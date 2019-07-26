 How safe is Germany for LGBTQ travelers? | DW Travel | DW | 26.07.2019

Travel

How safe is Germany for LGBTQ travelers?

Berlin travel guide "Spartacus" reports that Germany has lost a lot of its attractiveness as a destination for gays and lesbians. The reason is increasing violence against homosexuals. But not everyone shares this view.

  • Begining of the Gay Pride Week in Berlin (picture alliance/dpa/A. Ried)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Nollendorfplatz, Schöneberg

    Since the 1920s, Nollendorfplatz in the "rainbow neighborhood" of Schöneberg has been considered the center of the lesbian and gay scene in Berlin. Since 1993, a two-day lesbian-gay street festival, also known as the "Motzstraßenfest", has taken place every summer. It marks the beginning of Pride Week and, with around 350,000 visitors, is the largest homosexual street festival in Europe.

  • Exterior of Cafe Berio in Schoeneberg Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Cafe Berio, Schöneberg

    Just a few steps away from Nollendorfplatz is Cafe Berio, a popular meeting place for lesbians and gays in Berlin-Schöneberg. On hot summer days, the terrace is the perfect place for a nice chat among friends. The cafe has an excellent selection of food and drinks, and the homemade cakes in particular are very popular.

  • Interior furnishings at the ArtHotel Connection in Berlin (ArtHotel Connection)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    ArtHotel Connection, Schöneberg

    The ArtHotel "Connection" is also located in the "rainbow neighborhood" of Schöneberg. The gay hotel wants to offer gay Berlin visitors a charming place to stay, but guests of any sexual orientation are welcome as well. The extravagant furnishings in kitsch design are definitely an eye-catcher!

  • Gay nightclub in Berlin - SchwuZ (SchwuZ)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Club SchwuZ, Neukölln

    The parties that take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at SchwuZ have long been an institution in Berlin's LGBTQ nightlife. The music on the three dance floors varies between Pop, Rock, Techno and German traditional Schlager songs. Events such as talent competitions, Dyke-March-handicrafts and other interactive activities provide variety.

  • Schwules Museum in Berlin (visitBerlin/D. Mathesius)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Schwules Museum, Tiergarten

    The Schwules Museum (Gay Museum) in Berlin-Tiergarten has been informing its visitors about the diversity of sexual identities and gender concepts since 1985. It also offers free guided tours in English and German every Thursday (6 pm) and Saturday (4 pm).

  • Memorial to the first gay emancipation movement, Moabit, Berlin (imago/Christian Ditsch)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Memorial to the first gay emancipation movement, Moabit

    The memorial to the first homosexual emancipation movement, which began at the end of the 19th century with the works of sex researcher Magnus Hirschfeld, has been on the banks of the Spree since September 2017. The memorial is a popular destination for city tours tailored to homosexual audiences, such as the "Rainbow Gay Tour" or the "Queer Berlin Walk".

  • Exterior of Kino International cinema in Berlin (DW/H. Rawlinson)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    "MonGay" at the cinema Kino International, Mitte

    Every Monday at 10 pm "MonGay" takes place in the Kino International cinema on Karl Marx Avenue, a film evening for a gay and lesbian audience. A visit is worthwhile not only because of the excellent film selection, but also because of the homely atmosphere, which is reminiscent of a relaxed film evening with friends.

  • Extrior of the OYA Bar in Berlin (DW/R. Engels)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    OYA Bar, Kreuzberg

    The "OYA" in Kreuzberg is a pub where women are meant to feel completely at ease. Delicious, predominantly vegetarian-vegan food is served here until 4 pm, and drink service is open-ended. Every Thursday is a women*, lesbian*, trans*, inter* and queer* evening (short: FLTIQ). In addition, LGBTQ artists regularly exhibit their works here.

  • Syrian migrant Haidar Darwish performing in a show in Berlin (Reuters/A. Cocca)

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Silver Future, Neukölln

    The Silver Future is a gay bar in Neukölln, which is known far beyond the borders of Berlin for its provocative and unconventional themed parties. Every last Monday of the month the travesty show "Dragoholic" takes place. Homosexual refugees in particular, like Haidar Darwish (picture) who fled Syria in 2016, have a place to go in the Silver Future.

