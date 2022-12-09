  1. Skip to content
Image: DW

How Music Drives Our Emotions

16 minutes ago

Whether classical, metal, or gospel – music moves us! Arts.21 goes on a journey across genres.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kj0u

We explore the joy in death metal, the soulful music of the Gabriels trio, the powerful scores of film composer Ennio Morricone, and Leonard Cohen’s haunting song, “Hallelujah.”

Kultur.21 | Gabriels
Image: DW


Heavenly Gospel from Los Angeles

The Gabriels trio strikes just the right chord with a mix of soul, big band sound, pop, and Jacob Lusk’s angelic voice. Arts.21 asks the singer how he found his way to gospel.

 

 

The Bliss of Metalheads

To some, heavy metal sounds harsh and the stage shows are intimidating. But a study found that death metal fans are often peaceful, happy people. Why? We visit the heavy metal festival in Wacken to find out.

 

The Maestro of Film Scores

Ennio Morricone’s film scores elevated “spaghetti westerns” to cult status. Soundtracks to “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” are iconic. Now, his music is being performed live on stage.

 

“Hallelujah” - A Documentary About Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah,” has been covered countless times, yet the haunting beauty of the melody and text never gets old. A documentary tells the story of the song’s genesis and pays tribute to the master of melancholy.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 01.12.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 11.12.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 12.12.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 11.12.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 13.12.2022 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

