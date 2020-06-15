How millions of America's temporary layoffs could be permanent

There was a sigh of relief when US employment rose by 2.5 million last month as several states began exiting lockdowns and businesses reopened. The jobs report was much better than many economists had expected and boosted hopes that the world's No. 1 economy would bounce back from its fastest decline in history.

"The big story was that the number of payroll jobs increased ... when they were expected to shrink by 7.5 million," Sean M. Snaith, Director of the Institute for Economic Forecasting at the University of Central Florida, told DW.

During two months of stay-at-home orders imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, US unemployment spiked by an unprecedented 34.2 million, from 5.8 million in February — a 50-year low. The sudden change of fortunes prompted warnings that a greater depression than the 1930s economic crisis was on the cards.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Just boarded up or closed? Since some places are opening up and others are under stay-at-home orders, it is hard to distinguish between a shop that is temporarily closed and one that is just gone. We are still in the middle of global chaos. Add the fact that bankruptcy and other legal proceedings are slow and it becomes clear that we are only dealing with things from the start of the year. The first big wave is yet to come.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Small retailers: going quietly Since many stores have been forced to close for weeks or even months, it's no surprise that retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. J.Crew, a preppy US retailer, declared bankruptcy and Esprit said it would close all its stores in Asia. Because of online shopping many of the companies were already on shaky ground before COVID-19 came along. The pandemic just hurried things along.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Big retailers: The bigger they are In the US, high-end department store Neiman Marcus is looking for bankruptcy protection, while 118-year-old JCPenney with its 800 stores filed for Chapter 11 in mid-May. Experts think more will follow. Germany's largest department store chain, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, is rumored to be looking into all its options. Whether these companies will just slim down or close altogether remains to be seen.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Charities: When the helpers need help In the UK, a recent study concluded that one in 10 charities may close by the end of the year. They face the double threat of increased demand for services and less money coming in through fundraising. Again it is small local groups working in social care and disadvantaged communities that are most vulnerable. But even some famous groups like the National Trust are facing a steep cliff.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Restaurants: A table for no one As mom-and-pop restaurants go out of business, many predict that the world will soon only be left with big national or international chains. But even some large chains were not on solid enough footing to pull through the COVID-19 closures. In Germany, Vapiano, a popular eatery, started bankruptcy proceedings and put itself up for sale. Maredo, a steakhouse chain, closed a third of its restaurants.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Tourism: On a wing and a prayer American car rental giant Hertz hit the skids in May because no one was renting cars. Its CEO quit, they filed for bankruptcy and laid off 10,000 employees in North America. The rest of the tourism industry didn't do much better. Lufthansa took a €9 billion ($8 billion) aid package from the government and Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration, though it's still operating some flights.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Oil: No longer black gold As the price of oil tanked because of low demand, many in the once robust industry took cover. In April, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Whiting Petroleum and Ultra Petroleum filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. But they are not calling it quits. Each say they are negotiating to restructure their debt with creditors and will soon be back in the black. They just need travel to get back to normal.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic Sports: Playing to empty stadiums For months, orchestras, theater groups and sport teams have been mothballed or just play in front of cameras instead of thousands of fans. Besides missing the rush from the crowds, the groups are missing out on millions in ticket money and advertising. In mid-June, German professional soccer team FC Kaiserslautern announced it was entering bankruptcy proceedings. Experts think more will follow.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic A dismal Q2 for 2020 The past few months have been dramatic, but many have had the luxury of a government cushion in the form of subsidies or loans like many freelancers in Germany. The true economic scale of COVID-19 lockdowns will only come to light in the second half of the year. That's when subsidies will end and courts will have caught up and we will be buried in an avalanche of bankruptcies and unemployment.

Bankruptcy: Going out of business during the COVID-19 pandemic An opportunity in disguise Some see bankruptcy as a badge of pride, some as shameful. But it doesn't mean the end of the road. It has long been used to restructure and come out stronger. Henry Ford went bankrupt before starting the company we know today. During the 2008 financial crisis, GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and made it. The coronavirus epidemic will cause pain — it may also bring about change for the good. Author: Timothy Rooks



Millions of jobs won't return

While most Americans think their layoffs will be temporary, new research suggests that millions of jobs lost at the height of the health emergency may never come back.

Bloomberg reported this week that 30% of US job cuts are likely part of a "reallocation shock" brought about by the precipitous drop in demand for most goods and services. The financial publication said its data suggested that after an initial jobs boost, millions of workers would be left unemployed, particularly in the hospitality, retail, leisure, education and health sectors.

Research by the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute came to a similar conclusion a few weeks earlier, predicting that 42%, or 11.6 million, of job losses up until April 25 would become permanent. It warned that for every 10 jobs lost due to the pandemic, just three others were likely to be created in the near term from the likes of Amazon, Walmart and discount chain Dollar General, who have all announced plans to hire more staff.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday also warned that the jobless rate could remain high for some time. "The longer the downturn lasts, the greater the potential for longer-term damage from permanent job loss and business closures," he said in testimony to Congress, noting how long periods of unemployment "can erode workers' skills and hurt their job prospects."

Fed chief Jerome Powell believes a full economic recovery is unlikely "until the public is confident that the disease is contained"

PPP delayed the inevitable

Powell's gloomy forecast was delivered nearly two months after the federal government began distributing an unprecedented raft of aid measures worth a total of $3 trillion (€2.67 trillion). The stimulus included including the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), aimed at helping small and medium-sized firms retain workers during business shutdowns.

Some $130 billion out of the $669 billion in allotted aid still hasn't been used, and $12 billion has been returned by firms unsure if the loans will help their firms survive. Some economists say May's positive employment numbers were artificially bolstered by PPP, which they think may have just delayed the inevitable.

"Once the PPP money runs out, there could be another round of layoffs especially in services which was a big beneficiary of the government program," Sung Won Sohn, a business economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, told the news agency Reuters.

Although US retail demand bounced back by 18% in May, demand in many sectors remains subdued due to social distancing measures, which limit the number of customers in stores and entertainment venues. The broadest measure of US unemployment remains over 21% and reflects those who are underemployed, including those on reduced working hours.

Long lines at US food banks

White-collar jobs now at risk

While many white-collar workers initially benefited from being able to work from home, Bloomberg has calculated that 6 million high-paid positions are under threat now, including in the professional services, finance and real estate sectors which may struggle to return to pre-crisis levels.

"There is no reason to go back to pre-pandemic levels of staffing if your business is under a reduced capacity order or if customers have not returned in sufficient numbers," Snaith told DW. While he is skeptical of the narrative that COVID-19 changes everything, "I do think it provided firms with alternative ways of doing business."

Meanwhile, firms that survived the first lockdown could be taken out if a second wave of infections forced similar stay-at-home orders or prolonged social distancing measures. While government loans may have temporarily boosted cash flow, they may have only bought firms a few months of extra time.

"Clearly there will be several less-directly impacted firms which nevertheless won't have been able to survive the recent slump in demand and will be forced to close for good," Andrew Hunter, senior US economist at the London-based Capital Economics, told DW.

US election looms

The potential economic carnage a second wave of infections would cause would almost certainly hurt US President Donald Trump's chances of a second term in the White House. His approval ratings have plummeted in recent weeks.

Even assuming a more positive outlook where the US economy continues to rebound, Capital Economics sees the jobless rate remaining in the region of 9-10% by November's election and above February's 5-decade low until the end of 2022.

Snaith from the Institute for Economic Forecasting sees a similar figure for November, and predicts that in a year, the jobless figure will have dropped to 6%, but added that "this will depend in part on the outcome of the election."

Donald Trump vows to 'Open Up America Again'

