 How The Beatles found their sound in Hamburg, 60 years ago | Music | DW | 15.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

How The Beatles found their sound in Hamburg, 60 years ago

The Beatles' unique career took off in Hamburg in 1960 — it's where the band from Liverpool became the magical Fab Four.

UK The Beatles 1963 (picture-alliance/empics)

By then world stars: The Beatles in 1963

On August 17, 1960, five unknown musicians from Liverpool performed at Hamburg's notorious Indra club, right by the city's Reeperbahn red-light district. Pete Best, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Stuart Sutcliffe used the stage name "Silver Beatles."

There were few gigs for them in their hometown Liverpool, so the official engagement from a club in the German port city was more than welcome.

After their residency at the Indra, the musicians rocked the stage at other Hamburg clubs, including Kaiserkeller, Top Ten and Star Club. It's where the Beatles celebrated their first successes — and removed the word "silver" from the band's name. Their signature mop-top haircuts were also devised in Hamburg.

Debt and detention

"It was one of the best places, one of the wildest," recalled Pete Best, adding that Hamburg was where the musicians developed their talent. However, the drummer who had been invited to join the band just days before their first series of concerts in the German city was also infamously replaced by the more talented Ringo Starrin 1962.

The band had sparse lodgings right on the Reeperbahn. They were in debt in the bars, the police detained them for causing a public nuisance. Fame and wealth were still a long way off, according to Paul McCartney: "We lived backstage in the Bambi movie theater, right next to the toilets. That's true!"

Birth of the legendary Beatles sound

They each made 30 Deutsche Marks per night for a seven-hour gig that would last until the early morning hours; at the weekend they would play an extra hour. They lived on meatballs, beer and amphetamines. Their repertoire grew with every set. "800 hours in the rehearsal room," Paul McCartney once jokingly called the Hamburg years. It was a time that welded the band together, and that allowed the legendary Beatles sound to develop.

In many ways, the band that went across to Hamburg was raw and unformed, according to Martin King, director of The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool, the world's largest permanent exhibition devoted to the lives and times of The Beatles. "The Hamburg years are as an important part of the story of the Beatles as any other part of their story," he told DW.

The Beatles in Hamburg | Fans 1964 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ducklau)

By their 1964 tour in Germany, the Beatlemania fan frenzy was an international phenomenon

For the older generation, the music their children were listening to was nothing but noise and racket. But for the youngsters, the beat was a rebellion against what was portrayed as an ideal world, even in pop music. The Beatles' loud rock 'n' roll, stomping rhythms and guitar riffs were especially popular. They played whatever they could think of, John Lennon later said. "We were performers in Hamburg's dance halls. And what we generated was fantastic, when we played straight rock!"

A final polish

They did it so well that Horst Fascher, owner of the Star Club and a local celebrity, noticed them. He booked the Beatles for his club, where, he said, they learned from watching other stars' stage shows.

The Beatles became increasingly famous. And they recorded their first record with popular British singer-songwriter Tony Sheridan, a folk song with added rock 'n' roll elements. "My Bonnie" became an evergreen and even made it to number five on the German charts.

Hamburg Star-Club 1964 (picture-alliance/dpa/F.-G. Blumenberg)

Hamburg's Star Club closed in 1969

On New Year's Eve 1962, they played at the Star Club for the last time. The Beatles had become musicians with a mega career ahead of them — a career that began in Hamburg.

There are many myths about the Beatles residency at the Indra Club. One of the more likely tales has it that Paul McCartney used part of the club's address — Grosse Freiheit 64 — in "When I'm Sixty-Four."

True or not, the Hamburg music club today advertises the venue with the slogan "Indra — where the Beatles played first."

  • Beatles - Pressekonferenz (Foto: Archiv Herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    Three days of Beatlemania

    Founded in 1960, the Beatles' career took off in 1962 in Hamburg's Star-Club, a rock club which served as a steppingstone for many bands. Just a short while later, the foursome become superstars, triggering hysteria wherever they went. In 1966, they came back to Germany - to the joy of their many fans. During their three-day tour, the German media hardly talked about anything else.

  • Landung der Beatles in München, die Treppe wird gestürmt. (Foto: Archiv Herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    Dramatic arrival

    When their plane landed at the Munich airport at 12:56 on June 23, 1966, chaos broke out with 200 police officers desperately trying to get control over the fans. Journalists stormed the stairs, and Paul smiled at them while manager Brian Epstein tried to calm down the situation. John fought his way through the crowds, while the remaining Beatles disappeared into the crowd.

  • Beatles-Fans warten darauf, dass die Beatles am Hotelfenster erscheinen (Foto: Rockmuseum München, Foto: Rainer Schwanke/Archiv Herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    A hotel mishap

    Fans are pictured waiting in front of the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich where the band stayed. The crowds screamed while the hotel management feverishly worked out the quartet's booking. Much to the disliking of the four gentlemen, double rooms had been booked by mistake. After that got worked out, the famous foursome greeted their cheering fans from their windows.

