How producer Aaron Spelling left his mark on TV

"Charlie's Angels," "Dynasty" or "Beverly Hills, 90210" ― DW's Brenda Haas recalls how US producer Spelling, born 100 years ago, created some of the most iconic shows in television history until his death in 2006.

Growing up in the 1970s in the state of Johor that is located at the southern-most tip of Peninsular Malaysia, we had the benefit of receiving not only local television transmission, but also from our southern neighbor, Singapore.

That meant a daily dose of US American prime time soaps and series, which fed my television and pop culture trivia addiction. And over the 70s, 80s, 90s and nougties, one name often popped up as producer in the credits: Aaron Spelling.

Spelling, who would have turned 100 on April 22, is often cited as "the most prolific TV producer in US history." With more than 200 producing and executive producing credits to his name, he was behind some of the most iconic TV series in every decade of his career right up to his death in 2006.

These include 70s detective series "Starsky and Hutch" and "Charlie's Angels," 80s glitz and glamour soap opera "Dynasty," and 90s teen soap "Beverly Hills, 90210" — all of which saw remakes either for cinema or TV in the 2000s.

Perhaps this hints at their enduring pop culture appeal and how they reflected the various eras — whether in terms of fashion, hairstyles or lifestyles.

Spelling's storylines in those "pre-diversity and representation" days were almost formulaic: Overwhelmingly white, heterosexual, conventionally beautiful casts in scenic, suburban or swanky settings — fighting crime or each other, falling in and out of love or simply scheming, wheeling and dealing.

Though sometimes drubbed by critics, these series proved addictive enough for viewers in pre-streaming eras to keep tuning in to the idiot box every week at a given hour to find out what happens next. There was something in the thrill of delayed gratification that today's binge-watching can't match.

And we had fodder for discussion, whether at school, college or work, where small talk included, "Did you watch (insert episode and series here) last night?"

While I welcome the remakes that reflect diversity and a departure from stereotypical tropes, the campiness of some of the originals still cracks me up.

Here's a look at some notable Spelling creations and what made them iconic back in the day:

'Charlie's Angels'

A series featuring three snazzily dressed, crime-busting female detectives who are assigned cases by the unseen titular character via speakerphone.

Aaron Spelling's 1975 idea to feature women in leading roles in an hour-long series was a departure from the norm and was originally rejected by ABC network bosses as "the worst idea" ever. The high ratings however proved them wrong.

Perhaps it had something to do with it being branded "jiggle television" by critics, a term coined to refer to the female stars' loose clothing that allowed viewers to see their breasts or buttocks shake, or jiggle.

Originally starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith, the women often went undercover as beauty contestants, maids or simply in bikinis.

As Fawcett, whose feathered hairdo was the rage in the 70s, once said: "When the show was No 3, I figured it was our acting. When it got to No 1, I decided it could only be because none of us wears a bra."

Less objectifying film reboots featuring diverse casts were made in 2000, 2003 and 2019.

'Starsky & Hutch'

"Starsky & Hutch" is one of several Spelling cop shows: Paul Michael Glaser played the street smart, wisecracking David Starsky while David Soul played the educated, soft-spoken Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson.

What set this late 70s series apart according to Encyclopedia.com was that "it was one of the first shows where men could be friends and openly care about each other … and were as vulnerable as they were tough." What in today's parlance would be a "bromance."

Given that every episode featured a shootout and a car chase in Starsky's beloved red 1974 Ford Torino, the series also ignited debate in the US then about the depiction of violence on television.

A 2004 tongue-in-cheek film remake saw Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson playing the titular buddy cops.

'Dynasty'

Shoulder pads, satin dresses, big hair and even bigger egos: That about sums up the look and feel of 80s soap opera "Dynasty."

Created by Richard and Esther Shapiro and produced by Aaron Spelling, the series revolved around the wealthy Carrington clan, who lived in Denver, Colorado.

At the heart of this "dynasty" is oil magnate Blake Carrington, played John Forsythe (who incidentally was the voice of Charlie in "Charlie's Angels"). Besides the catfights between Blake's new wife Krystle (Linda Evans) and his diabolical ex-wife Alexis (Joan Collins), infidelity, greed, murder and 80s ostentatiousness peppered this drama that ran for nine seasons.

A 2017 reboot that streamed on Netflix has moved the feuding and scheming from Denver to Atlanta, Georgia.

'Beverly Hills, 90210'

While soap operas were once adult domain, teenage life isn't without drama either, and Aaron Spelling tapped into that with "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1990.

Chronicling the lives of a group of high school students attending West Beverly High, the series quickly became a global pop culture sensation.

Featuring a winsome, young cast — including his own daughter Tori Spelling — it sparked teen fashion trends like baby-doll dresses, crop tops and mom jeans, those high-waisted, light wash denims that the entire cast wore.

But the series also tackled heavy topics: Culture shock, drugs, rape, alcoholism and abuse. The show is often credited as the precursor for future hit teen soaps.

However, a 2019 reboot that saw the original series cast members play heightened versions of their real selves rather than their original characters, tanked and the series was canceled after one season.

