How politicians use video games for their own gains

When the US president is elected on November 3, a fierce election campaign marked by a pandemic that has changed economic and social life forever will finally come to an end. As is always the case in crises situations, there are losers and winners.

The video game industry appears to be one of the latter, having benefited from the fact that many people are spending more time at home. Sales of game consoles, game subscriptions and individual games have risen sharply during the global coronavirus crisis.

That trend includes the game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," which was released in March 2020. In the game, players get to travel to a virtual island, where they can go fishing, shake trees until fruit falls down, build homes and talk to animals who can also talk.

To date, it has been sold about 22.4 million times across the globe. But there's more to it than meets the eye.

Platforms for political messages

Political activists and politicians make use of online games to create awareness for their concerns. A Black Lives Matter activist created a monument on an island in "Animal Crossing" with portraits of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black victims of police violence.

Virtual Black Lives Matter demonstrations have also been taking place in popular games including "The Sims," "Grand Theft Auto" and "World of Warcraft."

Hongkong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong shows how demonstrators used Animal Crossing — until the game was banned in China

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on an election campaign tour with her virtual character in the "Animal Crossing" universe, delivering personal messages to the islanders. For weeks, gamers have had the opportunity to put up Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign posters in their virtual front yards as well.

However, there are no official Trump posters in the game. A spokeswoman for the US President said the Trump campaign would continue to use its resources to campaign in the real world, "with real Americans."

Ads in video games

Election campaigns have. however, for years used video games.This is not exactly a new phenomenon. In the past, they were programmed for just that purpose, advertising games for a party or a candidate with a limited range.

But in-game advertising is an entirely different story, as such advertising becomes an accessory of sorts and is not the main purpose of the game, much as is the case with ads on social media. Advertising in video games is for the most part still the exception, however — and not the rule.

"Commercial advertising in video games never reached the levels predicted ten years ago — even less so in political advertising." said Christoph Klimmt. The German communications expert told DW that technological hurdles remain the main obstacle in creating a wider reach: "Integrating ads is comparatively complex because these are interactive software products, and are therefore bulky," he said.

That's why campaign strategists think twice whether making the effort might be worthwhile.

Barack Obama opted for in-game ads

Barack Obama the first to run in-game ads

It is always also a matter of money, said Julius van de Laar, who campaigned for Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election campaign. Obama was the first to use in-game advertising in video games in a US presidential campaign.

Virtual billboards flashed his likeness in 18 popular video games, including the "NBA Live 08" basketball game and the "Burnout Paradise" racing game.

"We had an incredibly clever campaign team. And we were so well-funded in the 2008 election campaign that we had the financial freedom and capacity to simply try things like that," van der Laar told DW.

In-game ads hardly influence the vote

Communication scientists and campaign managers know however that in-game advertising has very little influence on individual players — their focus is to follow the action on the screen and not the ads. In-game election advertising is an earned media strategy.

"The point is to reach specific target groups through such tactical measures, to show how innovative the election campaign is and to generate coverage (about that) in the classic media," said Julius van de Laar, adding that "in-game advertising is a nice gimmick."

Video gamers in particular are also rather sensitive when it comes to how their favorite pastime is executed: they are quick to complain when they don't like the portrayal of their heroes, especially when it conflicts with their approach to the world.

Many want to see a sense of continuity that is aligned with the generally accepted view of the world through the white-majority lens: most games seek out games without LGBTQ characters and without black characters when they take place in the European Middle Ages. They prefer games to ignore war crimes and want them in general be unpolitical.

So far, most gaming companies have fulfilled these demands: "The large entertainment groups that shape both the film and video game markets have a very ambivalent relationship with politics," according to Klimmt. "When in doubt, they try to stay out of it."

Gamers want action, not politics

'Games have a huge political potential'

Political complications and policy-related content that is difficult to understand are more likely to be perceived as bothersome, so the game developers usually leave them out.

"I don't know if this is the best way to serve the audience, but the fact is that people who spend a lot of time and money on video games are primarily interested in intensive gaming experiences and don't want to be bothered by political complexity and how to make the world a better place."

Politics and video games do not have to be mutually exclusive, however, according to Klimmt who is sure there is a "huge political potential in a sophisticated combination of political or social messages with the entertainment value of a game."

This article was translated from the German original by Dagmar Breitenbach.