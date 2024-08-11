How swing-state voters in the US are taking Trump's victory

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaHow swing-state voters in the US are taking Trump's victoryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaAya Ibrahim11/08/2024November 8, 2024To understand what voters expect from a new Donald Trump presidency, DW's Aya Ibrahim visited Bucks county in Pennsylvania, a swing county within the keystone state that hadn't been taken by a Republican presidential candidate since 1988.https://p.dw.com/p/4mmnzAdvertisement