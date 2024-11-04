How the brain learns: Science-based tips for exam revision

What’s the best way to boost your brain’s capacity for learning? Scientists say novelty and stories are great ways to learn. Sleep and exercise are also key for reducing stress and retaining information.

As exam season approaches, students all over the world face a familiar challenge — cementing all they've learned throughout the term in their minds, ready for exam day.

But what if the secret to effective revision is not just more hours spent studying, but understanding how your brain learns and recalls information?

Recent neuroscience research offers new insights into how the teenage brain absorbs and recalls facts.

But there are no quick tricks or "easy" hacks for success at school, said Bogdan Draganski, a cognitive neuroscientist at Insel University Hospital Bern, Switzerland.

Learning is an individual affair, where everyone's "individual motivational, attentional, and cognitive differences" mean there is no one-size-fits-all way of learning, Draganski told DW.

Instead, let's take a look at what science has to say about optimizing learning for exams.

How the brain learns complex information

The brain physically stores memories as connections between neurons, particularly in the hippocampus or amygdala brain regions.

New memories are formed when neurons create new synapses with other neurons, building a mesh of neuronal connections. And we need to actively maintain those memories to recall them later.

However, scientists aren't certain what happens in the brain when we learn information that's more complex than a single memory.

"The mechanisms governing successful episodic memory formation, consolidation and retrieval remain elusive," said Draganski.

The neuroscientist added that this is because learning is a tremendously complex process in the brain, involving the integration of sensory inputs, emotional states, stress levels, cognitive process centres, and, of course, memory networks.

"And all this is different across individuals, based on sex, gender, socio-economic and environmental factors," said Draganski.

That's why he said you need to find your individual learning process. And it may be different from what's been drilled into you at your school.

We learn best from stories

Learning new information and making it stick involves two main processes: encoding, where new information is initially learned, and consolidation, where that information is strengthened in the brain's memory stores.

Studies suggest that 'active recall' — where you actively test yourself on the information — improves memory retention compared to passive studying, which includes things like rereading notes.

Neuroscientists also show that our brains are hard-wired to seek novelty. This means you're more likely to remember things that are new and interesting. And conversely, to switch off when your learning environment is predictable — like in some classrooms.

High levels of attention are key. That's why it's important to find many different ways of learning the same subject — whether through educational videos, reading, or other media like podcasts and radio shows. Even drawing or singing what you've learned can help reinforce knowledge.

Finding stories about what you're learning can help too. Studies show that you retain about 50% more information from narrative texts than you do from descriptive texts.

How bad is stress for learning?

Research has also shown that stress has a major impact on learning and memory processes.

On the one hand, some stress around the time of learning can actually enhance memory formation.

But too much of it impairs memory retrieval. Recent evidence suggests that stress may also make updating memories with new information more difficult.

And when stress grows overwhelming, it inhibits the brain's ability to encode information, making learning more difficult and less effective. Extreme-stress situations can generate anxiety, which makes learning even more challenging.

It's hard to balance having enough stress to put a bit of fire into your learning, while not letting it tip over into anxiety or fear of failure. Too much of it and on exam day, you'll have trouble recalling what you learned.

Science-based tips for more effective learning

Draganski had one piece of advice for teenagers eager to improve their learning performance: "Live a healthy life." By that he means maintaining healthy routines around sleep, diet, and exercise.

Sleep in particular is vital for learning and memory consolidation. During sleep, the brain processes and organizes information, strengthening the connections that help with recall.

Lack of sleep, by contrast, can lead to impaired concentration, difficulty remembering information, and increased stress levels.

Teenagers need about 8–10 hours of sleep a night to support optimal cognitive function, so make sure you're getting it, even if it means "challenging your school authorities if school begins very early in the morning," said Draganski.

Exercise and stress reduction

Another tip is to exercise frequently. Physical activity has profound benefits for brain function, especially in teenagers.

Exercise helps manage stress by reducing cortisol levels and promoting the release of endorphins, which help create a sense of well-being. Even a short walk or light workout can improve focus, reduce anxiety, and make revision more effective.

Finally, Draganski said a teenager's success at school depends to some extent on meaningful parental help.

If you can, work with them to create a low-stress environment.

Practicing mindfulness or deep breathing techniques can also help keep stress levels manageable — for dealing with exams as well as parents.

Edited by: Derrick Williams