  • Bar Himmelreich in Berlin

    10 gay-friendly locations in Berlin

    Bar Himmelreich, Friedrichshain

    For more than 15 years, Bar Himmelreich has been a regular meeting place for gay and lesbian people. A special highlight is the weekly "Women's Lounge" every Tuesday, an evening dedicated to the lesbian section of the LGBTQ community. The Frozen Margaritas with fresh fruit alone make a visit worthwhile!

    Author: Rosalie Engels


In the spring, editors of the Berlin gay travel guide "Spartacus" sounded the alarm. In the the latest Gay Travel Index (GTI) ranking Germany had fallen sharply from third place to 23rd. The reason, Leander Milbrecht of "Spartacus" told DW, was the "increase in reported crimes against and assaults on lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and queers (LGBTQ) persons."

He pointed out that in 2018 in Berlin alone the police counted 225 crimes against queer people, 54 more than in 2017. Queers is the name used to describe people who deviate from heteronormativity.

An increase in hate crimes

The Berlin gay anti-violence project "Maneo" even registered 382 attacks on queer people in 2018, 58 more than in the previous year. Milbrecht asserts that according to figures from the German government, similar tendencies can be observed throughout Germany. Additionally, experts assume a high number of unreported cases of people who do not report this type of attack.

Leander Milbrecht from the editorial team of Spartacus Berlin(Privat)

Leander Milbrecht from the editorial team of "Spartacus" Berlin

The editorial team of "Spartacus," a renowned provider of travel guides for gay men, compiles the GTI for 197 countries and regions each year using a range of criteria: Are there any threats of persecution, the death penalty or violent attacks? Is there state-sanctioned discrimination, such as travel restrictions for HIV-positive people or are Pride parades banned? And what about civil rights? This also includes "Marriage for All", which was introduced in Germany last year. 

In the eyes of the international community, Germany has until now been seen as a liberal and tolerant country. And Berlin as a desirable destination for persecuted lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and queers fleeing their homelands. Could all this have changed so dramatically? Should a travel warning be issued, especially now that the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parades are being celebrated everywhere in Germany's cities with many LGBTQ tourists attending?

Read more: Pride, film history — What 2019 means for the LGBT community

Right wing threat 

Jan Noll, editor-in-chief of the queer Berlin city magazine "Siegessäule" (Victory Column), urged caution in an interview with DW. "I wouldn't say that homophobic attacks in Germany have taken on an extent that would discourage queer people from travelling here," he said.

Jan Noll, editor-in-chief of the queer Berlin magazine Siegessäule (Marcus Witte)

Jan Noll, editor-in-chief of the queer Berlin magazine "Siegessäule", also regards the Gay Travel Index critically

Noll, like other experts, assumes that the increase in the numbers is also due to the increased willingness of victims to report the attacks.

David Staeglich-Büge, a board member at the Berlin CSD, which is celebrated with a parade this weekend, sees it similarly. He would be happy of course if Germany occupied top spot in the safety category, he told DW.

But for Berlin nothing has changed: "The sense of security within the Berlin community is still very strong". Nevertheless, there is "increasing uncertainty" within the community, said Staeglich.

For him, however, it derives more from the political sphere: "The threat from the right is seen to be greater than the threat from hate crime," he said. According to the organizers, all of this has no effect on this year's Berlin CSD celebrations, the largest and most international in Germany.

  • Bernd Gaiser, founder of Christopher Street Day (picture-alliance/TSP/M. Wolff )

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Groundbreaker

    Bernd Gaiser, a longtime rights activist, founded Berlin Pride in 1979. Gaiser told Die Zeit newspaper in 2018 that his community realized, "that only when we, as gay men and lesbians, go out in public and confront society ... can we force them to change their attitudes towards us." About 500 people attended that first celebration.

  • Two men dressed up in front of Brandenburg Gate

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Fight for your rights

    Each year, Berlin Pride has a different theme decided upon by a public forum. In 1998, for the first time, the party got political. "We demand equal rights," was the theme. Same-sex couples were not even allowed legally recognized civil partnerships in Germany until 2001.

  • Berlin celebrates Christopher Street Day

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Christopher Street Day

    In many German cities, Pride is also known as Christopher Street Day or CSD. Christopher Street is the New York location of the Stonewall Inn. In the early hours of July 28, 1969, police led a brutal raid inside the famous gay bar. The ensuing violent demonstrations of gay and lesbian New Yorkers against the excessive force used by police became known as the Stonewall Riots.

