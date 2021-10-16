 How often do you eat vegan food?    | Lifestyle | DW | 16.10.2021

How often do you eat vegan food?   

Prepared entirely without animal products, vegan dishes are often sophisticated as well as healthy. But many people still reject this trend. How do you feel about it – do you eat vegan and if so, how often?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Vegan Essen

Many cheese lovers can not possibly imagine cheese without milk! Several companies in Switzerland are producing vegan cheese alternatives, often based on cashew nuts. They produce classics such as goat cheese, Camembert or Gruyère. Interestingly, these cheeses are not only appreciated by vegan customers. More and more flexitarians also buy them. They want to make a difference and eat in a more environmental-friendly way, yet they do not want to give up animal products entirely such as fish, eggs, or honey.

We would like to know more about our viewers’ habits:
Do you eat vegan products, and if so – how many times a week?

We are looking forward to your answers. As a thank you, we will be gifting a a lucky participant with a rucksack in an exclusive Euromaxx design containing goodies.

The closing date for entries is 22 October 2021, 12 noon UTC. The judge’s decision is final. Good luck!

 

