chapter in the history of East-West tension; a Cold War tragicomedy, a drama with shifting roles and changing protagonists."

At the center of geopolitical tensions

Cold War tensions unfolding in the city were inevitably played out in the Berlin Film Festival.

The third Berlinale began on June 18, 1953, just a day after the violent suppression of the workers' uprising in communist East Germany. The boundary sectors were closed and the audience was notably smaller.

Meanwhile, West Berlin did not quite know how to react when one of the top guest stars of the festival that year, Gary Cooper, criticized McCarthy's communist-hunting investigations in the US.

Hollywood stars such as Jayne Mansfield in 1961 drew enthusiastic crowds

By its fifth year, with a boosted publicity budget, posters advertising the film festival were prominently placed near the border to East Berlin.

However, East German visitors could no longer freely join the screenings from 1962, the Berlin Wall erected in August the previous year having finalized the division of the city.

The Berlinale organizers nevertheless attempted to keep in touch with the East Berlin residents, setting up a so-called "TV Bridge" for the 1963 festival that transmitted part of the program onto screens across the Wall.

Proxy war threatens Berlin festival

But the festival's arguably most important political scandal was not triggered by events in Berlin, but was linked to one of the Cold War proxy conflicts, the Vietnam War.

In 1970, the competition included the West German anti-war film O.K., directed by Michael Verhoeven, which told the story of a Vietnamese girl who is raped and killed by four US soldiers.

The president of the jury that year was director and cinematographer George Stevens, who as a US soldier during World War II had participated in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.

He refused to have a German accusing Americans of war crimes in the competition — but not all jury members agreed with him. The jury disbanded and the competition ended without any awards given out that year. It was initially unclear if the festival would ever happen again.

George Stevens (standing) along with other jury members and festival director Alfred Bauer (l) in 1970

Similarly, another Vietnam War film caused protest from the Soviets in 1979, who deemed the film Deer Hunter, by US director Michael Cimino, to be an "insult to the Vietnamese people."

Communist states dropped out of the festival. Despite the walk-outs of the Cubans, East Germans, Hungarians, Bulgarians, Poles and Czechoslovakians, and the resignation of two jury members, the festival managed to continue. Mediation was required to convince the Eastern bloc countries to return to the festival the following year.

The unpredicted fall of the Berlin Wall

A decade later, on November 9, 1989, then Berlinale director Moritz de Hadeln proposed to the East German Film Bureau that the festival program be screened simultaneously in East and West Berlin.

On the evening of that same day, a GDR press conference infamously led to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The 1990 Berlinale was held in both parts of the city — a symbolic event that however required elaborate organization as separate authorities still ruled newly unified Berlin.

Even after having survived the challenges of Cold War diplomacy, the Berlinale has proudly preserved its reputation for being the most "political" of the major European film festivals.

In the past 20 years, the Golden Bear was awarded three times to Iranian filmmakers facing censorship or persecution in their home countries; while amid the European migrant crisis, the top award went to Fire at Sea, a documentary on the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean by refugees to reach Europe.