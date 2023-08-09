How Russia could cut NATO off from the Baltic states

PoliticsUkraineHow Russia could cut NATO off from the Baltic statesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUkraineTeri Schultz09/08/2023September 8, 2023The Suwalki Gap is a narrow strip of land stretching between Poland and Lithuania. If Russia and Belarus were to successfully invade and close it, the Baltic NATO-trio of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia would be cut off from its allies to the south.https://p.dw.com/p/4W8ETAdvertisement