 How safe is air travel during COVID-19? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 29.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

How safe is air travel during COVID-19?

A study suggests air travel may not be so safe after all. A flight into Ireland is described as the cause of 59 new coronavirus infections.

A plan, due to depart from Schiphol AIrport in the Netherlands after the first Corona wave in June 2020 (picture-alliance/ANP/J. Groeneweg)

Authorities in Ireland may advise against air travel at Christmas, following a study suggesting 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 could be traced back to a flight into the country during the summer months.

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, has said "the risk of non-essential travel outside [the] country is simply too high at this moment."

In the study, published by Eurosurveillance, positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in passengers and contacts of passengers.

The flight into Ireland lasted seven-and-a-half hours. But it was only 17% occupied — 49 passengers on a 283-seat airplane. There were 12 crew members.

"Thirteen cases were passengers on the same flight to Ireland, each having transferred via a large international airport, flying into Europe from three different continents," write the study authors.

Infografik COVID-19 on a flight into Ireland EN

On the flight itself, passengers appear to have been relatively well distanced, apart from those people who may have been traveling as a group.

Some passengers reported spending up to 12 hours overnight in a transit lounge during a stopover, some shared a separate transit lounge, and others had separate short waits of under 2 hours in airport departure areas.

So, air travel isn't safe after all?

The Eurosurveillance findings appear to contradict previous advice that air travel on commercial flights is safe.

Watch video 02:05

Singapore air travel fans dine onboard grounded jet

Airlines have been hit hard by the pandemic. Figures published by statista.com show the number of scheduled flights worldwide was down by 45.8 percent as of October 26, 2020, compared to the week of October 28, 2019.

As a result, there have been concerted efforts to boost public confidence in air travel.

There will have been an estimated 20 million flights by year end, which is still a significant number as it pertains to that single flight into Ireland and its 59 infections. We're only talking about one flight out of millions, and only 59 people out of about a billion potential annual air travelers. 

The report authors say themselves, that they "describe an outbreak that demonstrates in-flight transmission, providing further evidence to the small number of published studies in this area." Our italics.

It's also unclear whether the main point — or points — of viral transmission were the flight or busy airports, or both.

In a briefing, updated on October 21, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says "most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes."

Read more: Germany mulls restrictions on traveling, partying

Watch video 01:30

Virus-testing app to help air travel

However, it goes onto say that "air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which can bring you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces. […] Social distancing is difficult on crowded flights and sitting within 6 feet [1.8 meters] of others, sometimes for hours, may increase your risk of getting COVID-19."

Meanwhile, on October 8, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), said "the risk of a passenger contracting COVID-19 while onboard [an airplane] appears very low." 

The IATA's Medical Advisor, Dr. David Powell, said that "with only 44 identified potential cases of flight-related transmission among 1.2 billion travelers, that's one case for every 27 million travelers. We recognize that this may be an underestimate but even if 90% of the cases were unreported, it would be one case for every 2.7 million travelers. We think these figures are extremely reassuring."

Further research on in-flight transmission

An article on MIT Medical, which is associated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says air quality on commercial flights is "quite high" because it's refreshed regularly, within every five minutes.

Air circulation on airplanes moves from the top down and then out — it enters the cabin via overhead vents and exits via the floor. Some of that air is dumped outside and the rest is filtered using a hospital-grade system known as high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. That filtered air is then mixed with fresh air from outside the airplane before it's introduced into the cabin.

However, a 2018 study suggests that passengers and crew moving through the cabin during flight "may facilitate disease transmission," suggesting that the risks do not only lie in where you are seated — or socially distanced — from an infected person, but also whether you get up and go to the toilet, stretch your legs or talk to friends and family sitting elsewhere. 

The study authors write that "with over 3 billion airline passengers annually [as at 2018], the inflight transmission of infectious diseases is an important global health concern." But they go on to say that "the risks of transmission are unknown."

That was two years ago. Since then, knowledge about respiratory diseases, such as the novel coronavirus — the risks and their transmission routes — have grown.

But we are still dealing with a pandemic that seems to be changing before our eyes and as we experience it. So, it may be best to treat all new data as "to be confirmed."

Take, for instance, data released by the US Department of Defense earlier in October. It suggested the risk of exposure to the coronavirus in-flight was low.

