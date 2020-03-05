 How the cancellation of the Leipzig Book Fair affects publishers | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 05.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

How the cancellation of the Leipzig Book Fair affects publishers

The major spring meeting of the book industry in Leipzig is not taking place, and an alternative date is not in sight. It's a heavy blow for publishers, authors and the public — and not just a financial loss.

Leipziger Buchmesse 2019 | Vorbereitungen Logo (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Germany's literary highlight of the spring, the Leipzig Book Fair, has been cancelled. That means that Manga-Comic-Con, Lesefest Leipzig and the 26th Leipzig Antiquarian Book Fair, for which around 50 exhibitors from Germany, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland had registered, will also not occur.

Instead, the Leipzig Book Fair, which was to run from March 12-15 and expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors and around 280,000 people, will have to reschedule. Thousands of trips and hotel rooms have to be cancelled. "The cancellation is bitter for us and for the entire book industry", said Oliver Zille, director of the Leipzig Book Fair.

All that is certain so far is that the next Leipzig Book Fair will not be held until March 2021. Unlike the world's biggest children's book fair in Bologna, which was initially postponed by six weeks, it didn't make sense to look for an alternative date in Leipzig.

Who pays for costs already incurred?

Hotel bookings, rail travel, stand fees: exhibitors at the Leipzig Book Fair had already ordered many services. Fees for the stands will be refunded, as the Leipzig Book Fair has been officially cancelled; entrance tickets will be refunded, and the railway company will also refund previously booked train tickets to Leipzig. The situation is different with commissioned forwarding agents, stand builders, and other service providers. "The exhibitor has to pay in full for work and services already carried out," as stated in the general terms and conditions of the Leipzig Book Fair.

A row of books (Tobias Bohm)

15 nominated authors for the Leipzig Book Prize are wondering how one of them may end up actually grabbing hold of the award

Many exhibitors are at least relieved that the cancellation has not come at the last minute. "It is clear that many costs have already been incurred, but in this extraordinary situation, we will certainly not be squabbling over euros; we have to talk to each other now. The great imperative of the hour is goodwill — especially against the backdrop of the health hazard," said Britta Kierdorf, spokeswoman for the publishing house ArsEdition.

Economic damage due to lack of attention

"For the independent publishers, the cancellation is a disaster — even though we understand the necessity," said Britta Jürgs, chairwoman of the Kurt Wolff Foundation, which represents the interests of independent German publishers. "In Leipzig, we always have a very large forum and a very great deal of attention. The cancellation means economic losses."

But the fact that books will not be sold is not only the central matter. "It is above all the issue that our books and authors will not draw the attention they need. It's hard to make up for that and it means a big loss economically, too."

Stacks of books (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

What to do with all the books? This was to be the first year when books were to be sold directly at the fair

Many book fans have already recognized this and have launched a campaign for smaller publishers on the internet. On Twitter, book lovers have eagerly been posting reading tips, particularly for books by independent publishers, under the hashtag #bücherhamstern — "book hamstering," in reference to the German term "hamsterkauf" used to describe some consumers' current behavior. The hashtag was spread by the Phantastik Autoren Netzwerk (PAN) since "small publishing houses normally make a considerable turnover at the Leipzig Book Fair," said PAN board chair Diana Menschig.

Events beyond the fair

For many smaller publishers, the main concern now is to rescue what they can. That is why other events are still scheduled to take place, such as the Kurt Wolff Foundation's major evening reading event on Saturday with 18 authors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Further readings are also planned in cities such as Berlin, Munich and Cologne, where the major literature festival Lit.Cologne is still taking place as planned from March 10-21.

Publishers and authors on the net

Other publishers are moving some of their trade fair activities to online. Publishing house Carlsen Verlag, for example, is launching an online campaign on its website for the days during which the now cancelled trade fair was supposed to take place. Under the hashtag #LeidernichtLeipzig (unfortunately not Leipzig), readers get the chance "to meet some of the authors and explore subjects, at least virtually, that unfortunately cannot be experienced in Leipzig at the moment."

"Let us take the Leipzig Book Fair home to the readers," wrote author Karl-Ludwig von Wendt. Writing on Bookbytes, the digital blog of the book industry's specialist publication Börsenblatt, he suggests offering readings via live streams, which could include live chats. The author and entrepreneur can also envision a special edition of the magazine entitled Leipzig Book Fair at Home.

Major damage for the book industry

Even the large publishing houses have worked long and hard, now for nothing due to the cancellation. They have to reorient themselves. "We were in the middle of discussing whether to go to the fair when the official cancellation came," company spokeswoman Rebecca Klöber for publishing group Random House told DW. "We think the decision was the right one, but of course we think it's a great, great pity that it had to happen." The costs of the cancellation cannot yet be predicted. The various Random House publishers are still discussing alternative events with the authors originally invited.

Leipzig Book Fair location (picture-alliance/dpa/hwo)

It'll be all quiet at the Leipzig Book Fair location from March 12-15

The damage is not so dramatic for long-established Reclam publishing house, said marketing and sales manager Karl-Heinz Fallbacher. "Overall, however, I believe the damage to the book industry is great." Leipzig has always been a trade fair that provided  great advertising for books and reading. "It's a great pity that we can't take advantage of this  this year."