  • Ringo Starr und Paul Mccartney auf der pressekonferenz (Foto: Archiv Herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    Local flair: Lederhosen

    John, Paul, George and Ringo received some very special local gifts - Lederhosen, the traditional Bavarian leather pants. A press conference took place at 4:00 pm in the hotel, with reporters asking rather silly questions. When the tabloid "Bild" asked Ringo whether his Lederhosen were too big for him, he said maybe they were, but he'd just wait until the baby grew.

  • Pressekonferenz George Harrison und Reporter (Foto: Archiv herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    Fabulous, but not perfect

    While Germany's youth went nuts, the older generation was annoyed by the musicians. The media was amazed at their success, with the daily "Münchener Merkur" focusing on the band members' shortcomings rather than their talents: "Short-sighted John Lennon, left-handed Paul McCartney, George Harrison with his huge ears, and Ringo Starr with his very long nose."

  • Die Beatles auf der Bühne des Circus Krone (Foto: Archiv Herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    First shows in a circus tent

    The Beatles gave two concerts in Munich's largest circus tent on June 24, playing to shrieking fans for a half hour in the afternoon and again in the evening. The daily "Süddeutsche Zeitung" expressed concern for the stability of the tent's roof . "When the guitars start playing their hard rhythms, it is advisable for medical reasons to leave the area."

  • Weinender Beatles-Fan (Foto: Archiv Herbert Hauke)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    The fan phenomenon

    The UK was experienced, but now Germany was also dealing with phenomenon of fan hysteria. A reporter for the "Main-Echo" observed at the concert: "18:56. A 16-year old girl jumps up, runs the few steps towards the stage, crashes onto the floor, and screams. Paramedics grab her and carry her outside."

  • Konzert der Beatles in Essen 1966 (Foto: dpa)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    Beatles wanted smaller crowds

    After two performances in Munich, the Beatles traveled on to Essen. Why did they choose this comparatively unimportant town in the Ruhr region? Berlin had been negotiating with the management, but the Beatles refused to play in mass venues like the Olympic stadium or Waldbühne, which hold and 69,000 and 22,000, respectively. Instead, they performed for 8,000 fans at a smaller hall in Essen.

  • Konzert der Beatles in Hamburg 1966 - Fans weinen (Foto: dpa)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    Hype in Hamburg

    "Hamburg's teenagers raced around in Beatles hysteria for 25 minutes. Especially the girls were moaning and screaming themselves hoarse to the rhythm of their Idols. It was the biggest mass hysteria ever witnessed in this hall," wrote the "Hamburger Morgenpost" about the Beatles' two concerts for 5,700 people in Hamburg. Tabloid "Bild" kept it short: "They screamed. They cried. They fell over."

  • Fans verabschieden mit einem Spruch-Banner die Beatles am Flughafen (Foto: dpa)

    June 1966: Beatlemania in Germany

    From Germany to Japan

    After their six short concerts in just three days, it was all over. On Monday June 27, 1966, thousands of fans came to Hamburg's airport to say "Auf Wiedersehen" and send them off on their Asia tour. The four flew directly to Tokyio, and the German media breathed a sigh of relief. "We survived the Beatles," commented the "Sonne" of Baden-Baden.

    Author: Silke Wünsch / ad


DW recommends

'Abbey Road': Iconic Beatles album turns 50

The Beatles cross an intersection single file. In the background, a white Volkswagen Beetle. The photo made music history – as did the "Abbey Road" album for which it was taken, the last recorded by The Beatles.  

The Beatles' 'White Album' still a landmark at 50

Known as the "White Album," the Beatles' ninth studio album came out on November 22, 1968. Going beyond the fab four's LSD psychedelic pop, the iconic work pioneered new musical genres.  

Summer Of Love: Beatles album 'Sgt. Pepper's' turns 50

The album is regarded as a pop culture milestone and the soundtrack to the hippie movement. Still steeped in musical folklore, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" continues to inspire subsequent musical generations.  

Advertisement

Books

Filmszene Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer (Warner Bros., Ilze Kitshoff)

Jim Button: How racist is the popular children's book?

Published 60 years ago, "Jim Button and Luke the Engine-Driver" has been translated into many languages. But is the book about a little black boy racist?  

Books

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018 (Reuters/P. Noble)

Royal secrets: Why people love tell-all books

"Finding Freedom" is the most recent biography about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Does it offer any exciting revelations?  

Music

UK The Beatles 1963 (picture-alliance/empics)

How The Beatles found their sound in Hamburg, 60 years ago

The Beatles' unique career took off in Hamburg in 1960 — it's where the band from Liverpool became the magical Fab Four.  

Arts

Head of the Güstrow Memorial frowning woman with eyes closed (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

Ernst Barlach: with an eye for the downtrodden

Nazi-defamed artist, creator of the iconic "Hovering Angel," Barlach is being celebrated in an exhibition at Dresden's Albertinum museum.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  