Conducted on United Airlines Boeing 777 and Boeing 767 aircraft, the study found that while an average of 0.003% of air particles within the breathing zone around a person's head were infectious, even with a face mask, 99.99% of particles were filtered out of the air circulating in the cabin within six minutes. 

A United Airlines spokesperson described the chances of exposure to the coronavirus on one of their planes as "nearly non-existent, even if your flight is full."

So, how does that square with the flight into Ireland that was almost empty?

Boeing has also been keen to promote certain cleaning experiments it's done, for instance in collaboration with the University of Arizona. One includes the use of an electrostatic disinfectant spray and an "ultraviolet wand" to kill viruses on armrests, tray tables, overhead bins or lavatory handles.

They are, reportedly, showing that travel will be "safer tomorrow."

As for today, it may be best to err on the side of caution and limit your non-essential travel, as government health experts recommend, because the science is still very much out. 

  • Germany | Coronavirus | empty chairs and tables at a restaurant(Jens Kalaene/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany to enter a one-month lockdown

    To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the German government has announced though new measures to start Monday, November 2. The new restrictions effect the travel business as overnight stays in hotels for tourist purposes will be banned, entertainment facilities such as theaters and cinemas will be closed as will bars and restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer take out services.

  • Germany, aerial view of the Christmas Market in Nuremberg at night (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebner)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Nuremberg cancels Christmas market

    The city announced on Monday (Oct.26) that this decision had been made in view of the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. The mayor explained that it was to be assumed that in the near future the Covid-19 traffic light in Nuremberg will change to dark red. "Against this background, we think it would be the wrong signal to go ahead with the annual Christkindlesmarkt Christmas market.

  • Rocks on Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Wolf-Feix McP)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Canary Islands no longer a coronavirus risk area

    The Canary Islands are no longer on the list of corona risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Thursday (Oct. 22). The abolition of the travel warning for the Canary Islands should above all please tour operators. For them, the islands off the coast of Africa with their year-round summer climate are one of the most important sources of hope for the winter season.

  • Harbor Varadero, Cuba (Dan Hirschfeld)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Cuba re-opens to international tourism

    Starting October 15, some of the Caribbean state have been reopened for international flights, with Havana a notable exception. Every visitor is tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, and a team of doctors is available in every hotel. The German vacation airline Condor plans to offer flights to Cuba's most popular tourist destination, the Varadero peninsula, starting October 31.

  • Australien | Duke of Orleans Bay Küste (Paul Mayall/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Japan, South Korea among next in line for Australia travel bubble

    Discussions are underway between Australia and low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific to lift coronavirus travel restrictions, but the government has warned that travel to the US and Europe may not be an option until 2022. From Friday, Australia will open its international borders for the first time since March, allowing visitors from New Zealand to travel to the country quarantine-free.

  • Tui | Kreuzfahrtschiff | Mein Schiff 2 (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all

    The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.

  • Hallgrimskirkja in Reykjavik with a statue of Leif Eriksson (Stefan Ziese/imageBROKER/picture-alliance )

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas

    In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.

  • Thailand I Strand von Phuket (Zhang Keren/Xinhua/picture-alliance)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China

    Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.

  • Taj Mahal Indien (Pawan Sharma/picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Taj Mahal reopens for tourists

    India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.

  • Hungary Budapest Castle Hill and Castle night time city view (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/McPhoto)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends travel warnings to include Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam

    The Foreign Ministry has reacted to higher numbers of coronavirus infections on September 16 by issuing further travel warnings, including Vienna and Budapest. The province of North Holland with Amsterdam as well as South Holland with the cities of The Hague and Rotterdam are also affected. New risk areas were also identified in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, France, and Switzerland.

  • Spain | people on a beach on the Canary Island of Tenerife (AFP/D. Martin)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Historical sales losses in global tourism

    Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.

  • Dubrovnik, Croatia (picture-alliance/Zoonar/B. Hoyen)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany issues further European travel warnings

    Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.

  • A traveler at New York's LaGuardia airport reads a COVID-19 travel advisory sign (picture-alliance/AP Images/AP Photo/K. Willens)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings

    The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.

  • Sydney Harbour bridge and Opera House, Australia (SeaLink Travel Group)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Australia's borders to stay shut into December

    Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.

