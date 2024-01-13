  1. Skip to content
How social media aids human trafficking and smuggling

January 13, 2024

Platforms like TikTok have become a marketplace for traffickers and people smugglers. They lure people here with supposedly safe passages and seemingly lucrative jobs. How has social media changed the illegal business?

