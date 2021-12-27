How sustainable is wind power?

Together with solar power, wind power is set to become the key pillar of the renewable global energy supply.

Generating power from wind is not only carbon-neutral, it can be used to produce hydrogen and synthetic fuels like kerosene and diesel in a climate-friendly way.

With the sun, wind is so abundant that it has the potential to supply the entire global energy demand a few times over. This will be vital for the energy transition.

But what about the negatives? How much can wind turbines be recycled? And what about the impact on species, and especially bird life? What is the lifetime carbon footprint of wind power?

Wind's footprint: It's all relative

Building wind turbines is a very energy-intensive process, especially the production of the steel towers and the concrete foundations.

According to the German Environment Agency (Umweltbundesamt, UBA), wind power plants take between 2.5 and 11 months to generate the amount of energy that was needed for their construction.

On average, wind turbines are operated for about 25 years. During this time, they generate 40 times more energy compared to the energy required for the production, operation and the disposal of a wind power plant.

So-called upstream emissions, generated mostly through the production of carbon-intensive steel and cement, are included in the overall carbon balance of a wind turbine's life cycle.

An onshore wind turbine that is newly built today produces around nine grams of CO2 for every kilowatt hour (kWh) it generates, according to the UBA. A new offshore plant in the sea emits seven grams of CO2 per kWh.

Compared to other technologies, wind power does well in terms of carbon emissions. By comparison, solar power plants emit 33 grams CO2 for every kWh generated. Meanwhile, power generated from natural gas produces 442 grams CO2 per kWh, power from hard coal 864 grams, and power from lignite, or brown coal, 1034 grams.

According to a study commissioned by the global anti-nuclear movement WISE, nuclear energy accounts for about 117 grams of CO2 per kWh, considering the emissions caused by uranium mining and the construction and operation of nuclear reactors.

The fascination with wind power Windsurfing to victory Today, windsurfers can glide over water at speeds of over 90 kilometers per hour. This requires power, technique, good equipment and a lot of wind. Here at the Tokyo Olympics, Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe wins the gold medal.

The fascination with wind power Skiing with a sail Here in Novosibirsk, Russia, conditions are perfect for snowkiting — also known as kite skiing. The cold winters offer huge frozen areas and the wind blows strong. With the stunt kite once can reach very fast speeds of above 110 kilometers per hour.

The fascination with wind power Up to 200 km/h Land sailing, also known as sand yachting, is performed in another wind-powered vehicle that can go very fast. In 2009, Richard Jenkins hit the highest speed on a land sail, reaching 203 kilometers per hour in Salt Lake in Nevada. Precursors are said to have existed in the windy north of China in the 6th century and in Europe from around the 17th century.

The fascination with wind power Carbon-free travel Greta Thunberg sailed the emissions-free racing yacht "Malizia" across the Atlantic in 2019. It took the then 16-year-old 14 days to cover the more than 5,300 kilometers from Plymouth in England to New York in the US. In doing so, the climate activist set an example for CO2-free travel. Electrical energy is generated on board the "Malizia" with solar panels and underwater turbines.

The fascination with wind power Don Quixote's battle with windmills Hundreds of such mills existed in Spain in the 16th century in windy Castilla-La Mancha. The blades were covered with canvas to create a sail that once propelled by wind grinds flour. These Spanish windmills were famously depicted in novel Don Quixote when the confused title character picks a fight with the towers he believes are giants.

The fascination with wind power Wind waterpumps These windmills near Rotterdam in the Netherlands are masterpieces of engineering from the 18th century. Built to pump water from low-lying land, the resulting reclaimed swamp could be used for agriculture, meaning the wind-powered devices contributed to far greater prosperity in the region. Today, the wind pumps are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The fascination with wind power Fascinated by wind technology Modern power generation with wind began in 1980 in Palm Springs in California, where thousands of three-blade turbines were erected, Today, the oldest turbines have become a tourists site. Their minimal output of only 25 kilowatts compares to contemporary turbines with 500 times the output. Germany and Denmark were also at the forefront of modern wind technology, especially with offshore wind.

