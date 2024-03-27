  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Baltimore bridge collapseIsrael-Hamas warWar in Ukraine
BusinessGlobal issues

How bridge collapse hurts the global economy

Lars Halter
March 27, 2024

With the collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge, a US East Coast shipping hub has been idled. Not only will traffic have to be rerouted for years, but there are no ships coming in and out of the harbor for now, and likely for a long time to come.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eCbt
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Substation

A grid fit for green power

Power generation is changing - our electricity grids are outdated. What's necessary to manage the energy transition?
BusinessFebruary 2, 202405:51 min
A man walks on a mountain of plastic bottles as he carries a sack of them to be sold for recycling

Why companies struggle with repackaging and recycling

The packaging that carries our everyday products – diapers, foods, and toiletries – is taking on new significance.
BusinessJanuary 30, 202410:07 min
Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

What's behind the multi-billion-dollar cruise industry?

The cruise industry is expected to post $30 billion in revenue this year, making it the fastest-growing tourism sector.
BusinessJanuary 30, 202409:03 min
Show more