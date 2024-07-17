How safe is sunscreen for people and planet?

Deciphering the back of the sunscreen bottle is no easy task, especially amid warnings that UV filters are killing coral reefs. From the good, to the bad and the gloopy, here are a few things to know about sunscreen.

Over the past few years, there's been trouble in paradise when it comes to sunscreen. From Palau to Hawaii tourist hot spots have been cracking down on two UV filters — oxybenzone and octinoxate — to save their coral reefs.

A driving force behind these bans has been Craig Downs, a leading ecotoxicologist and the executive director of the non-profit Haereticus Environmental Laboratory in Virginia.

He says there's a growing body of data showing how disruptive these chemicals are to marine ecosystems.

At the same time, misinformation on social media is fueling concerns about how safe sunscreen is for human health — and dermatologists worry this debate could undermine skin cancer prevention efforts. So is sunscreen really bad for the environment and human health?

How sunscreen impacts coral reefs

There are two types of sunscreens: chemical, which absorb harmful UV radiation, and mineral, which form a physical barrier that reflects and scatters the sun's rays.

The UV filters in chemical sunscreens protect human skill cells from DNA damage, but oxybenzone disrupts hormone function in young corals.

Corals, which are being bleached by some chemicals in sunscreens, serve different functions, such as nurseries for young marine life and coastal defences Image: David Bellwood/ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies/AP/picture alliance

Baby corals float "at the surface of the ocean, which is where the sunscreen is at,” says Craig Downs, whose landmark study in 2016 linked coral death to oxybenzone .

The UV filter causes baby corals "to encase themselves in their own skeletons, essentially creating a stone coffin of their own making,” thus preventing them from traveling back to the reefs. This stifles reproduction and turns colonies into coral zombies.

Does sunscreen impact the environment in other ways?

Coral reefs, which as storm buffers help make coastlines resilient, have also been found to start bleaching after two weeks' exposure to 30.5 C (86 F) heat. Downs' research, however, has shown oxybenzone can even cause bleaching at as low as 27C, though it is not yet clear why that is.

And UV filters have been affecting more than just coral development.

Octocrylene, which breaks down into benzophenone — a chemical also found in herbicides — has been detected in dolphins off the coast of Brazil.

It has been found to alter the development of embryos from zebra fish and shrimp, potentially weakening and ultimately killing them off prematurely. It also raises the risk of entering the food chain and making its way to humans.

Sand dunes serve as vital coastal protection upon which only certain plants can grow Image: Rafael Barbizan

Meanwhile, sunscreen swirling around in the "swash zone” — the area where the waves crash onto the shore — can become airborne and be carried inland to sand dunes. Downs points to growing data on the toxicity of these chemicals to other forms of plant life. He suspects they're also destroying dune vegetation.

"So, if you're killing the plants on the sand dunes, this is what we see the world over, you're going to lose those sand dunes. And next time the storm comes, you're going to lose the coastline,” he explained.

If sunscreen is bad for the planet, is it safe for humans?

Sunscreen chemicals are regulated either as pharmaceuticals or cosmetics depending on the country, but ethical testing on humans is a challenge.

Miko Yamada, a senior research fellow at Skin Research Centre at the University of York in the UK says thanks to gains in AI, her team has been able to see what happens when sunscreen is reapplied to the same area of skin over a longer period of time.

Based on that research, she says chemical sunscreens generally don't go beyond the middle layer of skin and enter the blood vessels. But the longer sunscreen stays on the skin, the greater the likelihood that it might be absorbed more deeply into the body.

Yamada says that limit is around two hours — at which point the sunscreen would ideally be washed off and reapplied.

Does wearing sunscreen in the city pose a threat?

Yes. Sunscreen ingredients end up in the wastewater, either through the shower drain or human urine, if it has entered the body. And treatment facilities generally can't completely remove UV filters.

These chemicals have been found to have entered Alpine lakes by way of wastewater. And recent studies in Spain and Brazil have detected them in tap water, too, albeit at low levels.

(F)actually healthy: Sun protection To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Are there any sunscreens that are better for people and the planet?

Yes. Mineral, or physical sunscreens with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide without nanoparticles are considered safe for the environment. These are, incidentally, the only two sunscreen ingredients the US Food and Drug Administration lists as both safe and effective.

These are better known as the types of sunscreens that stay on the surface of the skin and turn it white. Yamada admits they're gloopy but says they're the best bet for people concerned about chemicals being absorbed into their bodies.

But, even when using a mineral sunscreen, it's important to read the back of the bottle carefully, says Downs, as some sunscreens contain additional chemicals that can be harmful to the environment, like ethylhexyl methoxycrylene, a UV filter he says also breaks down into benzophenone.

Is it wise to keep using sunscreen?

Sun protection is more vital than ever in this era of record-breaking heat. Dermatologists like Judith Sirokay at University Hospital Bonn, Germany says skin cancer is on the rise. More cases are being documented thanks to a greater availability of screenings, but the cases themselves go back to years of inadequate sun protection, especially among older men who worked outdoors.

Besides sunscreen, dermatologists recommend covering up and avoiding exposure to the sun's harsh rays Image: Ben Birchall/AP Photo/picture alliance

Untreated skin cancer can have devastating consequences for patients. "If you have a wound that does not heal in your face and it gets larger, or even the tumor for example in your face, it may destroy bones, the nose, the lips,” says Sirokay. "It may even kill you.”

Dermatologists recommend wearing a hat, and clothing that covers as much skin as possible. And for the areas that can't be covered, sunscreen is still recommended.

"So, if someone would ask me, 'Do you apply sunscreen?' I would say, yes, I do," Sirokay said, adding that "we don't have a real threshold" for when sunscreen becomes dangerous to humans.



While more research is needed to better understand the impacts, dermatologists advise avoiding UV rays at peak hours between late morning and late afternoon. UPF sunwear, highly-effective sun protective clothing made with tightly-woven fabrics and special coatings, can also protect beach goers.

"Wearing a UPF sun shirt reduces the amount of sunscreen a person will use at the beach by 50% more. That is a big, big deal,” says Downs.



Edited by: Tamsin Walker



This article was adapted from a DW environment's Living Planet podcast, which can be heard here:

