How Russia uses its soft power in Central African Republic

PoliticsCentral African RepublicHow Russia uses its soft power in Central African RepublicZigoto Tchaya in Bagui, Central African Republic10/24/2024October 24, 2024Russia is extending its soft power in the Central African Republic, where it runs a cultural center called Russian House in the capital, Bangui. Among its programs are Russian language courses for young Central Africans hoping to study in Russia.