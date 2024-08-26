  1. Skip to content
How Russian drones terrorize a Ukrainian city

August 26, 2024

The small Ukrainian city of Beryslav on the Dnipro River has become the target of an unprecedented wave of Russian drone strikes that has left nearly 150 civilians injured or killed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4jwV5

Over the course of six months DW’s investigative unit, with support from the Mnemonic archive and the Centre for Information Resilience, monitored reports from Ukrainian authorities on drone strikes resulting in civilian casualties, analyzed hundreds of Telegram posts, and traveled across Ukraine to meet with officials, survivors, experts, and humanitarian workers. This documentary explores the question of who might be behind these attacks and documents a new phenomenon in warfare that is likely to become even more widespread in the coming years: the use of first-person view (FPV) drones, also for targeting civilians.

Similar stories from Ukraine

DW Dokumentationen | Ich will mein Leben zurück!

"I Want My Life Back!"

Tanya is 31 years old and has just lost everything for the second time in her life.
ConflictsApril 6, 202228:31 min
A view of Ukrainian dentist Vladzylav Semeniuta sitting in the back of his mobile dental clinic

Dentists care for frontline soldiers in Ukraine

DW correspondent Carolina Chimoy met Ukraine’s "dental battalion."
ConflictsAugust 25, 202403:07 min
An elderly man in blue jacket and cap sits next to a wall and a gate, gesturing as he speaks

Wartime Ukraine faces crushing labor shortage

Viktor Bas, who lost his legs many years ago, is back in the job market — despite his disability.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202403:39 min
More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
More on Conflicts from around the world

A panoramic view of smoke billowing from the site of an Israeli airstrike on Zibqin in southern Lebanon

Israel strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah launches attack

Israel launched air strikes into Lebanon, saying that it had thwarted a large-scale Hezbollah attack.
ConflictsAugust 25, 202401:48 min
external

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in 'self-defense act'

Israel says its forces carried out pre-emptive strikes against what it called "terror targets" in southern Lebanon.
ConflictsAugust 25, 202401:05 min
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands

Blinken: Israel accepts US proposal for hostage agreement

The US secretary of state is now calling on Palestinian militant group Hamas to follow suit.
ConflictsAugust 20, 202402:57 min
About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