  • Spain | people on a beach on the Canary Island of Tenerife (AFP/D. Martin)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany declares all of Spain a virus hot spot

    Germany has added the Canary Islands to its list of coronavirus hotspots. That means ALL of Spain is now considered a high-risk area for German travellers. Infection rates have surged across Spain since lockdown measures were lifted in June.

  • New York observation deck The Edge (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Horsten)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    New York observation deck "The Edge" reopens

    From Wednesday (Sept. 2), visitors can again enjoy the glass sky deck on the 100th floor of the "30 Hudson Yards" skyscraper in western Manhattan. Only a few days after its opening, the viewing platform had been closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. At 335 meters (1099 ft.), "The Edge" is considered the highest publicly accessible outdoor viewing terrace in the western world.

  • Germany, a plane taking off from Frankfurt airport (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Arnold)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany extends global travel warning

    The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.

  • Coronavirus, people wearing masks in Nizza, France (picture-alliance/Xinhua/S. Haouzi)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Travel warnings for Paris and Côte d'Azur

    On Monday evening (Aug 24) the German government issued a travel warning for the greater Paris area and large parts of the French Mediterranean coast becuase of the increased coronavirus infection rates. The regions of Île-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur have also been included in the updated list of risk areas compiled by the Robert Koch Institute.

  • MSC Grandiosa in the port of Genoa, Italy (picture-alliance/ANSA/Press Office MSC)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    First Mediterranean cruise has set sail

    With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.

  • Spanien Palma de Mallorca | Coronavirus | Touristen am Strand (Reuters/E. Calvo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area

    Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.

  • Visitors queue in front of the Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France(Reuters/C. Platiau)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Paris is again a high-risk area

    France has declared Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhone department on the Mediterranean coast around Marseille high-risk coronavirus zones. The measure is in response to a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks.

  • A couple poses for a photo in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    COVID-19 deals tourism in Berlin a heavy blow

    In the first six months of 2020, 59% fewer tourists came to Berlin than in the previous year. The Statistics Office said on August 10 that 2.7 million guests had visited Berlin, the lowest number since 2004. The slump was even worse for foreign tourists: two thirds stayed away. Since June, the figures have been recovering and are at 30 to 40% of the previous year.

  • Germany Coronavirus - Covid-19 test in Berlin (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany

    Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.

  • Parasols on the beach of Antalya, Turkey (DW/D. Cupolo)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany lifts travel warning for four Turkish regions

    Germans can again travel to Turkey. The German government has partially lifted the travel warning for the four popular coastal provinces of Antalya, Izmir, Aydin and Mugla. Travelers must be tested for coronavirus before returning to Germany. The costs of between €15 and 30 must be paid by the traveler. Turkey is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans.

  • The new hybrid-powered expedition ship MS Roald Amundsen cruise ship arrives in Tromsoe, northern Norway

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Setback for cruise holidays

    Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.

  • Mount Everest (Vittus Länger)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19

    Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country.

  • Crowded street in Barcelona, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Morenatti)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German Foreign Office advises against travel to Barcelona

    On July 28, the German Foreign Office issued an advisory opinion against non-essential tourist trips to the Spanish regions of Aragon, Navarre and Catalonia, citing the high number of COVID-19 infections as well as local restrictions. The Catalan regional government in Barcelona has said it regrets the decision, saying the regional government was acting responsibly while trying to protect lives.

  • Crouded street in Amsterdam, Netherlands (picture-alliance/ANP/K. van Weel)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Amsterdam wants fewer weekend visitors

    Concerned over a possible second wave of coronavirus, Amsterdam has requested that tourists not visit the Dutch capital on weekends. Potential day-trippers should come between Monday and Thursday, the city said on July 23. The tourist influx has swelled to such a degree that recommended social distancing of 1.5 meters between people is currently not possible in the city center.

  • Tourists hiking in the Bavarian Alps, Rottach Egern (picture-alliance/dpa/F.Hoermann)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Crowd management in alpine idyll

    In order to manage tourist throngs amid the pandemic, Bavaria's Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger is planning a live digital guiding system for visitors. Clogged streets, wild campers and overcrowding on hiking trails in the Alps — this brings popular regions such as Lake Tegernsee (photo) to their limits. The live update system is primarily intended to redirect day-trippers to less full areas.