  • Wolfgang Thierse attends Christoper Street Day in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Mainstream support

    In February 2001, same-sex couples were granted legal civil unions, largely due to the efforts of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), who were in power at the time and able to pass the law over the protests of the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU). SPD Bundestag President Wolfgang Thierse (left) attended Berlin Pride that year in a sign of solidarity.

  • Brandenburg state Police Commissioner Marco Klingberg and others march (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Activists in all forms

    In 2014, as the fight to legalize gay marriage was heating up, Brandenburg state Police Commissioner risked disciplinary action by marching in the Pride Parade in his uniform without permission. Over the years, CSD Berlin has become of the biggest pride celebrations in the world.

  • Revellers march along Straße des 17. Juni

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Marriage legalization

    The 2017 parade would be the last before gay marriage was legalized in Germany, which came in October of that year after Chancellor Angela Merkel manuevered a way to let it happen without herself having to promote it and alienate her more conservative voter base. However, the LGBT community in Germany still faces regular discrimination, such as in adoption law.

  • Miss CSD 2018 greets her adoring fans

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Miss CSD

    From 500 attendants in 1979, Berlin Pride now averages about 500,000 participants a year. The celebration is no longer just for the LGBT community, but for allies as well.

  • A costumed reveller holds a sign asking people to avoid plastic waste

    Berlin Pride through the years

    Always political

    Pride is often political, and the causes championed each year at Christopher Street Day are not only LGBT rights but human rights and problems that affect all people. Here, a participant holds up an environmental awareness sign: "Avoid plastic waste!"

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


No impact on CSD

On the contrary: The 50th anniversary year of the New York Stonewall uprising of gay men against arbitrary police action is expected to see even more participants from all over the world than usual in the German capital. Obviously, they are not discouraged by reports of increasing violence against the LGBTQ community.

Nevertheless, the fact that Germany has not reacted to the rise in the number of reported attacks with an action plan has, in the view of "Spartacus," had a further negative effect on the ranking in the GTI. "French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to a similar increase," said Leander Milbrecht. In Germany, on the other hand, only states like Berlin have adopted action plans. At the federal level, no comparable initiative has yet been planned.

"Spartacus" sees the third big minus point for Germany as a travel destination in the lack of modern legislation for transgenders and queers. The law on the third option, which came into force in December 2018 and allows the gender specification "divers" in addition to male and female for the first time, has been sharply criticized by the LGBTQ community. According to Jan Noll, the editor-in-chief of the "Siegessäule" (Victory Column) magazine, it is still "sometimes incredibly difficult especially for trans* people to change their marital status".

Read more: Can companies be an ally in the fight for LGBTI equality?

Germany| Berlin Pride Week | Berlin's district mayor hoists the rainbow flag in Friedrichshain (Bezirksamt Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg/S. Lühmann)

CSD also marked in Berlin's neighborhoods: here the district mayor hoists the rainbow flag in Friedrichshain

Inequality in the eyes of the law

The reason, according to Noll, is sloppiness in the wording of the law. From the point of view of the LGBTQ community, the result is a statutory discrimination against transgender people. Because whether the law applies only to inter-sexual persons or also to trans* persons, is currently regulated differently by authorities in Germany.

Whether this legal uncertainty was pivotal for a travel ranking is, however, a matter of opinion. Even experts from the LGBTQ community such as Jan Noll have criticized Spartacus: "The criteria to which Spartacus refers here are political criteria that do not manifest themselves on the street. These are not criteria upon which travel plans are tied."

And most people don't. The German National Tourist Board considers international "LGBTQ tourism" to be an important market sector. According to its estimates, which were made available to DW, three percent of all journeys to Germany, a total of 1.2 million a year, are attributed to this sector. And in Berlin it is even estimated to account for every 6th hotel booking.

Enough incentive then to quickly regain a place at the top of the GTI's travel ranking, if possible first place. Three countries currently share this position: Canada, Sweden and Portugal.

Watch video 01:38

Pride parades mark 50 years of gay rights movement

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Audios and videos on the topic

Pride parades mark 50 years of gay rights movement  