The fascination with wind power Joy over progress Two women with headdress observe a selfie in front of a modern wind turbine in Rong'an County, China. China has made an unprecedented push for wind power in recent years. In 2020, turbines with a capacity of 53 gigawatts were newly installed, which is equivalent to the output of 53 new nuclear power plants in one year.

The fascination with wind power Model for the future Much research is currently being done on floating wind technology. This model turbine with two rotors is 18 meters high and is currently being tested in the Baltic Sea. The actual working turbine will be 180 meters high and have an output of 15,000 kilowatts. German energy company EnBW is investing heavily in the turbines and will test the first large-scale turbine off the Chinese coast in 2022.

The fascination with wind power Stunt kite makes electricity Stunt kites can pull athletes and ships. This one in northern Germany generates electricity. During its ascent, the rope pulls on a winch with a generator. Once at the top, the kite is turned out of the wind and brought back with less energy, starting a new power generation cycle. The technology is being tested in cooperation with Europe's largest coal company, RWE.

The fascination with wind power Ende und Aufbruch As Germany aims to phase out coal power by 2030 under a new commitment by the incoming coalition, wind-generated electricity will, with solar, become the biggest source of power. The trend is set to continue in other countries as well. Author: Gero Rueter



What can be recycled?

In the last three decades, wind power has grown exponentially. In 1991, 50 wind turbines with a capacity of 100 kilowatts were built in Germany. In 2001, another 2000 turbines had been added to the grid with a capacity of 1300 kilowatts.

When maintained well, these small-scale plants can operate for more than 30 years and can now be found in many countries.

Due to their long lifetime, only few old plants have yet been shut down and deconstructed. But by 2050, up to 50,000 plants will need to be replaced by newer and much more efficient wind power technology.

This will require the disposal of lots of concrete found in the foundation, steel in the tower and gear box,and a compound of plastic with glass- or carbon fiber used in the rotor blades.

The concrete can be crushed and used in road works. The precious steel can be recycled into new steel. Also other valuable metals like copper and aluminum can be reused.

Recycling the rotor blades made from plastic composites is more difficult. In the US, old rotor blades have so far ended up in disposal sites. In Europe, they have mostly been used as alternative fuel in cement kilns and waste incinerators.

The first recyclable rotor bladesfor large offshore plants are currently being produced in Denmark. From 2030 onwards, the plant constructor Siemens Gamesa plans to only sell recyclable rotor blades: from 2040 the production of the company's wind power plants shall be completely carbon neutral.

Does wind power help with species protection?

Overall, a rapid expansion of wind power will help reduce CO2 emissions, helping to slow global warming and biodiversity loss.

Yet, some environmentalists demand that wind power plants not be installed in natural reserves or in migratory bird stopover sites so as not to endanger animals.

To combat this impact, an increasing number of large-scale wind power plants are also equipped with cameras and software technology that aim to avoid collisions with birds by switching off the turbines before they come too close.

Whales, seals and fish have also been disturbed by noisy construction works on the seabed when the foundations for offshore wind plants are built.

From a technical point of view, this problem has largely been solved via a ring of tiny air bubbles used during constructions activities that dampens noise by around 90%.

Offshore wind plants can even have a positive effect on sea animals since the respective area can no longer be used for trawl fishery, allowing fish stocks to recover. Moreover, the plants' foundations become colonized by sea creatures such as mussels.

Less wind due to global warming?

While warm summers are often windless, many places are stormy in the colder months and during winter.

Yet, this does not mean that wind power is threatened by climate change. Researchers believe that rising temperatures are not going to significantly lower global wind power.

While the jet stream located eight to twelve kilometers above sea level is slowed down by global warming, this does not affect the year-round energy yield of wind power plants.

Ultimately, wind capacity will be little affected by rising temperatures: while summers will be less breezy, future winters are predicted to be windier.