  • Frankreich | Eiffelturm | Coronavirus | (picture-alliance/abaca/E. Blondet)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Eiffel Tower summit open again

    Visitors to Paris can finally visit the top of the Eiffel Tower again — the third level of the world-famous landmark opened on July 15. The number of tickets available is limited, in order to assure social distancing measures between visitors. Distancing is also in effect at the Disneyland Paris amusement park, which is opening its doors again after a four-month obligatory closure.

  • German tourists celebrating at Bierstraße, Mallorca (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Wrobel/Birdy Media)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    End of the party

    Due to illegally held parties, Mallorca has ordered the forced closure of restaurants at Ballermann and Magaluf, resort areas visited by German and British tourists. The regulation came into effect on July 15 for two months. The behavior of a few vacationers and local owners should not jeopardize the huge efforts to fight the pandemic, said Balearic Tourism Minister Iago Negueruela.

  • Mallorca, Tourism in times of the coronavirus pandemic (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Margais)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Stricter face mask rules on Balearic Islands

    On Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands, the regulations for wearing face masks have been tightened. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, mouth and nose protection must be worn from July 13 in all enclosed public spaces as well as outdoors, whenever it is possible to encounter other people. On the beach, at the pool and during sports, however, masks are still not mandatory.

  • Amsterdam Schiphol | cabin with passengers (picture-alliance/ANP/J. Groeneweg)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Flights overshadowed by fear

    Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.

  • EU relaxes entry restrictions (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Economou)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    EU relaxes entry restrictions

    Starting from July 1, people from third countries with low infection rates may enter the EU again as regular travelers. These countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. China will only be considered if it also lifts its entry restrictions for Europeans.

  • Deutschland Corona-Testzentrum am Flughafen Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    COVID-19 test center opened at Frankfurt airport

    A coronavirus test center has been in operation at Frankfurt airport since June 29. Here, passengers both departing and arriving can be tested to avoid quarantine. The standard procedure, in which the results are available as a download within six to eight hours, costs €59. Around 300 tests can be performed per hour.

  • Alhambra Castle, Granada (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Thomas)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    World famous Alhambra in Granada opens again

    The Alhambra Castle in Granada in southern Spain opened its doors to tourists again on June 17. Initially, only 4,250 visitors were admitted at the same time — only half as many as usual. In addition, masks are mandatory. The Alhambra is considered the most important testimony to Arab architecture in Europe and is a World Heritage site.

  • Louvre Paris France (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Yaghobzadeh)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    'Re-open EU': A website with travel rules for Europe

    Entry regulations, masks, quarantine? The new EU overview website "reopen.europa.eu" provides information on the coronavirus rules of individual EU countries — and in 24 languages. Tourists can enter their destination country on the website and find out about regulations that apply there. So far, the site contains information on 27 EU countries and is to be continuously updated.

  • Border between Germany and Danmark (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Germany's borders are open again

    During the night of June 15, the federal police ended the border controls that had been introduced three months ago due to the coronavirus crisis. Complete freedom of travel between Germany and its neighboring countries is back in effect. At the same time, the Foreign Office's travel warnings for 27 European countries ended.

  • the beach of island Ko Phi Phi, Thailand (picture-alliance/CPA Media/Pictures From History/O. Hargreave)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    German government extends worldwide travel ban

    The beaches of the world people dream of, like here on Ko Phi Phi in Thailand, will have to do without German tourists. The German government has extended the travel warning for tourists due to the coronavirus pandemic for more than 160 countries outside the EU until August 31. However, exceptions can be made for individual countries where the spread of the virus has been sufficiently contained.

  • Beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain (AFP/J. Reina)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Tourist pilot project launched on Mallorca

    Some 6,000 Germans will be the first foreign tourists to be allowed to travel to the Balearic Islands from June 15. According to Spanish media, the pilot project is intended to test the security precautions at airports and hotels before all of Spain opens its borders on July 1. Germany was chosen because the epidemiological situation there is similar to that on the Balearic Islands.

  • people on the beach of Ostia, Italy (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Medichini)

    Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

    Italy reopened for Europeans

    Starting on June 3, tourists from Europe have been allowed to enter Italy again, the country that was one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. A two-week quarantine for travelers from Europe was no longer required. This should save the travel season. Italians will again be able to move freely throughout the country and travel to other regions.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox


Advertisement