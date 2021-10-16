How often do you eat vegan food?   

Many cheese lovers can not possibly imagine cheese without milk! Several companies in Switzerland are producing vegan cheese alternatives, often based on cashew nuts. They produce classics such as goat cheese, Camembert or Gruyère. Interestingly, these cheeses are not only appreciated by vegan customers. More and more flexitarians also buy them. They want to make a difference and eat in a more environmental-friendly way, yet they do not want to give up animal products entirely such as fish, eggs, or honey.

