 How ′Mochoman′ won the Colombian civil war | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 20.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Americas

How 'Mochoman' won the Colombian civil war

After more than 50 years of war, Colombia has been at peace since 2016. Juan Jose Florian was a victim of that conflict — then he reinvented himself as a professional cyclist.

Juan Jose Florian on his bike

Juan Jose Florian is hoping to win gold in Tokyo next year

Juan Jose Florian was a victim of Colombia's decades of war. Then he reinvented himself as a professional cyclist.  

On November 12, 2011, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was trying hard to end the armed conflict that had plagued his land — but a peace treaty was still a distant dream. That was also the day that Juan Jose Florian's old life ended and his new life as "Mochoman" began. The young Colombian was visiting his mother and went out to get a few hamburgers when he noticed a small package on her doorstep.

Florian bent down to pick up the package, then came the explosion. It was a bomb left by FARC rebels (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) seeking retribution for the fact that Florian's mother had refused to pay the group protection money like everyone else. Part of the house was reduced to rubble and the young man was being burnt alive. He lost both arms, a leg and an eye in the explosion and can barely hear since the incident. At the time, Florian desperately pleaded with his brother to go get a gun and put a bullet in his head.

New life, new goal

"Thankfully he didn't do it," says the now 38-year-old. He says that as strange as it may sound, that bomb was "a gift that gave me a new lease on life" — despite the 12 days he spent in a coma and all of the operations and the long rehabilitation that he endured. For now, nine years later, all of Colombia knows him as "Mochoman," the man giving his all to win a gold medal in cycling at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Watch video 02:08

Ex-soldier dreams of Paralympic gold

"Having only one leg, at some point I got the nickname 'quarter chicken.' And with the little bit of body that I still have, I guess that's really what I look like," says Juan Jose Florian, who has made self-deprecation his weapon of choice. "Then when I started cycling, I thought we have heroes like Superman and Ironman, so why not Mochoman?" A play on the fact that amputees in Colombia are referred to as "mochas."

Colombia's fragile peace

Mochoman's story represents the stories of many Colombians. And anyone hoping to understand it must understand the history of the country. More than 200,000 people, mostly civilians, died in the 50-year conflict between government forces, right-wing paramilitary groups and leftist guerrillas. For decades, Colombia had more internally displaced citizens than any other country in the world.  

In June 2016, the Colombian government and FARC guerrillas signed a peace agreement at a festive ceremony in Havana, Cuba. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. Four years on, the flower of peace remains very fragile. Other armed groups have stepped into the vacuum left by FARC. Dozens of human rights activists, journalists, and former rebels have been killed and the peace process is definitely not a priority for the new, right-wing government of President Ivan Duque.

FARC delegate in Cuba, Londono Echeverri 'Timochenko' (right) and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos (left) shake hands before Cuban President Raul Castro (center)

The Colombian government and FARC guerrillas signed a peace agreement at a 2016 ceremony in Havana

From FARC guerrilla to government soldier

"I am living proof that there is another Colombia. My example should make people realize that peace, forgiveness and reconciliation are possible," says Florian.

He was part of the country's civil war himself. He was just a boy when rebels knocked on his door and took him away to the jungle as one of more than 6,000 child soldiers. Florian's older brother was a government soldier, so the guerrillas figured the younger son belonged to the revolution.

"They robbed me of my youth. I wasn't allowed to be with my family, nor finish school," he says. "My family was in great danger too. If the right-wing paramilitaries had found out that one of their sons was with FARC they never would have believed that I was taken against my will."

After nine months with FARC some 300 kilometers (186 miles) from home, he was able to escape. Florian then switched sides and joined the Colombian army when he turned 18. He says he had dreamed of being a soldier since he was a child. Suddenly, he was in the middle of Colombia's civil war, helping government forces recapture territory — then came the bomb, and by cheating death at the last second, Florian unknowingly jumped into a whole new life.

Swimming to wash away the wounds of war

"My family and my wife were always there for me. They helped me find meaning in my life. Helped me set new goals," he says. He found that meaning through sports, with swimming becoming a therapeutic obsession. It was if the water helped him wash away the wounds of war. Florian began winning gold medals at national and international competitions — his best discipline: the butterfly stroke.

Watch video 12:35

Amputee football makes history

The young man also fought hard outside the pool, embarking on studies in psychology. As reading had become so difficult for him, he often had to pore over texts four or five times, still, he earned his undergraduate degree. But that wasn't enough. Juan Jose Florian wanted more. He then set his aim high, looking for something far bigger. That was when he decided that his chances of winning Paralympic gold were better on a bicycle than in the pool.

In 2017, engineers from the Colombian Air Force designed a carbon-fiber bike with special pedals to fit Florian's stumps. Now Juan Jose Florian, who shifts gears with his mouth and brakes with his thigh, is the only Colombian among 17 competitors in the Paralympic C1 cycling class for those with the most severe physical impairments.