The main negative economic impact is the personnel costs for months of preparation, but the real loss is the lack of interaction with customers, and in Reclam's case, with pupils, students or teachers.

Wanted: A framework for the awarding of prizes

Among the highlights of the book fair are the many awards, the most important of which is the Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding, normally presented at the opening ceremony.

This year, the Hungarian essayist, art theorist, literary critic and translator László Földényi will be honored for his book Melancholy. The form in which this and the renowned Leipzig Book Fair Prize will be awarded has not yet been decided. "For both awards, we are still in the process of considering what we can develop to award them nevertheless," explained Ruth Justen, PR manager of the Leipzig Fair. 

What is needed now is flexibility and communication skills. After all, much is still up for debate after the cancellation of the Leipzig Book Fair.

  • Daniel Craig (Imago Images/Zuma Press/MGM)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    'No Time to Die'

    James Bond perhaps has a little more time on his hands than the title of the upcoming film in the franchise suggests: "No Time to Die" producers have decided to push back the release of the movie to November. Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was initially planned for April. It's the first Hollywood blockbuster to shift its release schedule in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Venice (picture-alliance/S. Lubenow)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Venice Architecture Biennale

    The start of the world's most prestigious architecture biennale has also been delayed. Instead of opening in May, it will run from August 29 to November 29 — three months later than planned. The theme of the event takes on a new meaning amid current developments: "How do we live together?"

  • London Book Fair (Getty Images/AFP/C. De Souza)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    London Book Fair

    Due to take place March 10-12, the book fair was cancelled "with reluctance," said organizers, after several major publishers such as HarperCollins and Penguin Random House pulled out of the event to avoid exposing their staff to the virus. The London Book Fair usually draws more than 25,000 authors and book industry insiders.

  • Frankfurter Musikmesse (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Sommer)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Musikmesse Frankfurt

    Europe's biggest trade fair for the music industry also announced that it was postponing the event, which was set to celebrate its 40th anniversary on April 2-4. While it was deemed to be "the only responsible and right decision to take," the cancellation is bound to affect many small businesses in the music industry, said Christian Höppner, secretary general of the German Music Council.

  • A pile of books represents the Leipzig Book Fair 2020 | Bücher (Stiftung Buchkunst/Carolin Blöink)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Leipzig Book Fair

    Change of plans for book fans: The Leipzig Book Fair, scheduled to be held March 12-15, was cancelled due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the fair announced on Tuesday. The second-largest book fair in Germany expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors from 51 countries.

  • A person wearing a colorful outfit at the Indonesian stand at ITB Berlin 2019 (Imago/V. Hohlfeld)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    ITB Travel Trade Show Berlin

    Preparations for the world's largest travel fair were already in full swing when the organizers cancelled it at the last minute. Due to the ongoing virus threat, participants to the Berlin fair had to prove they had not been to one of the defined risk areas. With 170,000 visitors from all over the world, this proved to be an impossible task and the fair couldn't open on March 4 as planned.

  • Louvre pyramid (Imago Images/PanoramiC/J.B. Autissier)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    The Louvre

    For many tourists, a trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to the Louvre museum. The historic art museum was closed for three days, after museum staff went on strike on the grounds that keeping it open would be a public health hazard. On Wednesday afternoon, they accepted to resume work after management set up a series of preventive measures.

  • An installation at Milan Design Week 2018 (Phillip K. Smith)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Milan Design Week

    Each April, thousands of design professionals, artists and companies visit Milan to check out the latest in furniture and interior design. This year, however, organizers have announced it will be moved to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region, which has seen the lion's share of Italian coronivirus cases. Some airlines have even suspended their flights.

  • The interior of Milan's La Scala opera house (AP)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    La Scala opera house

    There is perhaps no venue more symbolic of Italy's rich operatic tradition than the La Scala opera house in Milan. Now, its seats will remain empty until March 8. Italy's Prime Minister called for the suspension of cultural events and the venue is sticking to the rules. At the time of writing, Italy has more cases of the new coronavirus than any country outside of Asia.

  • A picture of the K-Pop band BTS | Bangtan Boys (Facebook/BTS Official)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    K-Pop concerts

    The reigning K-Pop boy band BTS does big business with each concert, but in the wake of the virus in South Korea, the group cancelled four April dates at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which seats 69,950 people. "It's impossible to predict the scale of the outbreak," said the group's management. On Tuesday, cases in South Korea reached 5,100 with the majority of infections in the city of Daegu.

  • A still from 'Mission Impossible: The Rogue Nation' (picture-alliance/dpa/Christian Black/Paramount Pictures)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    'Mission Impossible'

    No, we aren't describing the task of containing the new coronavirus, but rather the new movie starring Tom Cruise which was supposed to have a three-week shoot in Venice. The film has been postponed, movie studio Paramount Pictures said Monday. Venice's cultural events have been hard hit by the outbreak. The final two days of lagoon city's annual Carnival festival were also cancelled.

  • Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week in 2019 (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Paris Fashion Week

    Paris fashion week, which ended March 3, also took a hit. While attendees avoided cheek kisses during the high-profile event, several designers, including five from China and one from France, did not put on their shows, and many popular events were called off. Chanel had already cancelled a show in China. Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan's largest fashion gathering, was also called off.

  • Carlos Santana was supposed to perform (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    Concerts in Switzerland

    On February 28, the Swiss government imposed a ban on events of more than 1,000 people until March 15, making it the first European country to do so as a preemptive measure to fight against the spread of the illness. As a result, many concerts and events were called off, including concerts by Carlos Santana (pictured) and Alice Cooper at the 15,000-person Hellenstadion in Zürich.

  • A rehearsal for the 'Glass Menagerie' by the Hamburg Ballet (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

    The Hamburg Ballet

    The Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier cancelled guest performances in Macau and Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the program were "The Lady of the Camellias," which tells the story of a famous Parisian courtesan and "Nijinsky." Whether the tour will take place at another point in time is still in the air. In spring 2021 the Hamburg Ballet plans to tour in Japan.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


DW recommends

100 Must-Reads  

Coronavirus: Counting the cost of canceled trade shows

Be it Berlin, Paris or Geneva — trade fairs across industries have been called off in the past few weeks due to the coronavirus scare. Now those who've incurred losses are asking who will compensate them. (05.03.2020)  

Coronavirus latest: German industry braces for economic hit

A German industry body has said that coronavirus poses the biggest risk to the country's teetering economy. All the latest from DW here. (05.03.2020)  

Leipzig museum tells story of Reclam's little yellow books

It's not just Germans who know the "little yellow books" of classic literature. From South Africa to the US, Reclam publisher's paperbacks are unmistakable symbols of German culture — and they now have their own museum. (23.10.2018)  

What you need to know about the coronavirus

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 and how can you protect yourself? What's the latest status on infection rates and how is the international community responding? Here's an overview of the latest news and information. (27.02.2020)  

Frankfurt Book Fair: Dreams, revolutions and a Nobel laureate

The Frankfurt Book Fair offers five days filled with books, cultural events and discussions. Here's more about a literary train, the dreams we carry, a vigil for human rights — and 93 awards. (16.10.2019)  

DW Books: A new YouTube channel for must-reads

Reports from around the world, interviews, author profiles, book tips and 100 German-language novels in English translation in short videos: The new YouTube channel DW Books kicks off with an opulent offering. (02.09.2019)  

Venice's cultural institutions hit hard by floods

The lagoon city is used to the phenomenon known as "acqua alta," but the record-breaking floods put Venice in an emergency situation. Many cultural venues had to close and are tracking the damage caused by the water. (13.11.2019)  

Artists After the Escape: Saša Stanišić — writer from Bosnia

Saša Stanišić was a 14-year-old refugee boy when he came to Germany, and he knew virtually no German at all. Fourteen years later, he became a successful writer — in the German language. (21.12.2017)  

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus

From fashion shows to operas houses, many cultural events and institutions are putting the breaks on due to the spread of the new virus. Here are some of the major ones. (05.03.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin Aufbau ITB trotz Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Counting the cost of canceled trade shows 05.03.2020

Be it Berlin, Paris or Geneva — trade fairs across industries have been called off in the past few weeks due to the coronavirus scare. Now those who've incurred losses are asking who will compensate them.

Buchmesse Frankfurt - Deutscher Jugendliteraturpreis 2017- Gudrun Pausewang

Anti-nuclear author Gudrun Pausewang dies 24.01.2020

Gudrun Pausewang wrote about environmental destruction, escape and war. "The Cloud," her 1987 book for teens, was a must for the anti-nuclear movement. The German novelist has died at the age of 91.

Kurfürst Friedrich Wilhelm von Brandenburg Reiterstandbild

Frederick William: 5 myths about one of Germany's most famous rulers 18.02.2020

Did Frederick William of Brandenburg found Prussia? Who really introduced the potato? A new biography of "the Great Elector" takes a deeper look at the life of the famous member of German royalty and debunks myths.

Advertisement

Arts.21

Berlin International Film Festival - Dame Helen Mirren (Getty Images/J. Macdougall)

Helen Mirren’s Honorary Bear

The Honorary Golden Bear pays homage to Helen Mirren. The renowned actress is known for her range and remarkable skill at portraying complex characters.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Bonn - Operngala der Deutschen Aidsstiftung (Thilo Beu)

Rising countertenor Nils Wanderer

Most afternoons, you can find 23-year-old Nils Wanderer sitting in a café and posting selfies. A few hours later, he's onstage singing classical music. Wanderer is one of the world's top young countertenors.    

Arts

Untitled 22 from the Christopher Street series, 1976 (Sunil Gupta/Hales Gallery/Barbican Art Gallery)

Emancipation for men: Barbican explores new masculinities in #MeToo era

As movements such as #MeToo challenge commonly held beliefs, the Barbican Arts Centre in London is examining male identities through photography.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  