How rising India-Bangladesh tension sparked visa crisis

India has drastically cut back visas for Bangladeshi nationals seeking to travel, affecting students and medical tourism.

Ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh have led to significant scaling back of visas and appointment slots for Bangladeshi nationals seeking to travel to India.

Following political unrest and the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, Indian visa centers across Bangladesh were closed indefinitely for security reasons.

In September, over 20,000 Bangladeshi passports were returned following the suspension of visa services by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka in the wake of widespread protests.

Impact on students and medical tourism

Since January, five visa centers in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been operational but only process emergency and humanitarian applications.

According to estimates from visa centers, daily visa appointments have dropped from over 7,000 to 500-700, with no clear indication when the situation will stabilize.

India offers 15 categories of visa to Bangladesh, which includes "urgent service."

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and as it normalizes, we will begin our full-fledged visa operations," a foreign ministry official told DW.

Other officials told DW, on condition of anonymity, that proper issuance of visa services will be on hold for the moment.

India faces calls to return Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Strained relations

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have escalated further in recent days, chiefly over border management issues.

Following allegations that India was planning to construct fences at five locations along the border, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India responded by summoning Bangladesh's Acting High Commissioner Md. Nural Islam and reaffirmed that its border security measures were in line with existing agreements.

The standoff has disrupted travel, sparking significant cancellations and drops in bookings.

Medical tourism impacted

The ongoing socio-political unrest has also taken its toll on medical tourism. Many Bangladeshis travel to India for medical treatment. A liberalized visa process also allowed for medical attendant visas, allowing patients to bring family or friends with them.

CareEdge Ratings, a knowledge-based analytical group, notes a decline in the number of Bangladeshi patients at major Indian hospitals, with some reporting drops of 25% to 40%.

Bangladeshi Hindus still waiting to cross into India To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fewer Bangladeshi medical tourists have travelled to major cities like Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The restrictions have significantly impacted thousands of Bangladeshi patients who depend on India's cost-effective medical services. Many have sought alternative treatment options in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkey.

"Restrictions in mobility between countries are often the fallout of political disagreement. India and Bangladesh will need to get into an extended dialogue to address the multiple issues that have arisen with the change of government in Bangladesh," Ajay Bisaria, a former envoy to Pakistan, told DW.

"Ultimately, it is about rebuilding trust. These are easily reversible problems, but some give and take, dialogue and negotiation would be required to promote mobility and ease the visa regime in 2025," said Bisaria.

Students face logistical problems

In addition, Bangladeshi students hoping to study in European countries like Finland, Romania, and the Czech Republic are currently impeded by the visa processing issues.

Many of these countries do not maintain embassies in Bangladesh, forcing students to travel to India for visa application submission and identity authentication.

This requirement has become a logistical nightmare, with many students are unable to secure Indian visas.

Over 1,500 Bangladeshi students have received university offer letters but are stuck in limbo, unable to complete their visa applications on time.

During a meeting with EU diplomats in December, Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, urged European countries to relocate their visa centers from New Delhi to Dhaka or to another neighboring country.

Bangladesh's Yunus hints at amending the constitution To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Keith Walker