Representing the hope for peace

"I'm not here to get over something. I'm here to win medals for my country," he declares. His big goal is to win gold in Tokyo. To reach it he trains at least four or more hours each day on his bike as well as maintaining a regular swimming and weightlifting regime. Movistar, the Colombian telecommunications company that has sponsored him for the past two years, says Florian is the perfect symbol of a people who have been reborn in the hope of peace after decades of civil war.

A medal in Japan next year would coincide perfectly with the festivities that will accompany the fifth anniversary of the peace deal. Juan Jose Florian is confident that he is just as capable of winning as his country is of finding reconciliation: "Half a century of civil war has left many wounds and much hatred. But people forget their anger when they hear my story. It inspires them to change the way they think."

This article has been translated from German.

  • Cano Cristales river in the National Park La Macarena in Colombia (PNN/C. Byfield)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    River of seven colors

    Within La Macarena National Park flows Cano Cristales, known as the river of seven colors. Its different shades of blue, red, green, pink and black are caused by the great quantity of aquatic plants, particularly the red Macarenia clavigera. From July to November the extreme clarity of the water — a result of low sediment levels — lets the colors glow.

  • Aquatic plants of Cano Cristales river in the National Park La Macarena in Colombia (PNN/C. Byfield)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    From landmines to ecotourism

    The Serrania de la Macarena mountain range was one of the strongholds of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) rebel group. Now the community is starting up a successful ecotourism industry with the help of government agencies. Voluntary projects to remove landmines and manually eradicate cocaine plantations are taking place in parts of the park.

  • Landscape view of Tuparro National Park, located near the country's border with Venezuela (PNN/G. Pulido)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Watery path

    For Prussian explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the Maypures stream of Tuparro National Park was the eighth wonder of the world. Tuparro is part of the Orinoco region, known for an ecosystem of flooded and non-flooded savannas. Located near the Venezuelan border, the FARC sometimes used it as a pathway into the neighboring country. People now come here to go canoeing, hiking and bird watching.

  • La Lindosa lagune in Cueva de los Guacharos National Park (PNN/T. Marent)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    UNESCO-recognized beauty

    In 1960, Cueva de los Guacharos became Colombia's first Natural National Park. It's part of the Cinturon Andino natural reserve, declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1979.

  • Cave in the Cueva de los Guacharon National Park (PNN/D. Paez)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Home to oilbirds

    Guacharos, also known as oilbirds, are pigeon-like birds that live in the depths of the caves and go out at night to hunt food. Colombian government agency National Parks is working with the local community to improve ecotourism to the Guacharos now that the conflict with the FARC is over.

  • Whale sighting in Gorgona National Natural Park (PNN)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Whale watching

    On the Pacific coast, the dark-colored rainforests on the island of Gorgona merge into the sea. From June to October, humpback whales pass close to its beaches as they make their way south. In 1959, the government built a now-abandoned high-security prison here.

  • Landscape view of Pacific Ocean by Gorgona National Park in Colombia (PNN/D. Grajales)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Site for scuba diving

    In November 2014, while peace talks were ongoing, members of the FARC took over Gorgona Island. Six of the soldiers that guarded the island were wounded, and one was killed. Today, the park offers various ecotourism activities, the most popular being scuba diving.

  • Landscape view of Cocuy National Park in Colombia (PNN/A. Hurtado)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Home to the ELN

    For centuries, the U'wa indigenous people have lived among the snowy peaks of the Cordillera Oriental mountain range in Colombia's Andes Mountains. This area is also home to El Cocuy National Park, with peaks as high as 5,300 meters (17,300 feet). The ELN guerrilla group had a presence in the park, but like the FARC, the ELN recently agreed to a ceasefire deal with the government.

  • Landscape view of the typical plants of Colombia's highlands at Cocuy National Park (PNN/G. Pulido)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Climbers' paradise

    El Cocuy National Park is a haven for mountain climbers, the park's ecotourism activities have helped the development of local communities.

  • Landscape view by the Pacific Ocean of Utria National Park (PNN)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Hiking and whale watching

    Utria National Park is known for a narrow inlet — the Ensenada de Utria — where humpback whales mate and spend some time before continuing their journey south. Utria is located in the Choco region by the Pacific Ocean. Even though there has been sporadic presence of the ELN, the park, together with the local indigenous and Afro communities, offers hiking and whale watching.

  • Landscape view of Utria National Park (PNN)

    Colombia's parks: From FARC to tourists

    Tourism boost

    Colombia's peace deal may only be a year old, but ceasefires broadly held during the negotiations. And the impact of peace is already reflected in visitor numbers to parks around the country. Compared to 2015, the number of visitors rose by 61 percent in 2016. And in the first half of 2017, the country's parks registered another bump of 8.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.

    Author: Cristina Esguerra


Advertisement