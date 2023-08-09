  1. Skip to content
How Russia could cut NATO off from the Baltic states

Teri Schultz
September 8, 2023

The Suwalki Gap is a narrow strip of land stretching between Poland and Lithuania. If Russia and Belarus were to successfully invade and close it, the Baltic NATO-trio of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia would be cut off from its allies to the south.

