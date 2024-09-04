  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraine
PoliticsUkraine

How postponed US aid weakens Ukraine's eastern front line

Nick Connolly
April 9, 2024

After months of wrangling, House Speaker Mike Johnson has promised to put the Biden administration's $60-billion support plan for Kyiv up for a vote. DW's Nick Connolly takes a look at the price Ukraine has been paying for the delay.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eZKx
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A view of Judge Yevhen Mezentsev in his combat uniform in front of a museum-era machine gun he and his colleagues use to shoot down Russian drones

Ukraine: Kyiv's 'drone hunters' defend city against Russia

As Russia steps up its air campaign against Ukraine, judges in Kyiv have swapped robes for camouflage.
ConflictsApril 8, 202402:44 min
Children in dark classroom in subway station, a teacher checks the children's homework.

Ukraine sets up wartime schools in Kharkiv subway

An initiative offers classrooms within the city's metro stations, allowing more than 2,000 children to continue studies.
EducationMarch 27, 202402:34 min
DW Videostill I Soldatinnen in der Ukraine

Women in Ukraine's army fighting for the right to fight

More than 400,000 soldiers are serving in the Ukrainian military. Twenty percent of them are women.
ConflictsMarch 7, 202405:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

A composite image shows a world map, cocaine and a police officer with a dog

How Europe became addicted to cocaine

Europe's craving for cocaine has made gangs extremely wealthy. But the reality of the drug trade can be devastating.
PoliticsApril 8, 202414:36 min
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaking to DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in a studio

NATO at 75: 'United to preserve peace, not provoke conflict'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with DW about Russia, Ukraine and accusations of NATO double standards.
PoliticsApril 4, 202408:33 min
Rafael Grossi spoke with DW about the pros and cons of nuclear power in Europe.

IAEA Director General talks pros and cons of nuclear power

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi discusses in a DW interview the benefits and dangers of nuclear power in Europe.
PoliticsMarch 21, 202405:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Factchecking-Imagevideo

How does fact-checking work?

DW's fact-check team debunks, explains and uses in-depth research techniques to separate fact from fiction.
PoliticsMarch 18, 202410:37 min
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
Show more