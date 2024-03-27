How bridge collapse hurts the global economy

BusinessGlobal issuesHow bridge collapse hurts the global economyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoBusinessGlobal issuesLars Halter03/27/2024March 27, 2024With the collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge, a US East Coast shipping hub has been idled. Not only will traffic have to be rerouted for years, but there are no ships coming in and out of the harbor for now, and likely for a long time to come.https://p.dw.com/p/4eCbtAdvertisement