How safe is it for women at Oktoberfest?

Every year, the largest folk festival in the world draws millions of people to Munich for beer, dancing and family-friendly fun. But there is also a sobering side to the festivities.

Germany's famous festival, Oktoberfest, attracts plenty of dirndl and lederhosen-wearing merrymakers to the city of Munich in Bavaria. This year it runs from September 16th until October 3rd. Yet with millions of people gathering and beer flowing, unpleasant incidents can occur. The "Safer Oktoberfest” or "Sichere Wiesn” campaign supported by the health department of the city of Munich assists female visitors in cases of harassement. This year, the campaign has assisted 143 women and girls who felt unsafe during the festival's first week, including seven suspected cases of drink spiking.

These women sought help at Sichere Wiesn's so-called Safe Space, located on the Oktoberfest grounds behind the Schottenhamel beer tent. It is open daily during the week.

Since 2003, the Safe Space offers help, advice and support for girls and women who have experienced violence, sexual harassment or generally feel unsafe. Those in need can charge their phones, report sexual violence to police, receive taxi vouchers to get home among other services. Last year, the Safe Space staff assisted 450 girls in total during the 17 days of Oktoberfest.

An atmosphere of sexualization and revelry

"The atmosphere is really very sexualized. Many people come here to flirt, to get to know someone and as long as it's all consensual, it's totally great,” says Kristina Gottlöber, the Sichere Wiesn's press contact.

However, Gottlöbber also notes that the excessive alcohol consumption at Oktoberfest also allows for an atmosphere of disinhibition.

"People think that Oktoberfest is a kind of morality-free zone, where you can get completely derailed,” Gottlöbber says. "It is also communicated to us quite often that women simply have to endure [sexual violence], otherwise they shouldn't come here. So that's also a bit of the mindset that some people have. And of course that's not right.”

In 2022, Oktoberfest saw 55 cases of sexual harassment, including three rapes. Notably, these numbers represent only officially reported cases, as many incidents go unreported.

Unpleasant incidents

Gottlöber highlights that the most common forms of assault include groping, unwanted kisses, and upskirting — capturing images or videos underneath women's clothing without consent.

She stresses the importance of planning ahead for a safe Oktoberfest experience and advocates for individuals to consider practical steps such as carrying a power bank, keeping some money in your pocket outside of your wallet, and having emergency contact information written somewhere other than on your cell phone.

"We are of course absolutely of the opinion that the blame always lies with the perpetrator. But we also know that dangerous situations can arise very quickly for girls and women at the Wiesn,” Gottlöber said.

Veterans of Oktoberfest often advise wearing shorts beneath Dirndls as a preventive measure. Some women have their own tips. Denise, 25, a resident of Munich, shares her perspective: "I think as a woman you should not drink too much. You should pay attention to your drink and other people around you. You should stay in your group with your friends.”

She also suggests seeking help from security or female servers in the beer tents, as well as avoiding interactions with drunken rowdy men as much as possible.

Teresa Rodgers, 40, from Colorado recommends visiting Oktoberfest in the mornings when the atmosphere is calmer and the crowds are less boisterous.

Shared responsibility for safety

Another significant campaign combating sexual violence at Oktoberfest is the "WiesnGentlemen" initiative, spearheaded by the non-profit organization Condrobs. This campaign places a primary focus on promoting respectful behavior, responsible drinking, and creating a safer festival environment, particularly for women.

Launched in 2013 under the motto "Respect is my strength," the campaign disseminates its message through social media, posters, school campaigns, and engaging with visitors en route to the festival grounds. An integral part of their efforts involves the Wiesn Courage Award, formerly known as the WiesnGentleman Award, aimed at recognizing and incentivizing respectful conduct.

The award process involves inviting individuals to share their stories of an incident where they helped to create a safer environment – for example, by helping out someone in need — or nominate someone to win the prize through the association's website. A jury carefully evaluates the submissions and selects a deserving winner who receives a voucher for an Oktoberfest outfit.

While it may appear unconventional to reward behavior that should be considered standard, Birgit Treml from Condrobs underscores the unfortunate reality that respectful conduct isn't always the norm. Moreover, it's not uncommon for bystanders to refrain from assisting those in distress. Hence, the need to actively promote and reinforce respectful behavior and helping others.

"Be respectful to each other,” Treml says. "This applies always and everywhere in our society, but especially here at the Wiesn, where so many people come together, where a lot of alcohol flows, where it is perhaps easier for boundaries to slip. It is precisely in this context that it is important to stick to boundaries and that everyone helps together to establish them.”