How postponed US aid weakens Ukraine's eastern front line

PoliticsUkraineHow postponed US aid weakens Ukraine's eastern front lineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUkraineNick Connolly04/09/2024April 9, 2024After months of wrangling, House Speaker Mike Johnson has promised to put the Biden administration's $60-billion support plan for Kyiv up for a vote. DW's Nick Connolly takes a look at the price Ukraine has been paying for the delay.https://p.dw.com/p/4eZKxAdvertisement